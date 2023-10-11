Teenage mental health actionist Jess Robus has published two books, and aims to reach and ease the battles of as many young people as possible.
By Thom Pierce
In case you’re in need of a little pick-me-up, here’s a dose of more uplifting news stories for your week ahead.
The reserve, which lies hidden in one of the remotest parts of Limpopo, is an adventurer’s dream and carries the hopes of a community that has become involved in its conservation.
By Lucas Ledwaba
At Bangor University in Wales, Phylis Makurunje is developing tiny nuclear kernels that will get us into space faster, farther and more cheaply. Her work could revolutionise how we explore the universe.
By Alan Duggan
When Tokas Lodewyk played his solo set the first time I saw the ‘Karoo Kitaar Blues’, it wasn’t his casual brilliance, at times using only one hand, that caught my attention. It was the faraway look in his eyes.
By John Hogg
Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian women’s rights advocate, won the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. One of Iran’s leading human rights activists, Mohammadi has campaigned for women’s rights and the abolition of the death penalty.
By Reuters
Gugu Precious Qwabe says teachers should not give up on their ideas in schools or get discouraged when their leaders disagree with them.
By Msindisi Fengu
Our trip back to Cape Town from Barrydale after the Heritage Day long weekend should have been another pleasant drive, but a few hours before we got into my Hyundai Venue, the winds started up and the skies above the village opened.
By Kassie Naidoo
Rachel Ikemeh never expected to work in nature conservation but her efforts have helped to bring the rare and critically endangered Niger Delta Red Colobus monkey back from the brink of extinction.
By Kristin Engel
‘I pioneered Cape Town gqom’ — 24-year-old Simphiwe Sihawu from Samora Machel in Cape Town took the South African gqom sound to South Korea and the UK all in one year. Sihawu, better known as Mr Thela, started his music career as a hobby in 2016 but emerged in 2020 after releasing the collaborative album ‘Make Cape Town Great Again’.
By Velani Ludidi and Chuma Nontsele
