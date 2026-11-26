Witness T – his name kept secret for his protection – told the Madlanga Commission on Thursday, 26 November, that he suspects another witness was behind the recent murder of a KwaZulu-Natal mother who had targeted that witness in social media posts.

Witness T testified remotely and with his voice distorted. He was scheduled to have testified earlier this week, but his appearance was delayed because of security concerns.

On Thursday, Witness T said he feared for his life, “as I have received threats”.

He made striking claims that led to commissioners repeatedly questioning him about whether he was basing those on first-hand knowledge or hearsay. At times it was put to him that he was contradicting himself or the details he provided did not add up.

‘Powerful and dangerous’

His testimony focused largely on Tamryn Raju, who was fatally shot inside her Phoenix home on 17 November.

Daily Maverick reported that before her murder, Raju posted about the Madlanga Commission’s proceedings on the social media platform TikTok.

One of those she named was her relative, tow-truck boss Clive Naicker, who had testified at the commission the day before her murder.

Naicker denied any links to gangs.

But Witness T portrayed Naicker very differently, testifying: “Mr Naicker is a powerful and dangerous person in KwaZulu-Natal. He is part of a criminal syndicate which manufactures and trades in narcotics. It is effectively untouchable because it has links to law enforcement and politicians.”

KwaZulu-Natal businessman Clive Naicker testifies at the Madlanga Commission. (Photo: Screengrab / Madlanga Commission)

Witness T also claimed that Naicker:

Exercised control over police officers in Sydenham, Durban.

Paid officers to make dockets disappear or prevent arrests.

Operated factions within the Durban South African Police Service and metro police, including a unit that targeted his rivals, sometimes through killings.

Naicker has not had a chance to publicly respond to these accusations.

‘Sufficient murder motive’

Witness T also alleged that Raju had “told me a lot of information and confided in me about Mr Naicker’s operations, including his associations with police”.

He said that on 16 November, the day before she was killed and the day on which Naicker testified publicly at the Madlanga Commission, Raju’s social media posts showed “she was adamant to expose Mr Naicker. For me, the history of the toxic relationship between Mr Naicker and Tamryn, including the recent post on social media by Tamryn, provided sufficient motive to have her killed by Naicker.”

Witness T claimed that distrust between Raju and Naicker had built up over several years, and she believed he was behind murders.

According to Witness T, Raju’s father, Elvis Raju – who was Naicker’s uncle – managed drug-dealing operations from a house in Sydenham under Naicker’s direction.

Following a police raid on the property that led to her father’s arrest, Raju allegedly told Witness T that Naicker instructed her to take the blame instead – a move that resulted in her own arrest.

Witness T said the court case was withdrawn “due to Mr Naicker’s influence”.

‘He is going to kill Tamryn’

According to Witness T, relations between Raju and Naicker started souring around that time, about eight years ago.

“It became an open secret between the family and friends that the two did not like each other [and at] some stage Mr Naicker would tell people that he is going to kill Tamryn,” Witness T alleged.

Elvis Raju was murdered in January 2023, and Witness T said: “Tamryn strongly believed [the killing] was plotted by Mr Naicker.”

Elvis and Tamryn Raju. (Photo: Facebook)

She had confronted Naicker about this, and Witness T said Naicker had admitted it.

Witness T also claimed that in September 2024, Naicker tried to get Raju to resign from her job “to join the family drug business”, but she refused.

“Tamryn told me on numerous occasions that Mr Naicker wanted her dead.”

Witness T alleged that earlier this year, Raju told him about a man who warned her “that Mr Naicker had sent him to poison her and her child”. Witness T claimed he later contacted the man – who was “in hiding” – about the alleged plot.

Tow trucks and turf Len John, the deputy director of Ipid, the police watchdog in KwaZulu-Natal, has told the Madlanga Commission about alleged collusion between certain figures in the tow-truck industry and the South African Police Service (SAPS). “Tow-truck owners pay police officials for referrals of customers,” he said. “When there is a collision, police officials contact the owners of tow-truck companies who pay them so that these companies can get business from the collision. “In more sinister cases, owners of tow trucks who are using their trucks to transport drugs pay corrupt SAPS members to protect their tow trucks from being searched.”

Funeral arrangements

During his testimony, Witness T also recounted events from earlier this month.

“Mr Naicker and Tamryn’s relationship was so toxic that Tamryn made it known to family and friends that should she die, Mr Naicker should not be allowed to attend her funeral,” he told the commission.

“The wish and directive was made to me, friends and family, and repeatedly so.”

Witness T said he handled Raju’s funeral arrangements and passed her wishes on to the funeral parlour.

Tamryn Raju. (Photo: Facebook)

On Friday, 20 November, however, the funeral parlour forwarded him correspondence from Naicker’s attorneys asking whether Naicker could attend the service.

Witness T said he responded that Raju had not wanted him there, adding that he found the request “suspicious”.

Police collusion claims

Witness T named several police officers he alleged were part of a group that targeted Naicker’s rivals.

One of the officers was Deena Govender, the former commander of the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS Cash-in-Transit Task Team, whose name has surfaced before at the Madlanga Commission.

Previously, it was alleged that Govender had colluded with Naicker to carry out the murder of Bevan Loftus, a tow-truck operator who was one of five men fatally wounded in a shootout on 1 April 2023.

Bevan Loftus. (Photo: Supplied by Source)

Ipid’s Len John has testified at the Madlanga Commission about the murder.

John described Naicker as “the alleged leader of a drug and tow-trucking gang” and said there was “a prima facie case that” a police officer, Deena Govender, deployed a task team to kill Loftus “at the instance of Naicker”.

He alleged that Naicker had promised to pay Govender R2.5-million to kill Loftus.

Both Naicker and Govender denied this.

Witness T also testified about other murders. Commissioners questioned him on these claims and the basis for his accusations that police officers were involved in targeting Naicker’s rivals.

Proceedings were adjourned before these and other issues could be fully explored, meaning Witness T has yet to conclude his testimony. DM

What next? The Madlanga Commission is expected to resume on Friday, 27 November. Once all witnesses have testified, the commission will compile a report on its findings and submit this to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 25 January 2027.



