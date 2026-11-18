In the days before a KwaZulu-Natal mother was shot several times in what appears to be a hit, she made several social media posts referencing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witnesses.

Tamryn Raju was murdered inside her home at a residential complex in Phoenix early on Tuesday, 18 November 2026.

The motive for her killing is not yet clear.

Murdered KwaZulu-Natal mother Tamryn Raju. (Photo: Facebook)

In the run-up to her murder, Raju was especially active on the social media platform TikTok, where she posted about matters connected to Madlanga Commission proceedings.

In other posts that did not mention the commission, she also said she was “going to talk” and that “threatening” her would not make her remove her posts.

The Madlanga Commission is investigating accusations, first made public in July 2025, that a cartel has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics, and private sector.

‘Known drug dealer’

Among those mentioned in Raju’s posts was tow truck boss Clive Naicker, who publicly testified at the commission on Monday, 16 November – the day before Raju’s killing.

He was expected to testify in camera on the day of her murder.

During Monday’s public proceedings, Naicker denied several serious accusations previously made against him and at one point stated: “I’m not a gang leader.”

Elvis Raju and Tamryn Raju. (Photo: Facebook)

Based on his testimony and Raju’s social media posts, Naicker was related to her.

Naicker testified on Monday about his uncle, Elvis Raju, who he described as “a known drug dealer” and who was murdered several years ago in a shooting.

Raju previously posted about her “dad” with a photograph of her standing alongside Elvis Raju, suggesting he was her father.

He was killed in January 2023.

‘It’s over’

As for Raju’s TikTok posts made shortly before her murder, one was a video clip of Naicker testifying at the Madlanga Commission on Monday, saying that he was not a gang leader.

Another said that Naicker faced a “big day” at the commission.

That post made several claims and also named others previously focused on at the Madlanga Commission.

Tamryn Raju made several posts on TikTok about witnesses and issues raised at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in the run-up to her November 2026 murder in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Screengrab)

Raju’s lengthy post stated, in part: “You thought you untouchable and you will never fall.”

Another section of it said: “No police, magistrate or politician can help you. It[’]s over.”

That post suggested Raju had viewed Bevan Loftus favourably.

Tow trucks and turf Len John, the deputy director of the police watchdog in KwaZulu-Natal, previously told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry about alleged collusion between certain figures in the towing industry and the South African Police Service (SAPS). “Tow truck owners pay police officials for referrals of customers,” he said in a statement. “When there is a collision, police officials contact the owners of tow truck companies who pay them so that these companies can get business from the collision,” John added. “In more sinister cases, owners of tow trucks who are using their trucks to transport drugs pay corrupt SAPS members to protect their tow trucks from being searched.”

He was a tow truck operator who was one of five men fatally wounded in a shootout on 1 April 2023 (less than three months after Elvis Raju).

Loftus’ killing has been among the issues the Madlanga Commission has focused on.

Len John, the deputy director for investigations with KwaZulu-Natal’s Independent Police Investigative Directorate, previously testified about it at the commission – and implicated Naicker.

‘You killed my uncle’

John had described Naicker as “the alleged leader of a drug and tow trucking gang” and said there was “a prima facie case that” a police officer, Deena Govender, deployed a task team to kill Loftus “at the instance of Naicker”.

Allegations had also been made that Naicker had promised to pay Govender R2.5-million to kill Loftus.

Naicker denied this at the Madlanga Commission on Monday.

Govender also previously denied the accusations.

During Monday’s proceedings, Naicker insisted he had no “gripe” with Loftus.

Naicker maintained this even when a transcript of a phone conversation between the pair was screened, and it showed that Naicker had once told him: “Bevan, you. You killed my uncle.”

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks officer Deena Govender testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

According to Naicker, “word on the street”, not evidence, led him to say this.

The “uncle” who Naicker essentially accused Loftus of killing was Raju’s father, Elvis.

While Naicker viewed Loftus as a bad individual, Raju’s TikTok posts suggested she backed him – she described him as “The GREAT BEVAN LOFTUS.”

‘The fastest lives the longest’

During Monday’s Madlanga Commission proceedings, a voice recording of the phone conversation between Naicker and Loftus, recorded months before Loftus was murdered in 2023, was played.

In it, Loftus can be heard accusing Naicker of wanting him dead and putting a bounty on his head.

Loftus says: “I never had nothing to do with you.”

Bevan Loftus. (Photo: Supplied by Source)

During that conversation, Loftus also tells Naicker: “You want to kill me, right? [...]

“The fastest lives the longest, right?”

Some of Loftus’ words match what Raju said in a video clip posted to her TikTok account last month.

It shows her saying: “The fastest lives the longest. Hosh.”

‘Unknown suspects’

One of the last posts Raju made on TikTok before her murder included a song incorporating the sound of gunshots.

On Wednesday, 18 November, police in KwaZulu-Natal, without naming her, confirmed her killing to Daily Maverick.

Captain Ntathu Ndlovu said Phoenix police were investigating the case that involved unknown suspects.

Daily Maverick asked whether the shooting had any connection to Madlanga Commission matters.

Ndlovu said: “The circumstances surrounding and leading up to the shooting will form part of the investigation.

“No arrests have been made as yet, as investigations are under way.”

‘Deeply distressed daughter’

A private company, KZN VIP Protection Services, without naming Raju, also provided details about the incident on social media.

Early on Tuesday, it had responded to reports of gunshots at the complex where she stayed.

“While checking the property, responders noticed a damaged door and found the woman inside with multiple gunshot wounds,” KZN VIP’s post said.

“Her daughter, a child with special needs, was deeply distressed after seeing her mother’s body.”

The scene where Tamrym Raju was found murdered on 17 November 2026 at her home in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: KZN VIP Protection Services)

The child had been inside the home before security officers arrived.

KZN VIP extended its condolences to Raju’s family.

“Our thoughts are especially with her daughter,” the company said.

“We hope she is surrounded by people who can comfort her and help her feel safe in the days ahead.”

‘I’m going to talk’

Before Raju was murdered, she had made several TikTok posts about apparent policing issues and threats.

A fortnight ago, on 5 November, she posted: “Yes ya the jail don’t scare me I been there one too many times its free life …

“I am gonna talk and no1 will stop me cause the worst already happened.”

A post Tamryn Raju made on TikTok in November 2026. She was murdered in the same month while at home in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal. (Photo: Screengrab)

That same day, another post of Raju’s said: “Getting people to call me a[n]d threaten me isn’t gonna help in regards with me removing post… it has already been uploaded people already saved it fools.”

Three days later, on 8 November, she shared a screengrab of a post showing a photo of Deena Govender, the police officer who, along with Naciker, denied allegations that they had been involved in the Loftus murder.

On 9 November, another of Raju’s TikTok posts said: “Big sharks bumping with big names yet you’ll running to the police… hai man I am so sure yours larnie told yourl to do that… he loves working with police… biggest informant in Durban.” DM