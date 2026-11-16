Recap Lieutenant Colonel Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender, the former commander of the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS Cash-in-Transit Task Team and now head of the Hawks’ provincial tracing team, allegedly received around R2.5-million in suspicious payments from tow-truck company owner Clive Naicker, alleged payments for the killing of rival operator Bevan Loftus in 2023. Govender and Naicker have denied the allegations.

KwaZulu-Natal tow-truck boss Clive Naicker has denied paying police R2.5-million to kill rival operator Bevan Loftus in 2023, despite evidence from the police watchdog linking him to the killing.

Loftus was killed on 1 April 2023 in Durban in what police described as a drug raid. His father, Gregory Loftus, told the Madlanga Commission in August 2026 that he believed that “Bevan was murdered by the police under the guise of a legitimate police operation and at the instance of Clive Naicker, a competitor of Bevan in the tow-truck industry and an alleged drug dealer.”

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Officer Deenadayalan ‘Deena’ Govender testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 31 August 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Gregory Loftus, the father of the late Bevan Loftus, testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 13 August, 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

The day before Loftus was killed, his father went to court to try to stop the police from killing him, but his application was rejected and a SAPS team, under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender, later killed Loftus in a raid.

Len John, the deputy director for investigations with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in KwaZulu-Natal, previously told the Madlanga Commission that there was a prima facie case that Govender had deployed a police task team to kill Loftus, allegedly at Naicker’s behest.

John also testified that Naicker had promised to pay Govender R2.5-million to have Loftus killed. Both Naicker and Govender have denied the allegations.

Denial

Testifying at the Madlanga Commission on Monday, 16 November, Naicker emphatically denied he was linked to the killing.

Evidence leader advocate Mpilo Sikhakhane put it to him that he had conspired with others, or offered rewards to people, including police officials, to murder Loftus.

“I did not offer any reward to any persons, including police officials, to murder Mr Loftus. I further confirm that I did not have any direct or indirect involvement in the assassination of Mr Loftus or his mother,” he told the Commission.

Questioned by commissioner, advocate Sandile Khumalo, SC, about his relationship with Loftus, Naicker insisted: “I never had a relationship with Mr Loftus.”

He initially denied that they were business competitors, saying they operated in different areas of KwaZulu-Natal.

“He is in the south and I’m in the central,” he said, arguing that they had no reason to compete for work at accident scenes.

However, Naicker acknowledged that their businesses shared a turning point on the N2, raising questions about the extent of their commercial overlap.

Tow-truck operator Bevan Loftus. (Photo: Supplied by Source)

Khumalo questioned Naicker about the three telephone conversations he had acknowledged having with Loftus, focusing on their final call.

Naicker said he believed Loftus had called him and asked about an alleged bounty on his head.

“He asked me about some 2.5 put on his head, that Puff and I paid police to get him killed. I denied the allegations because it is not true,” he testified, referring to Brandon “Puff” Kalicharan, a late Chatsworth, Durban alleged drug lord and gang boss.

Naicker said he initially misunderstood the reference to “2.5”, believing it referred to a towing industry rate of R2,500 for moving a vehicle from one point to another.

“In the tow-truck industry, if you indicate 2.5, you tell me you want your vehicle towed from point A to B, then I tell you 2.5, which relates to me as R2,500,” he explained.

He insisted that he had never discussed a R2.5-million payment with anyone and denied having any reason to become involved in such an arrangement.

“He did not give me an opportunity to speak. He said what he had to say and cut the call,” Naicker said of the conversation.

Drug trafficking allegations

Naicker acknowledged that some people in the towing industry were involved in drug trafficking, but denied that he was among them or that his trucks were used to transport drugs.

Asked whether people in the industry were involved in the drug trade, he conceded: “My answer would be yes, people within the tow-truck business are involved in drugs.”

He also acknowledged the presence of so-called “cowboys” involved in criminal activity.

Naicker, who said he had chaired a towing association for five years, maintained that tackling drug trafficking had not been part of its mandate. Its work, he said, focused on negotiations with insurance companies, towing rates and issues affecting the towing and panel-beating sectors.

Len John (deputy director for investigations attached to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate in KwaZulu-Natal) testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 12 August 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Khumalo put to him John’s evidence that towing and drug-trafficking operations were often intertwined, with tow-trucks allegedly used to transport and supply drugs. John had also described how criminal operators allegedly benefited from corrupt police connections, allowing vehicles to pass through roadblocks without being searched.

Asked whether his own trucks were used to transport or supply drugs, Naicker replied “No”, adding that he could confidently deny this.

Khumalo also challenged him over John’s description of Loftus as the alleged leader of a rival drug and towing gang, and the allegations that Naicker was involved in such a network.

Naicker rejected the gang-leader label.

“I would not accept the allegations made against me. Firstly, I’m not a gang leader. For me to have a gang, or be a gang member, the only gang I’m a member of is the one at my house,” he said.

He denied involvement in drug trafficking and rejected the suggestion that his towing business was linked to the drug trade.

Naicker’s Daily Maverick interview under scrutiny

A Daily Maverick interview conducted a few weeks after Loftus’ death was also put to Naicker, with the evidence leader questioning differences between his public account and his testimony.

In the interview, Naicker described Loftus as an “evil young man”, said he had never met him and denied any confrontation between them. He portrayed himself as a major player in KwaZulu-Natal’s towing industry, saying he owned 40 vehicles and wanted to make the sector more peaceful.

“My drivers are not violent. I’m trying to make the industry peaceful,” he told Daily Maverick.

Naicker also made allegations that Loftus had been responsible for numerous killings in Wentworth, Newlands and Sydenham. These claims were attributed to him and have not been established as fact.

At the commission, Naicker confirmed that he had given the interview and had not sought a correction or retraction.

He was challenged about saying he had never had a confrontation with Loftus, as well as the reported statement: “Let’s see who dies first.”

Naicker denied using those words, saying he could no longer remember the details of his telephone conversation with the journalist. He suggested the journalist might still have a recording.

Asked whether his account to Daily Maverick was incomplete because it omitted details about the alleged bounty and Govender’s alleged involvement, Naicker conceded that the portions put to him indicated it was incomplete.

He said he would ask his legal team to obtain the recording, compare it with the version presented to the commission and consider filing a supplementary affidavit.

The commission’s examination of Govender is scheduled to continue in camera on Tuesday, 17 November. DM