“His associates and hitmen, and police will definitely hunt me down.”

A warning contained in a November 2026 affidavit by an individual only known as Witness T.

He was meant to testify, his identity hidden by not showing his face and his voice distorted, at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday, 24 November 2026.

‘Safety concerns’

Instead, just before the proceedings were meant to start, commission chair Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga announced that “we have concerns about the safety of the witness.”

He adjourned the hearing.

According to eNCA, two security sweeps were also conducted at the venue in the morning.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, chair of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, on 26 August 26, 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)



More than four hours later, Madlanga announced that “there continue to be serious concerns around [Witness T’s] safety.”

His testimony was then postponed to a date which is yet to be determined.

The Madlanga Commission is investigating accusations that first surfaced publicly in July last year - that a cartel, later identified as the Big Five, had infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private sector.

On Tuesday, after it emerged that Witness T would not be testifying, there was reminder of the scale of the country’s war on illicit drugs. This when police announced a multimillion-rand Mandrax factory had been uncovered in KwaZulu-Natal.

A 50-year-old suspect was arrested.

Hawks officers from the Western Cape had driven the operation.

Back to Witness T.

‘Risk to my life, many killings’

While Witness T didn’t testify on Tuesday his affidavit from earlier this month provides some insight into what information he will be divulging to the Madlanga Commission. This affidavit was used in a successful application to testify before the commission partially in camera for security reasons (which ironically did not happen because of security concerns).

If factual, the affidavit tells a story of law enforcers, ranging from police officers to a senior state prosecutor, and wealthy drug traffickers with access to contract killers and international counterparts, are working together.

This fits into what the Madlanga Commission is geared to investigate.

Heads of state, politics and dangers In July 2026, a businessman applied to testify in camera at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He said that information contained in his witness statement involved “heads of state” as well as “drug syndicates and crime families.” It also referenced terrorist organisations, “politically linked individuals” and law enforcement officers. The businessman had told the commission: “I firmly believe that if my evidence emanating from my further supplementary statements is made public, I will be placed at serious personal risk.”

Sections of Witness T’s affidavit, in his application to testify partially in camera, were redacted to exclude names and certain details.

The Madlanga Commission previously made this version available to the media.

Part of it stated: “Despite the risk to my life, I wish to assist the commission and expose Mr [redacted] and his operations and the law officers involved.

“It is a systemic problem that only the commission can dismantle. I am aware that already Mr [redacted] and his people are anxious about the commission.”

Witness T was adamant that his identity needed to be withheld because he said that if it was divulged, “it will then be easier to target me.

“[Redacted] his associates and hitmen, and police will definitely hunt me down.”

Another part of his affidavit said that some figures who intended to expose this syndicate were previously killed.

It added: “[Redacted] and his people are very dangerous and have killed a lot of people.”

‘Hidden drug empire’

Witness T’s affidavit explained that he had “close knowledge of important facts regarding the operations of [redacted] and his cronies.”

His affidavit said that for years, he had “gained intimate and personal knowledge of [redacted].”

Witness T described an individual he was referring to as “a powerful drug operator” who hid “his drug empire and income with seemingly legitimate businesses.”

His affidavit explained that an individual (possibly the main one he was referring to) was the second-in-command of a major syndicate.

“I say this because there is someone above him who imports low grade heroine [sic] widely known as whoonga,” Witness T’s affidavit said.

“[Redacted] is the wholesaler and distributes whoonga to various persons.

“It is a whole system - as I will explain during my testimony. The heroine [sic] is sourced from other countries such as Afghanistan, Tanzania and China.”

Daily Maverick has previously written about how methamphetamine from Afghanistan landed in Johannesburg in what turned out to be a US investigation that resulted in an Afghan politician being extradited from Kenya to America.

That investigation had also focused on heroin.

‘R1-million daily to pay hitmen, cops’

According to Witness T’s affidavit, the syndicate he planned to testify about at the Madlanga Commission was raking in big money.

“The main figures in the enterprise earn no less than R1 million a day,” it said.

“They have all the money to pay whoever, from hitmen to law enforcement and prosecutors. Again, I will elaborate on this when I testify.”

Witness T said an individual and their associates had “serious” law enforcement links and he planned “to assist the commission on matters relating to the drug operations of the syndicate and the police involved in assisting it.”

He alleged that the syndicate members used law enforcers to get tip-offs and access police information.

Witness T said they also used the law enforcers to “eliminate their competitors either by arrest or through killings under the guise of legitimate operations.”

Earlier this week, the Madlanga Commission heard testimony that also focused on policing and suspected killers.

That testimony placed a senior Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer, Johannes “Johnny” Mokgatle, among a group of alleged hitmen who may also be part of the Big Five cartel.

Lieutenant colonel and senior prosecutor

Witness T’s affidavit alleged that an individual and his associates had key figures in “their pocket,” including a lieutenant colonel “who does most of the facilitation for elimination of competitors and is a link to high-ranking officials.”

Five others appear to be listed in Witness T’s affidavit as key figures, but their names are also redacted.

One of them, though, is described as a senior public prosecutor.

“There are other officers which I will refer to in my testimony,” Witness T’s affidavit said.

Cocaine worth R200-million seized by the Hawks from a container at a depot in Durban. The 541kg haul was later stolen from the Hawks’ offices in Port Shepstone. (Photo: DPCI)

He described an individual, whose identity was redacted, as “very dangerous.”

Witness T’s affidavit said: “He orders hits paying large sums of money. A number of people have been killed, among others, [redacted].”

His affidavit reiterated his apparent fear about possibly being made to testify with his name being divulged.

“I will simply be exposed to violent crime. After my testimony I will not be entitled to any protection and I will be extremely vulnerable to violence,” it said.

A drug trafficker and a former deputy minister

Earlier this year, the testimony of another Madlanga Commission witness, Tumelo Nku, was postponed because of security concerns.

Before that, Nku had provided details about a R286-million cocaine consignment that was intercepted in Aeroton, Johannesburg, on 9 July 2021.

He was among four individuals, including two police officers, previously arrested at the interception scene.

Tumelo Nku. (Photo: Facebook)

The court case against them was withdrawn, but investigations were continuing.

Nku, who had described himself as a businessman and a confidential source to police, told the Madlanga Commission that he had dealt with a drug trafficker known as “Eby” or “Iby” connected to the R286m cocaine.

He said the cocaine was intercepted to frustrate a rival of Eby’s.

Nku had also explained that a distant relative introduced him to Eby.

He identified this relative as Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association leader and former deputy defence minister Kebby Maphatsoe, who died in 2021.

Nku’s additional testimony about all this was postponed due to security issues. DM

What next? National Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo, who has previously testified publicly before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, is set to be called as an in camera witness on Wednesday, 25 November 2026. This means his testimony will not be public. The commission’s open hearings are expected to resume on Thursday.



