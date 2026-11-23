Screenshots retrieved from a Johannesburg metro police officer’s cellphone show his proximity to a group of alleged hitmen who may also be part of a cartel known as the Big Five.

The screenshots were the focus of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Monday, 23 November 2026, when Witness C resumed testimony he had started earlier.

Witness C is a member of the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations team, better known as GCI-OPS, and his identity is being withheld for security reasons.

The GCI-OPS is conducting highly sensitive investigations, including into the Big Five cartel, which has allegedly infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private sector.

This is what the Madlanga Commission is investigating.

‘Kill him like we know how’

Witness C’s testimony focused on Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) senior officer Johannes “Johnny” Mokgatle, who was attached to the dog unit.

According to a previous eNCA report, Mokgatle faced internal charges after his suspension.

He has not yet publicly detailed his version of events.

The Madlanga Commission heard on Monday that Mokgatle had been in contact with a group of alleged contract killers accused of being behind various crimes, including high-profile hits.

Those alleged killers were also suspected of being part of the Big Five.

Background check On 23 November 2026, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard that Johannesburg Metro Police Department officer Johannes “Johnny” Mokgatle’s name appeared on the Crime Administration System. This was for: A 1989 case in which Mokgatle was accused of driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

An intimidation case involving Mokgatle’s wife, who alleged that in May 2017, he threatened to kill her.

A Brixton theft case from December 2011 in which Mokgatle was an accused. In this matter, the complainant, who had been driving with a friend, said a marked police car followed them to a home. Two officers handcuffed them. They were told they had counterfeit clothing, and R100,000 was demanded from them, later reduced to R25,000. They were then driven “to a dark place” where their clothing, worth R16,500, was taken.

In February this year, Witness C had interviewed Mokgatle at his home and confiscated his cellphone.

Witness C said that the device’s contents were erased, but 109 message screenshots were retrieved.

Some message exchanges were between Mokgatle and a now former police detective, Michael Pule Tau, whom he had known since 2008.

At the start of December 2022, Mokgatle had indicated that certain individuals were talking about him and “Haba ipolaye bao.” (“Let them kill themselves.”)

Former police detective Michael Pule Tau. (Photo: X)

Tau had responded: “Thats the right attitude mfanaka [my boy] they should confront you wabona oo yena kebatla relo mmolaya [you see that one, I want us to go and kill him] only the two of [us] like we know how.”

On another occasion, Tau allegedly asked Mokgatle for ammunition, including “38 special bullets”.

In other message exchanges between other members of the group and Mokgatle, one referred to a cash van crime in which a task team member was killed and retorted to Mokgatle “as if ur a saint”.

Mokgatle had replied: “Nna I am pope.”

Other messages suggested apparent tension among top Big Five leaders, with Mokgatle saying: “I pray it doesn’t get bad, phela wa bona [because you see] how snake head made things bad.”

‘High-calibre rifles’ and connected killings

Witness C’s testimony on Monday essentially portrayed Mokgatle as an active cog among alleged contract killers.

A section of a statement that Witness C prepared for the Madlanga Commission said: “Mr Mokgatle repeatedly used his position as a law-enforcement officer for their benefit: he ran vehicle registration numbers through police systems on request and sent back the owners’ names, identity numbers and addresses; [and] he passed on internal police operational reports.”

Witness C explained that aside from Tau, Mokgatle had been in contact with three other key individuals: Katiso Molefe, Musa Kekana, and Tiego Floyd Mabusela (also spelt Mabisela).

The trio, along with Tau, face various criminal charges.

Among those charges, Molefe is accused of orchestrating the murder of Oupa John Sefoka, better known as DJ Sumbody, who was fatally shot in Gauteng in November 2022.

DJ murders and drug claims KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has alleged that a R200-million drug consignment, stolen from an unguarded Hawks building in that province years ago, was allegedly linked to the murders of DJs. Mkhwanazi had said: “The picture we’re going to see when the matters get to court is that this one thought he’s clever by stealing [that] one’s drugs and he start[ed] selling [it] and [that] one then killed him.”

The State has alleged that forensic evidence linked the high-calibre rifles used in Sefoka’s murder to other crimes and killings that happened before and after the DJ was killed.

This included the fatal shooting of another DJ, Hector Buthelezi, who was killed in March 2022.

Swart murder and vehicle checks

The rifles were also allegedly connected to what happened to Armand Swart, an engineer who was shot in Vereeniging in April 2024 after the company he worked for unearthed corruption related to Transnet contracts.

During Monday’s Madlanga Commission proceedings, Witness C said that two days before Swart was killed, Mokgatle received an image of four handwritten vehicle registration numbers from Mabusela with a request to “test” these.

Murdered engineer Armand Swart. (Photo: Supplied / Source)

Mokgatle was also instructed to send the ownership details to Molefe, which he did.

According to Mokgatle, he did not know why the details were requested.

Witness C said on Monday that these requests were made while Molefe and Tau were trying to identify their target within the company Swart worked for.

This suggested Mokgatle’s checks may have assisted them.

Sick, but on call for Molefe

During Monday’s commission proceedings, it appeared that Mokgatle had been on very good terms with Molefe, whom he had known since 2018.

They spent Christmas together in 2023, and their relationship continued into the next year.

The Madlanga Commission heard that on 6 December 2024, Mokgatle was at work, but was sent home to rest because he was unfit for duty; in other words, he was not well.

Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe appears in the Johannesburg high court on 5 February 2026. Molefe is accused of orchestrating the murder of Oupa ‘DJ Sumbody’ Sefoka, a killing linked to several other high-profile murders, including those of DJ Vintos and Armand Swart. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lubabalo Lesolle)

But instead of resting, Mokgatle went to Molefe’s house because, he said, Molefe had called him to say there was “a suspicious BMW X3” outside his home.

Mokgatle checked the vehicle’s registration number and determined it was registered with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

He left Molefe’s home, and later that day Molefe was arrested.

Witness C, addressing the Madlanga Commission on Monday, described this incident: “On the day of Mr Molefe’s arrest [Mokgatle] used a JMPD vehicle to confront the SAPS members who were keeping Mr Molefe’s house under observation.”

‘I feel like an orphan’

During Monday’s proceedings, based on messages between Mokgatle and his associates, now all accused of criminality, it became clear that there had been tensions among the group.

Witness C said that in September 2021, Mokgatle said something that alarmed Kekana, who reported this to another individual who took it to “the old man”.

According to Witness C, the reference to “the old man” was to “Mr Mswazi” – as alleged Big Five cartel boss Jothan Msibi was known.

Jothan Zanemvula Msibi. (Photo: Expand&Explore Taxi Media / Facebook)

Msibi, a taxi industry heavyweight, died in 2024.

A January 2022 message from Kekana to Mokgatle, which apparently related to the September 2021 debacle, referred to “something” that seemed missing.

Mokgatle had replied in part: “Since then been feeling otherwise, about my place in his heart and firm, yes [I messed up] and I did admit my flaws.”

Another message from Mokgatle said: “Yes I feel like an orphan.”

Witness C pointed out that the Big Five was also known as “The Firm”, so it looked as if Mokgatle was questioning his “place” in The Firm.

Mokgatle remains under investigation.

What next? The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry’s hearings will continue on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. A new witness is set to be called to testify under the name Witness T. The commission will compile a report on its findings and submit this to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 25 January 2027. Meanwhile, a parallel parliamentary ad hoc committee that has been investigating the same state infiltration accusations as the commission is set to submit a report to Parliament by 31 December 2026.

DM