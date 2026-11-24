Daily Maverick understands that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba is set to take Johannesburg’s mayoral chains, while the ANC is expected to retain the speaker’s position and the finance portfolio.

The deputy mayoral position, however, remains one of the outstanding issues, with the ANC, the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) having been discussed as possible contenders.

The emerging arrangement forms part of a broader agreement between the ANC and ActionSA covering Gauteng’s three metropolitan municipalities. Under the proposed deal, ActionSA will take the mayoralties in Johannesburg and Tshwane, while the ANC will retain the mayor’s office in Ekurhuleni.

The ANC received 20.25% of the vote in Johannesburg, securing 64 seats in the 270-member council, while ActionSA received 16.27% and secured 42 seats. The Democratic Alliance emerged as the largest party, with 34.79% of the vote and 91 seats, but fell short of the 136 needed for an outright majority.





The council’s first sitting on Monday saw councillors sworn in, but the election of office-bearers was postponed to allow parties more time to conclude coalition negotiations.

How the coalition will be constituted

The proposed Johannesburg arrangement will bring together a broad grouping of parties, with Daily Maverick understanding that 18 parties have been consolidated into the coalition framework, excluding the DA, Freedom Front Plus and African Christian Democratic Party.

The grouping includes the ANC, ActionSA, the EFF, MK party, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Patriotic Alliance (PA), Rise Mzansi and several smaller parties.

However, participation in the broader coalition arrangement will not necessarily translate into a position in the mayoral committee for every party.

According to sources, the ANC and ActionSA are expected to receive an equal share of the mayoral committee portfolios, while the remaining positions will be distributed among other coalition partners, including the EFF, MK party, IFP and Patriotic Alliance.

Daily Maverick reliably learnt that the EFF and MK party have expressed interest in the Health and Public Safety portfolios, although discussions over the final allocation are still under way.

Rise Mzansi’s Lukhona Mnguni has also been touted for the position of chair of chairs, which oversees the city’s committee system. Other committee chairpersonships are also expected to be shared among the coalition partners, giving smaller parties a role in the city’s political administration.

The arrangement is intended to give the smaller parties a stake in the administration while allowing the two main coalition partners to retain significant influence over the city’s executive.

Rise Mzansi’s Lukhona Mnguni has been touted for the position of chair of chairs in Johannesburg. (Image: Supplied)

The ANC had previously made clear that it wanted to retain the speaker’s chair and finance portfolio in municipalities where it entered into coalitions with ActionSA, regardless of which party held the mayoral chains.

In a letter to ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula stated: “Wherever the ANC enters a government alongside ActionSA, whether or not it holds the chain of office, the ANC takes the speaker’s chair and the finance portfolio.”

The latest discussions indicate that the ANC is set to retain those positions in Johannesburg, although the final distribution of responsibilities is still being worked through.

Remaining negotiations over positions

While the broad power-sharing arrangement is taking shape, negotiations over the remaining executive positions have not been concluded.

The deputy mayor’s position is among the key outstanding matters. Highly placed sources close to discussions said the ANC, MK party and EFF had been considered for the role, with MK party councillor Bongani Baloyi emerging as a name acceptable to some of the negotiating parties.

However, no final decision had been reached at the time of writing.

The ANC is also pushing to secure the Transport portfolio, which was previously held by the PA, with a source saying the party wanted to take responsibility for addressing complaints about the condition of roads across the city.

“We want it as the ANC because we want to go back and fix those roads,” the source said.

The source said the party had received complaints from its councillors about the state of roads and was unhappy with how concerns had previously been handled.

The IFP’s Mlungisi Mabaso, the former MMC for Human Settlements in the City of Johannesburg. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

The IFP, meanwhile, is seeking to retain the Human Settlements portfolio, currently associated with its councillor Mlungisi Mabaso. But the ANC is pushing for a rotation of portfolios, arguing that the position should not remain with the same party indefinitely.

IFP’s Gauteng provincial secretary Alco Ngobese confirmed to Daily Maverick that the party aims to retain the Human Settlements position.

However, the source said Mabaso had held the portfolio across successive administrations and that the ANC wanted the opportunity to redistribute responsibilities.

“He has been an MMC for Human Settlements for 10 years now,” the source said, adding that the party believed other portfolios should be considered.

The remaining portfolios, including those dealing with service delivery and other municipal functions, are expected to be divided among the coalition partners. The precise allocations have yet to be finalised.

The speaker’s position is also expected to go to the ANC, with former chair of chairs Adolph Marema among those being considered. However, a source said the party was still reviewing its options and that the decision could be revisited.

ANC rules out taking PR seats

The negotiations have also been shaped by the ANC’s recent decision not to accept proportional representation (PR) seats from other parties to bring additional councillors into the Johannesburg council.

The decision closes off two routes the party had previously explored to accommodate its preferred candidates, including regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku, who did not secure a seat in the new council.

Former Johannesburg deputy mayor and finance MMC Loyiso Masuku. (Photo: ANC Johannesburg media team)

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba had previously confirmed to Daily Maverick that his party offered to accommodate an ANC representative on its PR list. The proposal was intended to help the ANC bring a preferred candidate into council, potentially for a leadership position.

However, ANC regional secretary Sasabona Manganye said the party had rejected the offer, arguing that an ANC member could not serve as a councillor under the banner of a rival political party.

The ANC had also explored an arrangement with its alliance partner, the South African Communist Party (SACP), which holds PR seats in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

But another source privy to the talks told Daily Maverick that the ANC’s NEC had since resolved that it would not accept seats from any other party, including the SACP.

“[On Monday] the NEC put the nail in the coffin that we’re not even getting seats from the SACP,” the source said.

They described the decision as a matter of principle, adding: “No short cuts.”

The decision means Masuku will not enter the council through either ActionSA’s or the SACP’s PR list. Instead, the ANC will select its deputy mayor from among the councillors it already has on the council.

“Out of our 64 councillors, that’s where we’re going to appoint a deputy mayor. From one of them,” the source said.

They said the NEC had made it clear that the party would have to work with the councillors elected under its own banner rather than seek alternative ways of securing representation.

The NEC has also left provincial and regional structures to work through the finer details of coalition arrangements, including the allocation of positions, the composition of political management teams and mechanisms to resolve disputes between parties.

The source said the broad agreements had been reached at national level, but the practical arrangements would differ from one municipality to another.

“The agreements have been made. We are working with all these parties. Then now, the region deals with all other issues that relate to the agreement.”

ANC resolves MK party debate

The inclusion of the MK party in the coalition arrangement has also been the subject of debate within the ANC, particularly among members concerned about the party’s growing influence in areas traditionally associated with the ANC.

Daily Maverick understands that some ANC members had argued against strengthening the MK party through coalition arrangements, given that it had become a competitor for the party’s support and organisational structures.

A key source explained that much of the resistance had come from KwaZulu-Natal, where some ANC members were concerned that working with the MK party could give it further political power.

“Some members in the ANC believe that it’s one of their rivals. It’s the one that is taking our stronghold. So to strengthen them would be to give them the leverage to take more of our branches,” they said.

However, the source said the argument had been defeated during the NEC discussions, with the national leadership resolving that the ANC would work with the MK party.

“Of course, there would be different views from different provinces, but in the end, it was one decision: we are working with MK,” the source said.

Another source within provincial leadership said that Gauteng’s ANC structures had not raised similar objections, pointing to the existing confidence-and-supply arrangement between the ANC, the MK party and the EFF at provincial level.

“We are fine with MK,” the source said.

The ANC’s decision to work with the MK party comes amid reported differences within its KwaZulu-Natal structures over whether to enter into an arrangement with the party or pursue alternatives involving the DA and IFP.

The Johannesburg negotiations are now focused on finalising the distribution of positions before Friday’s council sitting, when the parties will have to translate the emerging political agreement into the election of the city’s new leadership.

The ANC, MK party and Rise Mzansi did not respond to Daily Maverick’s requests for comment by the time of publication. The Patriotic Alliance’s head of strategy and negotiations, Charles Cilliers, was unable to confirm the party’s plans. DM