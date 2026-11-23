The Democratic Alliance (DA) has proposed a nationwide coalition framework that would see the African National Congress (ANC) lead 93 hung municipalities, while the DA would take 24 mayoralties and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) 20, as it seeks to secure a broader cooperation agreement with the ANC.

The proposal, which the DA has called its “stability framework”, was submitted in writing to the ANC on Friday, 20 November, after a negotiating meeting between the two parties.

It was published by DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis on Sunday. The letter, addressed to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, was signed by DA federal council chairperson Ashor Sarupen.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

The DA said it had not yet received a response.

The framework proposes extending cooperation between the parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) to local government, with the aim of establishing stable administrations in municipalities where no party secured an outright majority.

It also comes as negotiations in Gauteng’s three metropolitan municipalities remain unresolved, with ActionSA rejecting a separate DA proposal that would have seen it support DA mayoral candidates in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni without participating in those administrations.

DA national campaign manager Ashor Sarupen. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi)

Under the national proposal, the ANC would lead 93 councils, the DA 24 and the IFP 20, subject to agreement with the latter.

The DA said the allocations were based on the principle that the largest party within a coalition should lead the municipal administration.

Where the ANC had the strongest support among the parties working together, it would provide the mayor, with the same principle applying to the DA and IFP.

The proposed allocations are spread across the country’s provinces. In Gauteng, the DA has allocated itself the mayoralties in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Mogale City and Emfuleni, while the ANC would lead Lesedi, Merafong and Rand West.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the DA has allocated itself eThekwini and Msunduzi, while the IFP would lead 20 municipalities. In the Eastern Cape, the ANC would lead 11 of the 13 municipalities listed, with the DA allocated Nelson Mandela Bay and Dr Beyers Naudé.

The allocation table assigns no mayoralties to the MK party, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) or the Service Delivery Party, despite their participation in municipal coalition negotiations elsewhere.

The party said the framework was intended to address political instability, repeated changes of mayors and fragmented governing arrangements, which it argued had undermined service delivery and public confidence in local government.

Confidence-and-supply model proposed

The framework proposes exploring different models of collaboration, from confidence-and-supply arrangements to co-governance where conditions are suitable. The DA identifies confidence-and-supply as its preferred model.

Under the proposed arrangement, the party-allocated executive leadership would take responsibility for the mayoralty, mayoral committee and municipal administration, while its supporting partner would remain outside the executive unless otherwise agreed.

The supporting party would facilitate the election of the agreed mayor and other office-bearers, support the administration’s continued functioning and commit to backing lawful and financially sustainable municipal budgets.

The parties would also agree not to support motions of no confidence intended to destabilise an administration established under the arrangement, except in circumstances provided for in the agreement.

Both parties would retain their independent political identities, policy positions and right to exercise oversight, with the supporting party preferably taking on a stronger legislative oversight role.

The DA’s framework identifies 19 municipalities where the ANC and South African Communist Party (SACP) already have a majority.

It says these should be taken off the negotiating table to allow the ANC to form stable arrangements with its traditional alliance partners.

The proposal also says the inclusion of the IFP is necessary to ensure stability in KwaZulu-Natal by extending the province’s Government of Provincial Unity model to local government.

Flexibility proposed for metros

On metropolitan municipalities, the DA proposes that the largest party in each council should, in principle, assume executive leadership.

However, it says it is prepared to negotiate departures from this principle in certain metros, provided the outcome includes agreed priority policies and is mutually beneficial to both parties.

The proposal identifies Sol Plaatje, JB Marks, Rustenburg, Msunduzi and Polokwane as examples of secondary cities and strategic municipalities where cooperation could provide political and economic stability.

The DA also proposes establishing a two-party national political mechanism to oversee implementation of the framework.

The mechanism would finalise the allocation of executive and legislative responsibilities, develop municipality-specific agreements, coordinate the election of municipal office-bearers and resolve disputes before they lead to political instability.

It would also monitor compliance with the agreement and identify additional municipalities where cooperation could produce stable and accountable government.

The party said the framework would contribute to the stability of the GNU and proposed that the DA undertake not to support a motion of no confidence in the national government, or a motion to dissolve the National Assembly, for at least 18 months after the agreement came into effect.

The commitment would be subject to the Constitution, the rule of law and the terms of the final agreement.

Hill-Lewis said the proposal was an alternative that voters and ANC structures should consider before the party’s National Executive Committee made decisions on coalition arrangements.

He argued that the recovery of Gauteng’s cities and other municipalities should not depend on coalitions involving parties that, in the DA’s view, seek political power for access to state resources.

The letter proposes that the ANC and DA agree to the framework in principle and mandate their national negotiating teams to finalise outstanding allocations and municipality-specific arrangements, with further engagement with the IFP.

It also calls for a bilateral meeting as soon as possible, with priority given to concluding arrangements in metropolitan municipalities before moving on to secondary cities and other municipalities.

ActionSA rejects DA’s Gauteng offer

The national framework comes amid a separate breakdown in efforts to secure an agreement between the DA and ActionSA in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

The ANC national executive committee (NEC) also intends to meet on Monday to finalise its position on coalition arrangements. Over the past week, it has spent many hours negotiating a grand coalition with ActionSA to control the Gauteng metros.

On Saturday, the DA published what it described as its “full and final offer” to ActionSA, proposing a confidence-and-supply arrangement rather than a traditional multiparty coalition.

The DA’s Helen Zille at the election results centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, on 6 November 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Under the proposal, ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya would remain mayor of Tshwane, while the DA’s Helen Zille would lead Johannesburg and Khathutshelo Rasilingwane would become mayor of Ekurhuleni.

Each mayor would appoint an administration from within their own party, with the supporting party providing the council votes needed to elect the mayor and speaker and protect the administration against motions of no confidence.

ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya. (Photo: Fani Mahuntsi / Gallo Images )

The DA said the arrangement would avoid the personality disputes and political infighting that had complicated previous coalition governments.

However, ActionSA rejected the offer, arguing that it would be expected to support DA administrations in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni without having any representation in their mayoral committees.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said the party had previously made a counterproposal that would have allowed the DA to lead two of the three metros while ensuring both parties participated in all three administrations.

Under ActionSA’s proposal, the DA would take the mayoralties in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, while Moya would remain mayor of Tshwane. The parties would each receive five seats on the mayoral committees in the three municipalities.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. (Photo: OUR CITY NEWS / James Oatway)

In Johannesburg, ActionSA proposed that its president, Herman Mashaba, and Zille step aside as mayoral candidates to allow the parties to nominate alternative candidates.

ActionSA would receive the deputy mayor and speaker positions.

DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink. (Photo: Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath)

In Tshwane, ActionSA wanted DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink to step aside in favour of Moya, with the DA receiving the deputy mayor and speaker positions.

In Ekurhuleni, the DA would retain the mayoralty while ActionSA’s mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, would become deputy mayor and the party would receive the speakership.

ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo. (Photo: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Beaumont described the DA’s final offer as unworkable, arguing that it would leave ActionSA outside the executive in two municipalities despite providing the votes needed to elect DA mayors.

ActionSA has maintained that its objections are directed at the DA’s proposed mayoral candidates in Johannesburg and Tshwane, rather than the party as a whole.

The DA, however, has resisted demands to remove Zille and Brink, with Hill-Lewis arguing that political parties should be able to work together despite disagreements over individual candidates.

ANC talks continue

The failure to reach an agreement with the DA leaves ActionSA’s parallel negotiations with the ANC, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and MK party central to the formation of Gauteng’s next municipal administrations.

The four parties have been working towards a common coalition framework covering Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and eThekwini.

An emerging proposal would see ActionSA take the mayoralties in Johannesburg and Tshwane, the ANC retain Ekurhuleni and the MK party secure eThekwini. However, the arrangement has not been finalised, with negotiations still involving the allocation of executive positions and other municipal responsibilities.

The DA’s two proposals therefore present different approaches to the formation of local governments: a broad cooperation framework with the ANC and IFP across 137 municipalities, and a confidence-and-supply arrangement with ActionSA in Gauteng’s three metros.

Both remain proposals, with the parties yet to conclude the agreements needed to establish the new municipal administrations. DM

