A sea of hands rose on Tuesday, 24 November, to delay the installation of a new mayor in eThekwini, with councillors voting overwhelmingly to buy more time for political horse-trading.

The battle for control of eThekwini has become part of a much bigger political contest, with parties negotiating a web of reciprocal deals that could determine who governs KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest city, its other 43 municipalities and potentially the provincial administration.

All of this seemed to overshadow the inauguration of eThekwini’s 223 new councillors at the Durban Exhibition Centre.

After the sedate inauguration formalities, ANC councillor and former eThekwini Speaker Thabani Nyawose moved to adjourn the meeting to “assist all parties with sufficient time to conclude [coalition] talks”.

No single party had a mandate to govern the city, and councillors needed time to execute “our responsibility to govern in a civil manner”.

Councillors dispersed in a celebratory mood, but they seemed to agree on one thing: nobody knows how the next few days will play out.

MK in the pound seats

A senior African National Congress (ANC) councillor told Daily Maverick his party had done a deal with the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party, reiterating earlier reports that the ANC didn’t favour a DA “stability pact”.

While the ANC’s talks with MK at national level are understood to be at an advanced stage, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has tasked provinces and regions with deciding on coalitions. In KwaZulu-Natal, some ANC members are understood to be resistant to a deal with their rival.

A senior Democratic Alliance (DA) member said his party was confident it could reach a deal with the ANC and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Senior MK and ActionSA members said their parties were speaking to everyone.

In eThekwini, the seat allocation per major party is: MK: 86; DA: 57; ANC: 37; IFP: 15; ActionSA: 7; and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF): 4.





The Freedom Front Plus (FF+), African Transformation Movement and eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement each secured two seats. There are 11 one-seat parties. No single party has an outright majority.

ANC members still seem split on whether to support MK or the DA and preserve the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The GNU has extended to KZN in a government of provincial unity (GPU), facilitating an IFP premiership and a Cabinet that includes DA and ANC members.

DA holds hope

After the council meeting, DA KZN chairperson Dean Macpherson said he was hopeful.

“The best deal for us is that [the DA’s] Haniff Hoosen is the mayor of eThekwini. We are the largest party in the GPU in this municipality.”

Macpherson said the DA also held sway in other KZN municipalities.

DA KZN leader Dean Macpherson is confident his party can form a coalition to govern eThekwini. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

There are a host of hung municipalities in the province, and any alliance in eThekwini will affect deals elsewhere in KZN.

“The ANC and the IFP substantially benefit from the reciprocal support that we can offer in a number of municipalities. We have given the ANC what we think is a very good deal, and the IFP. We resumed discussions this morning after the [ANC] NEC met,” said Macpherson.

“We will probably pick up those discussions tomorrow [Wednesday, 25 November]. We have to do everything we can to provide stability for this municipality, prioritise services, and fix the water crisis. We think working together is the best option for eThekwini.

“I would say this is not an outside chance. We’re in the last 100 metres of that race, and we could come through by a nose or even a head.”

MK KZN chairperson Willies Mchunu was hopeful for another outcome.

“We want to be leading the mayoral office, but who we work with is neither here nor there – whoever reaches agreement with our national leadership, and they are talking to everybody. That is how South Africa has been built and how voters are forcing us.”

Mchunu said nothing was given.

“There are so many hung municipalities in KZN and others outside of the province that can impact us. Our comfort is that we have the most seats, and we’ll use them to reach out and build relations with parties like ActionSA or one-member parties.”

Mchunu said an alliance with one-member parties wasn’t ideal, though, and MK would prefer a “stable arrangement with bigger parties”.

ActionSA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango was tight-lipped on how his party would play its hand. He said: “Stable government matters most. All of us have a responsibility to find that, and we are not far from each other.”

Zwakele Mncwango, ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson. (Photo: Darren Stewart / Gallo Images)

The KZN chessboard

KZN has 44 municipalities and 10 district councils.

According to a leaked DA document, a “troika deal” between the GNU and GPU partners would see the ANC, IFP and DA co-govern most of KZN. It envisages the coalition partners supporting one another, with each leading in the municipality where it has the strongest support.

For example, in eThekwini, Hoosen would be mayor, the ANC would choose the Speaker, and the IFP would get the deputy mayor. The coalition has 109 seats in the metro and could secure a majority with support from the FF+ and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

The DA is also seeking the mayoral positions in Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg) and KwaDukuza (Stanger).

In return for the three mayoral positions, the DA would help the ANC and IFP secure most of KZN’s municipalities.

MK secured an outright majority in three councils and can control a fourth with a single EFF vote.

The DA and the ANC each won one municipality outright.

The IFP won five municipalities outright.

According to the DA’s coalition map, an ANC-IFP-DA coalition can govern the remaining municipalities.

The troika deal would clearly suit the IFP, which wants to retain control of the provincial government. An IFP insider said, “We have a lot to lose if we go with MK. If the ANC goes with MK, it will be a reverse-engineered takeover of the ANC.”

Councils must elect new leaders by Friday, 27 November. DM