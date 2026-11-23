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LIVE: Joburg’s new council sits for the first time
Johannesburg’s newly elected councillors meet for the first time on Monday afternoon. The DA wants the sitting postponed and is threatening legal action, while an ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK Party coalition that could make Herman Mashaba mayor is yet to sign its deal. Follow live.
Illustrative image | ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula. | DA's Helen Zille. | Herman Mashaba of ActionSA. (Photos: Felix Dlangamandla) (Gemini generated)
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