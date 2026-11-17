Testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry by Dr Ntandazo Sifolo, acting head of the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (Nicoc), has now revealed that the country in early 2025 “came very close to being totally captured” – commission speak for “coup”.

It sounded enigmatic at the time. What coup? Who? Now we know.

Hint of a coup

Ntshavheni’s almost casual revelation that the security cluster had had this plot firmly in their sights was startling.

“There is a potential risk of a coup d’état. We have identified it and put measures in place to mitigate against it,” she said at a press conference in Pretoria.

“So that’s why we say to South Africans, that there will not be anyone attempting to do a coup in South Africa. In the last few days or in the last few weeks, there has not been anyone attempting to do a coup in South Africa.”

Ntshavenhi reassured the country that the National Security Strategy report for the period 2024 to 2028 had declared South Africa “as a stable and secure country despite a coup d’état, assassinations, sabotage, corruption and terrorism being named among the key threats”.

Illustrative Image: Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Advocate Andrea Johnson and former senior Crime Intelligence official Major-General Feroz Khan at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 30 October 2026, facing charges relating to defeating the ends of justice. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

‘Hello gorgeous’

Sifolo last week set out for the commission the behind-the-scenes machinations that would eventually lead to mass arrests not only of SAPS Crime Intelligence head of Counter Security, Major-General Feroz Khan, but also the suspension of Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head, advocate Andrea Johnson, who was drawn into the plot.

Evidence has been given that Johnson shared information with Khan, a man who has now been placed at the centre of many allegedly illicit operations. In WhatsApps flighted at the commission Khan frequently greeted Johnson with a breezy “hello gorgeous”. The two also chatted about cooking and dinner parties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: EPA / Andre Borges)

Ramaphosa was briefed

Sifolo, the man in the eye of the storm, set out for the commission last week how, on 30 June 2025, four days after Idac arrested Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and National Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, President Cyril Ramaphosa had been properly briefed on “matters of organised criminal networks and the infiltration” of the criminal justice system.

A week later, on 6 July 2025, South Africa experienced it’s “Mkhwanazi Moment” and has not been the same since. Ramaphosa, at the time, was attending the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro and was well aware of the drama unfolding in South Africa.

The Madlanga Commission was established and a year on has made spectacular progress in untangling how a gigantic and violent knot of organised criminals working in collusion with high-ranking SAPS members were about to score a victory of victories: the total capture of the law enforcement cluster.

But before all this, key pieces were falling into place and the path was being cleared for a clean sweep of the law enforcement cluster.

Brown Mogotsi during a court appearance at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 20 August 2026. (Photo: Gallo Image / Lubabalo Lesolle)

Anatomy of a coup

It began unravelling on New Year’s Eve 2024 when then newly-appointed minister of police, Senzo Mchunu, issued instructions for the Political Killings Task Team to be disbanded.

Whispering into his ear since his appointment six months earlier were information peddler Brown Mogotsi (currently facing multiple criminal charges) and Cedrick Nkabinde, who had been appointed as Mchunu’s chief of staff.

Nkabinde had a chequered history in law enforcement, once worked as an Independent Police Investigative Unit (Ipid) investigator and was accused by its head Robert McBride of colluding with elements in Crime Intelligence in the mid 2000s.

While the rest of the world was out celebrating the dawn of 2025, Mchunu sent out his instruction, and collective cheer echoed across WhatsApp groups linked to the underworld, as has been revealed in evidence.

Mkhwanazi later stated he believed Mchunu had been pressured to act as criminals and their enablers knew the Political Killings Task Team was gunning for them.

As colleague Caryn Dolley has set out, the final act for the tipping of the apple cart began in April 2024 when engineer Armand Swart was assassinated over a multimillion-rand Transnet tender for which the cost of components had been ridiculously inflated.

It was, in fact, a case of mistaken identity; the hitmen had meant to kill a colleague of Swart’s who had reported the fraud. It was to prove a fatal mistake for the cabal.

General Dumisani Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission on Day 24 at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on 4 November 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

The heat is on

In August, Khumalo activated the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations (GCI-Ops) project after a risk assessment triggered by death threats from syndicates inside the SAPS to investigators.

Katiso Molefe was identified as “a person of interest” in Swart’s murder and the Political Killings Task Team was called in to assist. As the heat was turned up the coup plot kicked into top gear.

In place was now disgraced former deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and his circle of enablers. Mkhwanazi has charged that Sibiya removed 121 dockets on the instruction of Mchunu after he had ordered the disbandment of the unit.

On 21 September police “visited” Mchunu’s KwaZulu-Natal home, seizing another of his cellphones. On the same day Sibiya was arrested in Gauteng in a sexual assault charge. Sibiya has been implicated as another key SAPS enabler and has been linked to attempted murder accused and underworld kingpin, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams. (Photo: Brenton Geach / Gallo Images)

The duplicate allegations

Intelligence Inspector-General Imitiaz Fazel has set out how Mchunu directed him in January 2025 to investigate a set of allegations that centred around Khumalo and that had been referred to his office.

Later a confidential report by the Office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence, recommending that Khumalo be arrested, was leaked to the media as the war reached a crescendo.

The same month a set of identical allegations, made by MP Fadiel Adams, were referred to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, including allegations with regard to the appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, which turned out to be an attempt to dislodge her and discredit Khumalo.

Sifolo recalled that in February 2025 the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee had coined the term “infiltration of the criminal justice system”. Until then intelligence had been presented in a “fragmented” fashion and the committee began streamlining “actions to clean up the criminal justice system”.

Critically, the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee took control of the Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations and soon the bones leading to the “Big Five”, which Parliament previously heard was a nest of crime bosses responsible for contract killings, tender fraud, cross-border vehicle hijackings, cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings and extortion, was uncovered.

The real target

The real target, however, was Khumalo.

In October 2024, 10 Political Killings Task Team members arrived in Gauteng and used secret funds to buy the Veroz hotel to accommodate Gauteng Counter-Intelligence Operations, Khumalo and the task team.

In September Mogotsi sent an introductory message to Mkhwanazi in an attempt to set up a meeting with Mchunu.

In October, MP Fadiel Adams alleged certain files had been “slipped under his door”, lodging two cases against Khumalo and his allies at the Cape Town Central police station and in Gauteng.

In November, Adams wrote to Mchunu claiming interference with investigations and requesting his intervention. Nkabinde escalated the matter to the office of the national commissioner, Fannie Masemola.

The same month Nkabinde formally referred Adams’ flimsy complaint to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption under Section 27.

Intelligence Coordinator Ntandazo Sifolo testifies at the Madlanga Commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College on 12 November 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

The dots joined

Until last week, the shape and form of the coup d’état was vague. Did Mkhwanazi act alone? Was he in fact leading a coup?

Sifolo explained to the Madlanga Commission that while Mkhwanazi had addressed the country alone, it was not the “work of one person”.

“When you realise that you no longer have any other way to deal with this matter because the institutions are so compromised, to an extent that the public is beginning to believe [misinformation] and innocent people who are doing the real work of national security are being targeted, then you [must act…]

“So, the July 6 [press briefing] is not something that happened by chance,” he noted. DM