Feroz Khan and Andrea Johnson charged for allegedly trying to shield Khan from prosecution

Former Crime Intelligence deputy Feroz Khan and former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson appeared briefly in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 30 October 2026, facing charges of defeating the ends of justice, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and contravening the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Amanda van Wyk said the arrests were carried out by the Madlanga Recommendations Task Team. She said further arrests could not be ruled out as the investigation continued, with police working closely with the NPA to ensure evidence was properly presented in court.

The State did not oppose bail and Khan and Johnson were released on R10,000 bail each. The matter was postponed to 3 February 2027 for further investigation.

The arrests follow damning evidence at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, where evidence raised questions about the relationship between Khan and Johnson and whether confidential information was improperly shared between the two.

Former Idac head advocate Andrea Johnson and former Crime Intelligence Major-General Feroz Khan appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 30 October 2026, facing charges relating to defeating the ends of justice. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

At the centre of the allegations is a 2018 assault and intimidation complaint involving Khan and Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe, who was under his command at the time. Phetlhe laid a charge following the alleged incident.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “It is alleged that on 26 June 2018, Khan had a serious argument with his junior, SAPS Crime Intelligence female employee, Brigadier Phethle. This argument led to a physical confrontation where Khan allegedly attacked the victim with a pen by stabbing her and further hit her with hands and a paper file. The assault allegedly led to the victim sustaining injuries in her face and chest area.

“The victim then reported the matter to the police in June 2018. However, it is alleged that Khan submitted a warning statement to the investigating officer on 5 July 2018 before the docket was submitted to the NPA for guidance and decision. This prompted an investigation into how Khan was able to submit the warning statement prior to the NPA receiving the docket.

“Investigations into the matter revealed that Johnson, without the permission of the National Director of Public Prosecutions, allegedly disclosed information to Khan and they both acted in common purpose to hinder prosecution against Khan.”

Johnson was not the head of Idac when the alleged offence occurred. She was then based at the Director of Public Prosecutions’ office in Pretoria. Kganyago said Johnson was charged as an accessory after the fact regarding the assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Madlanga Commission evidence

The arrests follow testimony at the Madlanga Commission about allegations that confidential material from an assault docket was shared with Khan before he made his warning statement.

A Crime Intelligence officer, known as Witness O, and retired Hawks investigator Kobus Roelofse told the commission that Khan allegedly received Brigadier Phetlhe’s statement, medical report and an audio recording before submitting his version of events.

Phetlhe’s statement was commissioned at Silverton Police Station on 26 June 2018.

Witness O testified that an email titled “Phetlhe complaint”, sent from a Gmail address bearing Johnson’s name, contained 12 images and an audio file. Witness O is said to have printed the attachments, sealed them in an envelope and handed them to Khan, realising only afterwards that they were related to Phetlhe’s complaint.

Roelofse testified that Khan allegedly received the material on 4 July 2018, before submitting his warning statement.

“Receipt of such sensitive information would enable the suspect to manufacture and tailor his version,” he told the commission, warning that it could also allow a suspect to approach potential witnesses before investigators obtained their statements.

Former Idac head advocate Andrea Johnson appears in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 30 October 2026, facing charges relating to defeating the ends of justice. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

WhatsApp messages

Evidence before the Madlanga Commission also raised questions about the nature of the relationship between Johnson and Khan, with messages suggesting their contact extended beyond professional exchanges.

Johnson attended Khan’s 50th birthday celebration after her husband, also a Crime Intelligence officer, was invited.

In July 2026, WhatsApp messages presented to the commission revealed affectionate exchanges between the pair. Khan called Johnson “you gorgeous”, while their conversations included references to missing each other, dinner plans and invitations to his home.

A separate WhatsApp exchange on 9 July 2021, the day of a major cocaine seizure at a Johannesburg warehouse, raised further questions about Khan’s access to operational information and his knowledge of the quantity of drugs seized.

Evidence leader Mahlape Sello told the commission that Khan informed Johnson those 552 blocks of cocaine, or 552 kilograms, worth about R200-million, had been seized. However, commission evidence put the actual seizure at 541 kilograms.

Johnson described Khan’s message as an operational alert but acknowledged the discrepancy was serious.

“The conundrum is real,” she said.

Johnson resigned as Idac boss in July during her testimony at the commission. Khan was fired by SAPS in September after skipping an expedited disciplinary hearing.

Khan’s criminal cases

Khan faces a separate criminal case alongside suspended Major-General Ebrahim Kadwa, head of the Hawks in Gauteng, and Durban businessman Tariq Downes over the alleged illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals.

The case stems from a May 2021 incident at OR Tambo International Airport, where Downes was allegedly found carrying 75.9g of unwrought gold. Prosecutors allege that Khan and Kadwa intervened to secure his release by claiming he was involved in an authorised undercover operation – an operation the State alleges did not exist.

Former Crime Intelligence deputy Feroz Khan appears in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 30 October 2026, facing charges relating to defeating the ends of justice. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Khan’s seized electronic devices have also come under scrutiny, with messages allegedly pointing to corruption, luxury assets and links to political figures. Separately, witnesses before the Madlanga Commission have implicated him in alleged interference surrounding the 2021 Aeroton cocaine seizure, raising further questions about possible interference in sensitive police operations.

Furthermore, an investigation into the contents of his devices revealed that he allegedly owned properties around the country and had at least 30 high-end sports cars. Khan has yet to testify before the commission to answer these allegations.

His scheduled Madlanga Commission testimony has been repeatedly delayed on medical grounds, following a shooting in Houghton in June that police are investigating as an attempted assassination. Khan was due to testify at the commission on 6 October, but that was postponed after his uncle was murdered. DM