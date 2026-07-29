On Wednesday, 29 July, WhatsApp messages between former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) leader Andrea Johnson and suspended Crime Intelligence officer Major-General Feroz Khan were submitted as evidence before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The messages point to a close relationship spanning several years — exceeding standard professional boundaries. Their exchanges featured affectionate greetings like “you gorgeous” from Khan, along with discussions about missing one another, dinner plans, and invitations to visit Khan’s home.

There were also messages concerning Khan’s visit to Johnson’s office, where the commission heard that he used a VIP entrance rather than the normal reception process and did not sign in.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa approved Johnson’s request to immediately vacate her post.

Johnson previously testified that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is considering whether to prosecute her over allegations that after an SAPS colleague laid criminal charges against Khan in 2018 for assault, Johnson shared the details of the docket with him.

Johnson refused to comment on those allegations on Wednesday, invoking her right not to incriminate herself.

Khan faces criminal charges in a separate matter. His testimony at the Madlanga Commission was postponed after he was hospitalised due to a shooting.

‘A very good friend’

Evidence leader advocate Mahlape Sello SC, confronted Johnson with a 10 July 2026 statement in which she described how well she knew Khan. Sello suggested the chats painted a much closer relationship than she had admitted to and noted Johnson’s attendance at Khan’s 50th birthday.

“Yes, I considered him a very good friend,” Johnson conceded.

She denied that they had visited each other’s homes, although she acknowledged discussing family visits and what they would cook for supper. She said they spoke regularly and had met for lunch once or twice.

Crime Intelligence deputy head Major General Feroz Khan. (Photo: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo SC highlighted a message in which Khan sought Johnson’s help over concerns that someone was plotting against him. Johnson confirmed that Khan had visited her office to raise the concern.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi SC then focused on messages suggesting their relationship extended into Khan’s work. Johnson had advised Khan to be careful about whom he trusted and warned him not to reveal that someone was targeting him, as the person he was speaking to could be involved.

The cocaine bust

A WhatsApp message from Khan to Johnson on 9 July 2021, the day of the controversial R286-million cocaine bust at a warehouse in Aeroton, Johannesburg, raised questions about the quantity of the drug seized, while Khan’s presence at the scene of the bust raised multiple questions.

Four people — two police officers, a Gauteng traffic chief and his so-called informant — were charged in relation to the saga, but the case was later withdrawn.

Evidence leader Sello said Khan messaged Johnson that 552 blocks of cocaine worth about R200-million had been seized. Each block weighed 1kg. But evidence before the commission has put the Aeroton seizure at 541kg.

Johnson said Khan often alerted the National Prosecuting Authority to major organised-crime operations, describing the message as an operational alert.

But she conceded the discrepancy between what Khan told her and the official amount of cocaine seized was a serious issue.

“The conundrum is real,” said Johnson.

Sello noted that Khan’s message was sent while the operation was being conducted, raising questions about why Khan’s figure differed from that before the commission.

The fall of a police commissioner

Another troubling question to emerge from the commission is why suspended National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola was added to a charge sheet alongside senior SAPS officials facing fraud and corruption allegations linked to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s Medicare24 contract.

While the other 12 accused face allegations directly linked to the procurement and payment of the contract, Masemola faces four counts of contravening the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

On Wednesday, Johnson was pressed on why Masemola’s PFMA case was joined to the broader case, which includes allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga questioned whether the joinder was legally appropriate, given that Masemola’s alleged wrongdoing differs from the charges faced by the other accused.

National Commissioner Fannie Masemola appears in the Pretoria Magistrates' Court on 21 April facing four charges under the Public Finance Management Act related to an irregular R360m SAPS tender. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)

Madlanga argued that Masemola suffered serious prejudice after being lumped into a fraud and corruption indictment alongside Matlala and his co-accused, despite facing no such charges himself.

Questioning Johnson, Madlanga challenged the legal standing of Idac, asking why Masemola was charged alongside the group when Idac lacks the statutory mandate to prosecute standalone Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) contraventions.

“We want to know why this was done… Why was Commissioner Masemola lumped with these people?” asked Madlanga.

The commissioners noted that no evidence links Masemola to corrupt activity, suggesting his conduct — at most — constitutes a PFMA infraction. Baloyi added that grouping Masemola with the main accused dangerously created the impression he was involved in the corruption scheme.

“It gives the impression that the whole purpose of this charge sheet was to just have him appear in court,” Baloyi said, adding it was “inconceivable” that a team of experienced lawyers failed to recognise the charges fell outside Idac’s mandate.

The commission resumes on Thursday, 30 July. DM