Andrea Johnson requests immediate release from Idac post

In a letter to Andy Mothibi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Andrea Johnson, the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), has asked to be allowed to vacate her office within 24 hours, saying the move would “serve the institutions and the country best”.

The NPA confirmed that Mothibi had received Johnson’s letter and was processing it. The Presidency and Johnson had not responded to requests for comment by the time of publication.

Johnson is due to continue her testimony to the Madlanga Commission on Monday.

Three days of scrutiny

Over three days of evidence, commissioners repeatedly questioned her over allegations that she gave the suspended deputy head of Crime Intelligence, Major General Feroz Khan, access to an assault and intimidation docket before he submitted his warning statement.

The commission heard that Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe opened an assault and intimidation case against Khan following an altercation at Crime Intelligence headquarters in 2018. Her statement was taken at Silverton Police Station, and a J88 medical report was completed.

Retired Hawks colonel Kobus Roelofse testified that Khan appeared to have had access to Phetlhe’s complaint before he made his warning statement, describing the sharing of the docket as improper. He also alleged that Khan seemed to know in advance when investigators intended to interview him.

The commission has raised questions about Idac’s prosecution of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and other officials. Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi and Mothibi reportedly met Johnson to raise concerns about the evidence shortly before her resignation letter was submitted.

Johnson invokes right against self-incrimination

When she first testified, Johnson invoked her constitutional right against self-incrimination when questioned about allegations that she emailed Khan details from the investigation docket, arguing that the commission’s fact-finding powers did not override that protection.

She acknowledged that the National Prosecuting Authority was considering whether she should face prosecution in relation to the Khan allegations.

Feroz Khan appears in the Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on 11 May to face charges of illicit precious metals transactions and corruption. (Photo: OJ Koloti / Gallo Images)

Johnson also testified that although she had known Khan personally, she deliberately limited contact with him during 2024 after media reports linked him to the murders of insolvency liquidators Cloete and Thomas Murray.

Her appearance before the commission had already been delayed after she failed to appear on 13 July, with her legal team citing hospitalisation. Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga dismissed the medical certificate submitted on her behalf as “useless” and said the circumstances surrounding her absence would be scrutinised. DM