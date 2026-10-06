Feroz Khan’s commission testimony postponed after uncle murdered

Months ago, Preggy Padayachee said that whoever shot and wounded his relative, then Crime Intelligence deputy Feroz Khan, must pay.

Now Padaychee himself has been killed in an incident involving an apparent car breakdown and gunfire.

While police did not identify anyone by name, it has been confirmed that a driver was murdered and a passenger wounded on the R21 towards OR Tambo International Airport in Ekurhuleni late on Monday, 5 October 2026.

DEVELOPING: Preggy Padayachee has been identified as the individual shot dead (the family has been notified), while a friend was wounded in the shooting. Padayachee was the uncle-in-law of former police Major General Feroz Khan. According to sources, Padayachee had received threats. @eNCA spoke to Padayachee on Monday 11 May 2026 after the first appearance of Major-Generals Khan and Ebrahim Kadwa, as well as businessman Tariq Downes, appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court. — Pule Letshwiti-Jones (@pule_jones) October 6, 2026

Various news outlets have reported that the driver was Padayachee, who was Khan’s uncle by law.

eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones posted on social media that “Padayachee had received threats.”

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Another postponement

After avoiding it for more than three months, Khan was scheduled to testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday in camera because of the sensitive nature of the information to be dealt with.

But Padayachee’s murder meant the proceedings did not go ahead as planned.

The commission issued a statement shortly after 11am on Tuesday saying that Khan had appeared before it remotely (presumably via a video link) and in camera.

Former Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan appears in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 11 May 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

“However, due to the death of a family member resulting from a shooting incident on the R21 in Gauteng last (Monday) night, Mr Khan is not in a position to testify today,” the statement said.

“The Commission has therefore postponed the testimony of Mr Khan to a date which has yet to be determined. The Commission will make further announcements in this regard.”

Serious accusations were previously levelled against Khan at the commission, which is investigating whether a cartel infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private sector.

The accusations against Khan relate to various matters including tweaked tenders, a tobacco boss and a politician.

Khan and the commission

During previous commission proceedings, it became apparent that Khan was struggling with stress. It was heard he would need to testify from a familiar environment to avoid “triggers” that could interrupt him.

Khan would also need regular breaks.

He was initially meant to have testified before the Madlanga Commission at the start of July, but just days before he was wounded in a shooting in Houghton, Johannesburg.

The police did not announce any arrests in the case.

Khan’s injuries and related health issues had therefore meant he could not appear at the commission for a while.

Padayachee, speaking to reporters shortly after Khan was shot at the end of June, had appeared flustered at the time, saying he had yet to see his nephew to assess how he was doing.

Asked if his family wanted justice, Padayachee said: “Yes, most definitely. Whoever did it must pay for it.”

‘Driver tried to evade gunfire’

Early on Tuesday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) issued a statement about the incident in which Padayachee was killed.

“According to preliminary information, a driver travelling in a Fiat reportedly experienced a breakdown and contacted a friend for assistance,” the statement said.

That friend arrived at the scene along with two other people.

Preggy Padayachee, Feroz Khan’s uncle, says the people responsible for his alleged shooting “must pay”. Khan’s family is at Milpark Hospital after he was shot shortly before 22:00. https://t.co/MsmBzgXpLg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2026

“As they were attending to the vehicle, shots were fired at them. The driver attempted to evade the gunfire but lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a jersey barrier.”

According to the statement, the motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

“Police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible,” it said.

Criminal charges

The murder has unfolded as matters have been stacking up against Khan.

Last week he was meant to appear before the Madlanga Commission, but did not, despite a subpoena.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga therefore announced that criminal charges would be lodged against Khan “for his failure to attend” the commission, physically or virtually.

Khan was officially dismissed from the SAPS last month on 2 September for failing to appear before an officer involved in a disciplinary process against him.

His legal team had indicated they planned to challenge this.

Before Khan was wounded in the shooting several months ago, he was criminally charged in a case linked to unwrought gold and the release of a suspect. DM