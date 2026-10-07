Sibiya associate threatens to expose ‘disappeared’ cases, Matlala links and payments

It was another day of explosive allegations in the bail proceedings of suspended deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 7 October 2026.

The court heard claims that Sibiya was involved in cases that were allegedly made to disappear and had links to controversial businessman and attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and other senior officials and politicians.

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appears at Randburg Magistrates’ Court for formal bail application on 2 October 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

Sibiya is also alleged to have dealt with a “North West businessman” identified only as “Brian”. The description could point to Brown Mogotsi, a businessman and alleged political fixer who is in custody facing perjury and other charges linked to an alleged staged shooting in Vosloorus last November.

However, the messages do not name “Brian” as Mogotsi.

The claims came from Sibiya’s former driver and protector, Mr M, who told Sibiya’s wife, Sizakele Dlamini, that he had secretly recorded the police official, tracked his movements, photographed people he met and kept a file of information that he was now prepared to hand over to authorities.

Mr M is also the father of the 16-year-old whom Sibiya is accused of sexually grooming.

“I am gonna have to give them every information pertaining to all the cases, all people who disappeared, all of Cat Matlala’s involvement, all the senior officials and politicians and everyone,” Mr M wrote in a message to Dlamini.

Hundreds of recordings

The messages were read out in court as Sibiya’s legal team sought to show that Mr M had threatened Dlamini.

Sibiya is facing six charges including rape, sexual grooming of a minor, human trafficking and the negligent handling of a firearm.

Mr M said he had begun documenting Sibiya’s movements in January after a fallout between them in January that “caused my marriage [to end], even though it was weak”.

“I’ve tried to speak to my wife; that was the day I started recording him,” he wrote to Dlamini.

He claimed he had hundreds of recordings, had noted locations, photographed people Sibiya met and kept information from trips in Sibiya’s car.

“Recording all the locations, taking pictures of the people that he was meeting, every event that was happening in the car, the camera of my car, the tracker locations, the people that have been collecting money left and right.”

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appears at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court for his bail application on 2 October 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)

Sibiya’s legal team presented the messages as evidence that Mr M had in fact threatened Dlamini, but magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe was hardly convinced, questioning whether the messages really amounted to a threat.

“How are these messages supporting your case?” Mkhasibe asked.

Sibiya’s junior counsel responded that Dlamini believed Mr M was threatening her by warning that he would reveal more information about Sibiya if her husband continued to portray him negatively.

“What Mrs Dlamini is saying, your worship, is that she feels that he is now threatening her, and threatening her that he should tell her husband to stop painting him in a certain way because if he doesn’t stop, then he will reveal more information.”

The magistrate was still not convinced and questioned that interpretation of the messages. “In what you have read to the record, do you read threats? Anything?” Mkhasibe asked.

Mkhasibe suggested that her interpretation of the messages was that Mr M was telling Dlamini, “I do not have a problem with you, I am in good terms with you.”

Earlier, Sibiya’s advocate Amanda Nel sought to clarify the defence’s version of the threats Sibiya allegedly made against Mr M, including his statement that he would “deal with him easily”.

Nel said Sibiya had told Mr M that he no longer trusted him and knew about various illicit activities he was allegedly involved in.

“Mr M is a fraudster, he’s in possession of three IDs, he’s not employed anywhere, but is able to finance his house and cars,” Nel said.

She argued that Sibiya’s reference to dealing with Mr M “easily” was not a physical threat, but meant that he could expose the alleged fraudulent activities.

The apostle

In her affidavit, Sibiya’s wife Dlamini said Mr M first made contact with her on 23 September 2026, approaching the family through their apostle, named only as Clive, an assistant pastor at the ECG Church in Midrand.

She says Clive relayed messages from Mr M, who allegedly wanted to come to the family home to see Dlamini , and was allegedly willing to withdraw the charges against Sibiya. But Dlamini says she was wary of the approach and did not want any contact with Mr M, fearing it could be a setup.

“I did not want to take any chances or have any contact with Mr M, as I was concerned that the approach was a setup,” she said in the affidavit.

Dlamini denied the State’s claim that Mr M was Sibiya’s driver and bodyguard earning R10,000 a day. She claimed that Mr M was never employed by Sibiya as a bodyguard or an associate, which she described as “false fabrication”, and that she only ever knew Mr M as a friend of her husband.

R300,000 to withdraw the case

Sibiya’s cousin Victor Monamodi submitted an affidavit in support of his bail application. Monamodi referred to a conversation he had with Clive, the apostle, on 23 September. He alleged that Mr M “claimed that the applicant owed him R300,000 in relation to a bakkie”.

Monamodi alleged that “Mr M requested the apostle help facilitate a meeting with the family in relation to the amount, of which Mr M allegedly indicated that if the family paid the amount, he would withdraw the case.”

Yet, Monamodi claims that he was not present for the conversation between Mr M and the apostle. As a result, the family allegedly agreed to distance themselves from the situation involving Mr M.

Magistrate Mkhasibe challenged the defence: “Advocate, don’t you think Mr M would have addressed this issue of R300,000 with the applicant’s wife as opposed to this person because then I think he is likely to get his money and/or matter mediated between himself and the applicant as opposed to this person?”

After further interrogation, Nel responded, “Your Worship, it is not in my contemplation as to what Mr M was thinking when he was approaching Ms Dlamini. When you are recording the events, or you are giving the court proof of those events, why he chooses to do something in another matter is not something we can explain.”

While Sibiya is fighting to secure his release on bail, he is also fighting to keep his job as he faces two disciplinary processes. According to reports, several witnesses, including Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, are expected to testify against him at the hearing.

Sibiya’s bail application has been postponed to Tuesday, 13 October 2026. DM