South Africa’s Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya is in custody facing serious allegations, including plying a young woman with alcohol at a strip club and raping her at a hotel.

Sibiya, 59, made his first appearance in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21 September 2026, after his arrest the day before.

Security was tight and concerns about witness interference surfaced.

BREAKING : Suspended deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya is in the dock. The state and defence are not opposed to the bail application being broadcast with restrictions but that won’t proceed today because of time constraints. The bail hearing will now be heard on the… pic.twitter.com/mqr3qRShPX — Ziyanda N (@ZiyandaNgcobo) September 22, 2026

Sibiya faces five charges, including rape, human trafficking and the sexual grooming of a child.

These charges are serious and grim, especially when viewed against Sibiya’s role in the South African Police Service (SAPS).

He previously explained to Parliament that he was responsible for the Crime Intelligence arena, forensic science laboratory services and detectives.

It is not the first time Sibiya has been at the centre of controversy.

He previously headed the Hawks in Gauteng, but was suspended and dismissed in another notable policing scandal.

‘Explicit messages, strip club, rape’

Daily Maverick has seen the charge sheet against Sibiya and will withhold certain details so as not to identify the child he is accused of targeting.

According to it, Sibiya allegedly:

Sent sexually explicit messages to a 16-year-old girl between July and August this year.

Sent her nude photographs of herself which she had not supplied to him.

Took a group of girls or young women, including an 18-year-old, to what he said was a “classy venue”, which turned out to be The Grand, which the charge sheet describes as a strip club in Sandton. Sibiya allegedly bought them food and plied them with liquor at the venue. The 18-year-old passed out, and Sibiya allegedly raped her in a hotel room and boasted to her friends that she was still a virgin.

Sibiya’s case was postponed for a week, during which time he will remain in custody.

If he launches a bail application to be released from detention, the State has indicated that it will oppose this.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, Sibiya had not yet pleaded to the charges he faced, as the matter had not yet reached that stage.

“Therefore, the bail application will start afresh on the 29th [of September] in the morning at 9 o’clock,” Kganyago said.

‘Interference and witnesses’

He said the State was seeking to have Sibiya transferred to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, citing intelligence suggesting there could be a risk of him escaping if held at a police station or Johannesburg Central Correctional Centre.

The State also raised concerns about alleged interference with witnesses and victims, as well as what prosecutors described as attempts to assist Sibiya in escaping.

A voice note was apparently sent to a State witness earlier on Tuesday around 2pm.

Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in February 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Kganyago said there were concerns that the alleged interference could continue if Sibiya were granted bail.

“The investigating officers have taken it upon themselves to protect the witnesses, especially because that information is within the knowledge of the investigating officers and the prosecutors,” he said.

“There is a belief that there will be interference as it is, according to the State, already happening.”

He said there had been attempts to find the electronic devices allegedly used in the intimidation.

Asked about the State’s reference to a “cabal” allegedly working with Sibiya, Kganyago explained that prosecutors believed it involved more than the accused “working with [Sibiya] that they believe will intimidate the witnesses.”

Kganyago declined to provide further details, saying the State did not want to compromise possible further arrests.

Confusion in court

Earlier on Tuesday, there was confusion around media access to Sibiya’s court appearance. Journalists who had been at the court since 9am were prevented from entering the courtroom when proceedings eventually began around 2pm.

Security personnel manhandled some journalists when they tried to gain access.

It remained unclear why journalists were prevented from entering the courtroom, particularly as the defence had not, at that stage, made an application seeking to bar media coverage.

The issue was raised with Kganyago after the proceedings.

Members of the media are trying to get permission to enter the Randburg Magistrate Court, pleading to be allowed inside as the 59-year-old SAPS Lieutenant General is about to appear before the magistrate.



Security locked the door.@IOL #SAPS #crime #rape #court pic.twitter.com/oa1vGl5DOz — Simon Majadibodu (@MajadiboduSimon) September 22, 2026

Kganyago later described the media treatment as “unacceptable” and said there had been “some mishaps” in the process around access.

He could not speak on behalf of Fidelity Security, which was responsible for securing the court.

In the run-up to his arrest, Sibiya had not been on active police duty.

Mkhwanazi implicates Sibiya

He was forced to take leave around July 2025 after KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged that a cartel, later identified as the Big Five, had infiltrated the criminal justice system, politics and private security.

Mkhwanazi also implicated Sibiya, essentially alleging he was part of a group of law enforcers protecting criminal suspects, the Big Five.

Although Sibiya denied wrongdoing, national police boss at the time Fannie Masemola had insisted that he take leave.

Firoz Cachalia’s input Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia spoke out about Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya’s arrest on Tuesday, 22 September 2026. Cachalia did not name Sibiya because at that point the senior policeman had not yet appeared in court.



In a statement, Cachalia said: “These allegations are particularly troubling at a time when our country is confronting the devastating scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). The recent discovery of the bodies of nine women in Ekurhuleni has once again brought into sharp focus the vulnerability of women and the urgent responsibility of the government to protect them and to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. The SAPS cannot credibly lead the fight against gender-based violence while turning a blind eye to allegations of such conduct within its own ranks.”

Mkhwanazi’s staggering accusations emphasised the two main factions within the South African Police Service.

One faction supported him and his cartel infiltration accusations, while the other opposed him and his assertions.

For and against Mkhwanazi

Sibiya is seen as part of the faction against Mkhwanazi and Masemola, and his supporters may now claim that he is being targeted because of factional policing battles.

As for Sibiya himself, he has said that he believed that turmoil in the SAPS was a succession battle aimed at blocking him.

He also made his feelings about Mkhwanazi clear, saying: “General Mkhwanazi is playing the country and he’s playing a mind game [with] the country… because he knows how to play with words… in such a way that the country gets moved.”

Sibiya previously appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the parallel parliamentary ad hoc hearing – both have been investigating Mkhwanazi’s accusations.

During the Madlanga Commission, specifically, several accusations were made against Sibiya, including that he shielded from investigation businessman-turned-crime accused and suspected Big Five member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa reacted to the commission’s latest recommendations.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg on 14 September 2026 in a case involving charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)

These included Sibiya’s referral for disciplinary action and possible criminal investigation.

The team that carried out his arrest on Monday was the Madlanga Commission Recommendations Task Team, which is probing issues emerging from the inquiry.

Masemola cleared

Sibiya was not the only senior police officer in a courtroom dock on Tuesday.

His boss, Masemola, had appeared in the magistrates’ court in Pretoria.

Masemola had faced four charges of contravening the Public Finance Management Act in a case focused on a police tender dubiously awarded in 2024 to Matlala’s company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

The contract was subsequently cancelled.

During Masemola’s court appearance on Tuesday, just hours before Sibiya appeared in another courtroom elsewhere, Masemola was cleared of the criminal charges.

Masemola was initially charged in April and suspended as a result.

It is not yet clear if, or when, he will be reinstated as national commissioner now that he is no longer accused of crimes.

This is where factional battles within the country’s law enforcement arena expand.

Senzo Mchunu

Police on Tuesday confirmed they executed a search and seizure warrant on suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu at his home in KwaZulu-Natal. The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted the warrant, and members of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit seized electronic devices on Monday.

Idac and Andrea Johnson

The case against Masemola was driven by the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

At the time, Andrea Johnson headed Idac.

Under her watch, Idac had also targeted national Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo.

Advocate Andrea Johnson, the former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, testified before the Madlanga Commission on 21 July 2026. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

Along with six colleagues, Khumalo was arrested last year and criminally charged over an allegedly irregular appointment in a matter that has since also been withdrawn.

Johnson resigned as Idac boss in late July after she appeared at the Madlanga Commission and conceded that not all the information used in a case against Khumalo was factual.

Several accusations were also made against Johnson, and her proximity to former Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan was scrutinised.

Khan, who was recently fired from the police service and who was wounded in a shooting a few months ago, was viewed as being in the group of law enforcers pitted against Mkhwanazi and his cartel infiltration accusations.

These are just some of the policing scandals that underpin Sibiya’s court appearance on Tuesday as a criminally accused. DM