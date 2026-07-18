Tony Leon lobbying scandal, Olympic athletes’ R25m siphoned, and how birds bring happiness

Behind Tony Leon’s defences of his lobbying firm Resolve
By Rebecca Davis. At least six current and former DA representatives have accused Tony Leon’s Resolve Communications of exploiting political access to benefit private clients. Resolve’s defenders maintain there’s nothing improper about this — but international evidence suggests otherwise. Read more.
Ramaphosa said he’d repair the criminal justice system — he failed
By Stephen Grootes. President Cyril Ramaphosa has always claimed that he wanted to rebuild the criminal justice system. The claims against Investigative Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson are the final nail in the coffin of his promise. He has failed, partially because of his own actions and inaction … and probably blown the best chance South Africa had of a working criminal justice system. Read more.
How a four-month-old ‘foundation’ siphoned R25m meant for SA’s Rio-bound athletes
By Craig Ray. A devastating Special Tribunal judgment revealed how Sascoc abandoned its fiduciary duties, facilitating a fraudulent ‘send-off’ campaign that enriched National Lotteries Commission staff instead of supporting Team SA. Read more.
We do the maths on Mantashe’s new plan to secure South Africa’s fuel
By Lindsey Schutters. Once you get past the obvious errors in the Draft Strategic Petroleum Stocks Policy that is now open for comment, Minister Gwede Mantashe’s plan actually has merit. Read more.
Fed-up businessman dumps broken traffic lights outside municipal offices to highlight crumbling infrastructure
By Kyran Blaauw and Andisa Bonani. Frustrated with months of broken traffic lights, Kariega businessman Jevon Dyer collected and dumped defective lights outside a Nelson Mandela Bay municipal office. His protest came days before metro officials admitted that repeated vandalism had forced the metro to scale back repairs. Read more.
City Power ‘representative’ pressured Joburg couple to go post-paid, then ‘unlawfully’ reallocated prepaid meter
By Diana Neille. While they were out of town, a Joburg couple was pressured into exchanging their prepaid meter to a post-paid system by a supposed City Power contractor. A year later, they received their first incorrect bill – for R60,000 – and discovered that their prepaid system was being used by someone else, on their dime. Read more.
Are birds a gateway drug to something nefarious, like a sliver of happiness?
By Sukasha Singh. The annoying pre-dawn noise of a feathered fiend has turned into the cheerful music of a friend who keeps me company. Read here.
Can a reimagined Commonwealth Games secure its future?
By Annemieke Thomaidis. When Australia withdrew as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games three years ago, many questioned not only whether the event would survive, but whether it should survive. Read more.
Everything points to El Niño being a record breaker
By Ed Stoddard. Improved weather models and data collection give scientists high confidence in their predictions – and they are worrying. Read more.
Why water and food must be governed as one system in SA
By Kurt Ackermann. Mandela Day calls for a deeper understanding of poverty, emphasising the interdependence of water and food systems in South Africa. Read more.
Spicing up the Cape, South Africa — and the world
By Tony Jackman. A former London restaurateur has settled at the Cape and has impressive plans for a slew of Indian restaurants and more. And he has his eyes on the wider world for one of his two concepts. Read more.