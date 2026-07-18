Tony Leon lobbying scandal, Olympic athletes’ R25m siphoned, and how birds bring happiness

Illustrative image: National Council of Provinces (Photo: parliament.gov.za) | Businessmen (Graphic: iStock)

By Rebecca Davis. At least six current and former DA representatives have accused Tony Leon’s Resolve Communications of exploiting political access to benefit private clients. Resolve’s defenders maintain there’s nothing improper about this — but international evidence suggests otherwise. Read more.

Illustrative image (from left): Idac head Andrea Johnson. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) | Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu) | Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu) | Former national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla) | Suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. (Photo: Reuters / Stringer) | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Reuters / Adriano Machado)

By Stephen Grootes. President Cyril Ramaphosa has always claimed that he wanted to rebuild the criminal justice system. The claims against Investigative Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson are the final nail in the coffin of his promise. He has failed, partially because of his own actions and inaction … and probably blown the best chance South Africa had of a working criminal justice system. Read more.

Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa carries his country's flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium on August 5, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

By Craig Ray. A devastating Special Tribunal judgment revealed how Sascoc abandoned its fiduciary duties, facilitating a fraudulent ‘send-off’ campaign that enriched National Lotteries Commission staff instead of supporting Team SA. Read more.

Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe addresses the Fuels Industry Imbizo at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. South Africa. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS) 10/06/2026

By Lindsey Schutters. Once you get past the obvious errors in the Draft Strategic Petroleum Stocks Policy that is now open for comment, Minister Gwede Mantashe’s plan actually has merit. Read more.

The broken traffic lights delivered to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's Customer Care Centre in Kariega remained outside on 15 July 2026, with no apparent attempt having been made to remove them. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

By Kyran Blaauw and Andisa Bonani. Frustrated with months of broken traffic lights, Kariega businessman Jevon Dyer collected and dumped defective lights outside a Nelson Mandela Bay municipal office. His protest came days before metro officials admitted that repeated vandalism had forced the metro to scale back repairs. Read more.

(Graphic: Kevin Momberg)

By Diana Neille. While they were out of town, a Joburg couple was pressured into exchanging their prepaid meter to a post-paid system by a supposed City Power contractor. A year later, they received their first incorrect bill – for R60,000 – and discovered that their prepaid system was being used by someone else, on their dime. Read more.

A Cape robin-chat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

By Sukasha Singh. The annoying pre-dawn noise of a feathered fiend has turned into the cheerful music of a friend who keeps me company. Read here.

Team South Africa enters the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

By Annemieke Thomaidis. When Australia withdrew as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games three years ago, many questioned not only whether the event would survive, but whether it should survive. Read more.

Drought is usually included as one of the consequences of El Niño for the southern African region. Photo: iStock

By Ed Stoddard. Improved weather models and data collection give scientists high confidence in their predictions – and they are worrying. Read more.

Mandela Day asks us to fight poverty. We cannot do that if we keep governing water and food separately. (Photo: Supplied)

By Kurt Ackermann. Mandela Day calls for a deeper understanding of poverty, emphasising the interdependence of water and food systems in South Africa. Read more.

Chicken changezi, a fragrant and delicious regional speciality from the old Muslim quarters of Delhi, served with basmati rice and pudina paratha (mint). (Photo: Tony Jackman)

By Tony Jackman. A former London restaurateur has settled at the Cape and has impressive plans for a slew of Indian restaurants and more. And he has his eyes on the wider world for one of his two concepts. Read more.