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WEEKEND WRAP

Tony Leon lobbying scandal, Olympic athletes’ R25m siphoned, and how birds bring happiness

This edition of the Weekly Wrap unpacks the controversy around Tony Leon’s lobbying firm, reveals how Sascoc helped siphon R25-million meant for South Africa’s Olympic team, and offers a welcome escape into the surprising joy of birdwatching.

Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
18 Jul
Resolve Communications chair Tony Leon. Caster Semenya of South Africa competes in the women's 800m semi-finals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Resolve Communications chair Tony Leon. (Photo: Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Die Burger) Caster Semenya of South Africa competes in the women's 800m semi-finals at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Illustrative image: Generated with Gemini.

Behind Tony Leon’s defences of his lobbying firm Resolve

becs-lobbying
Illustrative image: National Council of Provinces (Photo: parliament.gov.za) | Businessmen (Graphic: iStock)

By Rebecca Davis. At least six current and former DA representatives have accused Tony Leon’s Resolve Communications of exploiting political access to benefit private clients. Resolve’s defenders maintain there’s nothing improper about this — but international evidence suggests otherwise. Read more.

Ramaphosa said he’d repair the criminal justice system — he failed

Justice-Failure-Ramaphosa
Illustrative image (from left): Idac head Andrea Johnson. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) | Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu) | Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu) | Former national director of public prosecutions Shamila Batohi. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla) | Suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. (Photo: Reuters / Stringer) | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Reuters / Adriano Machado)

By Stephen Grootes. President Cyril Ramaphosa has always claimed that he wanted to rebuild the criminal justice system. The claims against Investigative Directorate Against Corruption head Andrea Johnson are the final nail in the coffin of his promise. He has failed, partially because of his own actions and inaction … and probably blown the best chance South Africa had of a working criminal justice system. Read more.

How a four-month-old ‘foundation’ siphoned R25m meant for SA’s Rio-bound athletes

Olympics-Money trail
Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa carries his country's flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium on August 5, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo: Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

By Craig Ray. A devastating Special Tribunal judgment revealed how Sascoc abandoned its fiduciary duties, facilitating a fraudulent ‘send-off’ campaign that enriched National Lotteries Commission staff instead of supporting Team SA. Read more.

We do the maths on Mantashe’s new plan to secure South Africa’s fuel

BM Gwede fuel reserve plan
Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe addresses the Fuels Industry Imbizo at Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. South Africa. (Photo: Siyabulela Duda / GCIS) 10/06/2026

By Lindsey Schutters. Once you get past the obvious errors in the Draft Strategic Petroleum Stocks Policy that is now open for comment, Minister Gwede Mantashe’s plan actually has merit. Read more.

Fed-up businessman dumps broken traffic lights outside municipal offices to highlight crumbling infrastructure

Kyran-TrafficLights
The broken traffic lights delivered to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality's Customer Care Centre in Kariega remained outside on 15 July 2026, with no apparent attempt having been made to remove them. (Photo: Deon Ferreira)

By Kyran Blaauw and Andisa Bonani. Frustrated with months of broken traffic lights, Kariega businessman Jevon Dyer collected and dumped defective lights outside a Nelson Mandela Bay municipal office. His protest came days before metro officials admitted that repeated vandalism had forced the metro to scale back repairs. Read more.

City Power ‘representative’ pressured Joburg couple to go post-paid, then ‘unlawfully’ reallocated prepaid meter

Diana-extortion-3
(Graphic: Kevin Momberg)

By Diana Neille. While they were out of town, a Joburg couple was pressured into exchanging their prepaid meter to a post-paid system by a supposed City Power contractor. A year later, they received their first incorrect bill – for R60,000 – and discovered that their prepaid system was being used by someone else, on their dime. Read more.

Are birds a gateway drug to something nefarious, like a sliver of happiness?

P36 Sukasha Birds
A Cape robin-chat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

By Sukasha Singh. The annoying pre-dawn noise of a feathered fiend has turned into the cheerful music of a friend who keeps me company. Read here.

Can a reimagined Commonwealth Games secure its future?

Multi Sport – Reimagined Games
Team South Africa enters the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

By Annemieke Thomaidis. When Australia withdrew as host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games three years ago, many questioned not only whether the event would survive, but whether it should survive. Read more.

Everything points to El Niño being a record breaker

P17 Ed El Nino
Drought is usually included as one of the consequences of El Niño for the southern African region. Photo: iStock

By Ed Stoddard. Improved weather models and data collection give scientists high confidence in their predictions – and they are worrying. Read more.

Why water and food must be governed as one system in SA

MC-Poverty Mandela Day
Mandela Day asks us to fight poverty. We cannot do that if we keep governing water and food separately. (Photo: Supplied)

By Kurt Ackermann. Mandela Day calls for a deeper understanding of poverty, emphasising the interdependence of water and food systems in South Africa. Read more.

Spicing up the Cape, South Africa — and the world

A former London restaurateur, Gurpreet Singh, has set up Punjab in Durbanville, expanding his Indian culinary offerings after successfully starting in Stellenbosch.
Chicken changezi, a fragrant and delicious regional speciality from the old Muslim quarters of Delhi, served with basmati rice and pudina paratha (mint). (Photo: Tony Jackman)

By Tony Jackman. A former London restaurateur has settled at the Cape and has impressive plans for a slew of Indian restaurants and more. And he has his eyes on the wider world for one of his two concepts. Read more.

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