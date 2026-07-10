LT General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, KZN Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS at the hand over of the KZN SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory to boost the fight against crime on April 17, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. The new facility consolidates various forensic units that were previously operating from multiple buildings, which faced a number of infrastructure and security challenges, such as flooding, which would damage critical evidence. (Photo: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart)..

By Caryn Dolley. South Africa has heard about multiple law enforcement secrets – from stolen cocaine and rare gems to fierce feuds and corrupt transactions – in the year since KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made staggering infiltration accusations that have totally reconfigured policing. Read more.

Illustrative Image: Thersia du Toit-Smit (Photo: supplied) |

Generic Parliament. (Photo: Daily Maverick) | (By Daniella Lee Ming Yesca)

By Kevin Bloom. In mid-June 2026, when Daily Maverick was publishing its three-part investigation into Cape Town’s planning structures, we were approached by Thersia du Toit-Smit, a senior state advocate at the NPA. Aside from noting that our reporting exposed a serious breach in the municipal council’s defences, she was contacting us in her private capacity as a mother. The issues: public opposition and health concerns about a proposed fuel station near a primary school, and her children living nearby. Read more.

Illustrative image: Generated with Google Gemini Flash Image 2.5

By Neesa Moodley. Stephen Grootes is off sick, so I am sitting in the After the Bell chair today. It feels oddly fitting, because after nearly six years at Daily Maverick this is also one of my last chances to speak directly to you, dear reader, from inside the newsroom. Read more.

Journalist Marianne Thamm's home office was ransacked in March 2021. Two months earlier, Crime Intelligence officers allegedly exchanged messages about her, one saying action needed to be taken against her. (Photo Supplied)

By Caryn Dolley. The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard how Daily Maverick journalist Marianne Thamm’s home in Cape Town was burgled two months after a Crime Intelligence officer allegedly messaged a colleague, Feroz Khan, that action needed to be taken against Thamm, who was writing about alleged police corruption at the time. Read more.

Referee, Francois Letexier with Mohamed Salah of Egypt during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium on July 7, 2026 in Atlanta, United States. (Photo: Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

By Yanga Sibembe. Instead of easing the pressure on referees as was the hope, it appears that the introduction of VAR has placed extra pressure on match officials – especially at major tournaments such as the Fifa World Cup. Read more.

By Lillian Roberts. This season of What’s Eating Us looks at the food system from the ground up: the farmworkers who make our food, the building blocks of early child development, food insecurity in cities such as Johannesburg, and all the way to policies in place, an alternative grocery store and conversations with government. Listen here.

Purvance Shikwambana prepares to collect samples of microplastics from a river in Kruger National Park. (Photo: Supplied)

By Tony Carnie. Debates on plastic pollution have raged for decades, focused mainly on the visible pieces fouling the land and sea. But there is far less public attention on the tiny break-down particles of plastic that are building up in rivers, lakes and soil across South Africa. Read here.

(Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Margaret Murray. Frozen fruits and canned vegetables offer affordable nutrition, maintaining essential vitamins and minerals, making them a viable alternative to fresh options amidst rising food costs. Read more.

By Diana Neille. Johannesburg residents share shocking tales of extortion and intimidation by corrupt individuals posing as City Power contractors, revealing a broken, corrupt electricity system and profound trauma. Read more.

By Riaan Marais. A United Nations study on green industrial development has taken a keen interest in a Nelson Mandela Bay industrial zone. Read more.

By Tony Jackman. You love our comforting bakes, and we’re here to dish up whatever suits your needs. Here are five winter warmers to feed your soft spot and keep you cosy on a chilly evening. Read more.