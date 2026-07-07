Nelson Mandela Bay industrial hub earmarked for global study on green energy development

Perseverance, on the outskirts of Gqeberha, is to form part of a landmark global study into green energy and carbon footprint reduction, and with it could come future international investment.

The vital industrial hub, which sits close to the banks of the Swartkops River estuary, was selected for the next phase of an international programme focused on accelerating low-carbon, energy-positive industrial development, led by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (Unido)

While the initiative holds a great deal of value for businesses operating in the area, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber believes it could potentially put the Perseverance cluster on the radar of international investors and serve as a blueprint for the 10 other business clusters under the Chamber’s umbrella.

The Perseverance industrial zone in Nelson Mandela Bay was selected as one of five zones in South Africa to participate in a United Nations study on greener industrial development. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said Perseverance’s selection for the Unido programme would bring about a practical opportunity to unlock value for businesses operating in the area.

“For businesses, this is about real, measurable improvements. It means better energy management, potential cost savings over time and a more stable operating environment. Most importantly, it helps position our industrial areas for future growth in a global economy that is rapidly shifting towards low-carbon production systems.”

Since 1966, Unido has been working with developing countries to drive economic and social progress. Its focuses include advancing agro-industries to promote food security and combat hunger, fair trade and scarce resource preservation, climate action and – with Perseverance as an example – driving clean and sustainable energy development.

Unido launched the programme with a long list of industrial hubs across the world, conducting surveys and studies to determine each area’s energy and technical characteristics, stakeholder cooperation and geographic and sectoral diversity.

As the programme progressed, the list was whittled down to include five locations in South Africa, with Perseverance being the only one from Nelson Mandela Bay to make the cut for the next phase of the study.

The area will now undergo audits to assess energy efficiency, optimisation potential and recommend targeted interventions to reduce consumption.

Long-term vision

For the Business Chamber, this development aligns well with its long-term vision of strengthening its clusters and evolving them into eco-industrial parks that support competitiveness and sustainability.

The concept of clustered industrial development, where businesses within defined geographic areas benefit from shared infrastructure, coordinated planning and improved resource efficiency, is something the Business Chamber has been actively pursuing.

Perseverance’s involvement in Unido’s programme strengthens that agenda and provides a practical pathway for scaling eco-industrial principles across other industrial nodes in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“This recognition of the Perseverance Eco-Industrial Park is an important step forward for our metro and for our industrial development agenda. It confirms that Nelson Mandela Bay is ready to participate in global efforts to reimagine how industrial spaces operate in a changing energy environment,” Van Huyssteen said.

“It also aligns strongly with our cluster development approach, where we work to strengthen industrial areas into more coordinated, efficient and competitive ecosystems. The focus on energy efficiency, renewable energy integration and energy flexibility is not only about sustainability, but also about long-term business resilience and cost competitiveness.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said Perseverance’s selection for the Unido programme would bring about a practical opportunity to unlock value for businesses operating in the area. (Photo: Riaan Marais)

Chairperson for the Business Chamber’s Perseverance Cluster Brenton van Vuuren agreed that its continued inclusion in the Unido programme represented a defining milestone not only for the cluster, but for the future of industrial development in the entire city.

“For us as a cluster it is a significant achievement and a strong affirmation of the progress that has been made through collaboration between businesses, the Chamber and stakeholders within the area.

“To be selected as one of only five industrial spaces in South Africa for this important international programme speaks to the commitment within our cluster to building a more sustainable, resilient and competitive industrial environment.”

Van Vuuren said the project could assist in answering some of the ongoing challenges industry faces, such as energy insecurity, rising operating costs and increasing global pressure for lower-carbon production systems.

‘A transition opportunity’

“This project creates an opportunity for Perseverance to position itself at the forefront of the transition towards smarter, more energy-efficient industrial operations that are future-focused and globally competitive.

“This initiative can serve as a catalyst for broader industrial transformation across Nelson Mandela Bay. The lessons, data and opportunities that emerge from this process can help shape how other clusters approach energy management, sustainability and industrial competitiveness in the years ahead,” Van Vuuren said.

Chair of the Algoa Bay branch of the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa), Dr Gary Koekemoer, said the initiative to lower the carbon impact of the industrial area was a positive programme with much potential.

“In essence, an eco-industrial park is a low-carbon approach that seeks to minimise the carbon impact of an industrial area, which will include use of renewable energy and energy efficiency, recycling and minimising water use and waste.

“For our competitive advantage globally, we need to decrease our carbon footprint, and from that perspective, this is a great initiative.”

Koekemoer said stewardship over natural resources was a shared responsibility and industrial areas played a key role in minimising impacts, like on the nearby Swartkops River. The impact could be further compounded when done in conjunction with other conservation and rehabilitation efforts.

“Initiatives like these could also be supplemented by carbon credits or offset programmes. Overall, it’s a very positive initiative that should be rolled out across our entire metro,” he said.