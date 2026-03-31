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What’s Eating Us? Maverick Citizen launches third season of food justice podcast

Food Justice

This season of What’s Eating Us looks at the food system from the ground up; the farmworkers who make our food, the building blocks of early childhood development, food insecurity in cities such as Johannesburg, and all the way to the policies in place, an alternative grocery store and conversations with government.




Lillian Roberts
By Lillian Roberts
31 Mar
MC-Season3-Whats-Eating-US Daily Maverick travelled to the Western Cape to get the perspectives of people who grow our food, and find out their levels of food insecurity and working conditions. (Photo: Nathi Nqobile)

Zukiswa Pikoli, Maverick Citizen editor, travelled to the Western Cape to get the perspectives of people who grow our food. They spoke out about pesticide exposure and the struggle for a fair wage, despite the very real possibility of losing their livelihoods. She then trundled through the bumpy dirt roads to Nqileni village in the Eastern Cape, where an NGO is working to improve the lives of children and adults — both locally, and also through national policy advocacy.

She returned to Johannesburg to get a first-hand account of the food insecurity in Bertrams and one young person who is committed to community. She also spoke to an owner of an alternative grocery store — only organic, and only driven to healthier food choices in a fast-paced city.

All episodes are hosted and produced by Pikoli, co-produced by Lillian Roberts, recorded at Flame Studios at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, and edited by Martin Nkanyiso Ngwenya.

Poisoned producers: perilous working conditions of farmworkers who feed South Africa