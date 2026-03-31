What’s Eating Us? Maverick Citizen launches third season of food justice podcast

Zukiswa Pikoli, Maverick Citizen editor, travelled to the Western Cape to get the perspectives of people who grow our food. They spoke out about pesticide exposure and the struggle for a fair wage, despite the very real possibility of losing their livelihoods. She then trundled through the bumpy dirt roads to Nqileni village in the Eastern Cape, where an NGO is working to improve the lives of children and adults — both locally, and also through national policy advocacy.

She returned to Johannesburg to get a first-hand account of the food insecurity in Bertrams and one young person who is committed to community. She also spoke to an owner of an alternative grocery store — only organic, and only driven to healthier food choices in a fast-paced city.

All episodes are hosted and produced by Pikoli, co-produced by Lillian Roberts, recorded at Flame Studios at Constitution Hill, Johannesburg, and edited by Martin Nkanyiso Ngwenya.

Poisoned producers: perilous working conditions of farmworkers who feed South Africa