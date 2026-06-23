On Tuesday, 23 June, anti-foreigner marches continued in parts of Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. The march, billed as an “anti-crime, drug abuse Boksburg community march”, began near the Boulevard traffic circle via Leeuwpoort Street before proceeding towards the Boksburg Civic Centre.

Although the march was conducted under police escort, some participants vandalised property, spray-painting doors with slogans commonly associated with anti-foreigner sentiment.

Anti-foreigner marchers vandalised properties around the Boksburg Civic Centre precinct, targeting businesses they believed were run by foreign nationals, on 23 June 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

The markings appeared to be intended to identify or single out specific businesses, raising further concerns about intimidation and the targeting of foreign migrants ahead of further anticipated protests on 30 June, the “deadline” anti-foreigner groups have given for undocumented migrants to leave the country.

Asked about the purpose of the march, one demonstrator told Daily Maverick they were “going to check Nigerians”.

When questioned about the vandalising of properties, SAPS members acknowledged that the conduct was not permitted. One officer, however, told Daily Maverick that intervention would only be necessary if demonstrators caused serious damage, even as buildings continued to be marked.

Anti-foreigner marchers vandalised properties around the Boksburg Civic Centre precinct, targeting businesses they believed were run by foreign nationals, on 23 June 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has warned protesters that those violating the law during the demonstrations will be arrested. On Tuesday, he said 30 June would be “a normal day”.

The lack of police action in Boksburg, however, raises questions about law enforcement’s response to potential unrest.

Anti-foreigner protests across the country this year have led thousands of migrants to return to their home countries. Last week, a 29-year-old Malawian man was killed following a protest in Pietermaritzburg. Earlier this month, two Mozambican nationals were killed in Mossel Bay, Western Cape, when xenophobic violence erupted against foreign nationals in the area.

Marcher joins inspection

Demonstrators in Boksburg gathered gradually from about 8am on Tuesday, while heavily armed law enforcement officers and private security personnel monitored the growing crowd.

As in previous marches, protesters moved from business to business, urging employers to dismiss workers who were not South African citizens. Many businesses along the route remained closed. Several business owners told Daily Maverick they had shut their doors for the day in anticipation of the march.

One business owner said he and all his employees were South African citizens, but that the unrest had left him concerned about opening. Since the protests began, there have been reports of property damage and looting in affected areas.

Anti-foreigner protesters marched to companies alleged to be employing foreign nationals around Boksburg on Tuesday, 23 June 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Anti-foreigner protesters march in Boksburg on Tuesday, 23 June 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Tensions escalated when marchers arrived at Boksburg Cash & Carry, which was still operating amid the unrest. Business owners and employees gathered behind a locked gate as demonstrators demanded to verify the documentation of staff members.

After discussions between the parties, SAPS, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department and Home Affairs officials, accompanied by one march leader, entered the premises to conduct an inspection. It is unclear whether law enforcement officials were acting on a pre-planned matter or responding to demonstrators’ demands.

At the time of writing, neither SAPS nor Home Affairs had responded to questions from Daily Maverick.

About 30 employees were present at the Boksburg business. According to a Home Affairs official at the scene, fewer than 10 employees were foreign nationals. The inspection found that all employees present had valid documentation.

Protesters unhappy

Despite the outcome, some demonstrators remained dissatisfied. After the community representative who had accompanied officials emerged and informed the crowd that everything was in order, a group returned to the gate and began directing remarks at employees they believed were foreign nationals.

“Call your people and tell them to come and get you before 30 June,” one demonstrator shouted through the fence.

Boksburg Cash & Carry employees’ work came to a halt as they were confronted by anti-foreigner marchers who demanded that foreign nationals leave South Africa before 30 June 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Mohamed Ali, an employee at the business, told Daily Maverick he recognised one man shouting remarks at him.

“I know this guy. He is a regular customer here,” said Ali, adding that their relationship had never been hostile.

At several points during the march, some demonstrators became agitated, while others carried bottles of alcohol and appeared intoxicated. One man who attempted to enter a premises was visibly under the influence and shouted at a business owner, who refused him entry and declined to engage with him.

Although business owners said they were confident their employees had the necessary documentation, they expressed concern about the effect the marches were having on trade. During the standoff, metro police officers were heard advising the business not to operate on the 30 June deadline, prompting visible concern among those present.

Officials defend readiness

In response to the recent unrest, the SAPS has launched a nationwide operation that will cost taxpayers more than R600-million.

Addressing law enforcement’s readiness ahead of 30 June, Cachalia said the government had taken extensive measures to maintain public safety and stability.

“The South African Police Service has elevated its operational readiness across all provinces, with comprehensive deployment plans in place to protect communities, critical infrastructure and key public spaces,” he said on Monday.

He said daily operational assessments and continuous monitoring of the security environment would enable law enforcement agencies to respond quickly to emerging risks and adjust deployments where necessary.

Echoing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 7 June address on the matter, Cachalia acknowledged everyone’s right to protest peacefully. He reasserted that the enforcement of immigration laws remained the responsibility of law enforcement authorities and not members of the public, adding, “criminality, intimidation, violence, the destruction of property and any attempt to undermine public safety will not be tolerated”.

Cachalia said that government departments were working together to maintain peace, stability and the uninterrupted functioning of essential services as tensions surrounding the marches continued.

Law enforcement officials and security companies join forces to escort demonstrators during an anti-foreigner march in Boksburg on Tuesday, 23 June 2026. (Photo: Reitumetse Pilane)

Calls for Ramaphosa to act

In response to the recent unrest, a broad coalition of community organisations, trade unions, civil society groups and concerned citizens has launched the Siyafana Sonke Campaign, a national initiative aimed at confronting xenophobia, defending social cohesion and challenging what it describes as the scapegoating of migrants.

On 23 June, the campaign wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the escalating anti-migrant mobilisation and its impact on communities across the country.

Among their demands, the campaigners called for the immediate arrest of those it described as vigilante ringleaders, including March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, former Operation Dudula leader and ActionSA member Zandile Dabula, as well as other anti-foreigner figures Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, also known as Phakelumthakathi, and Ngizwe Mchunu.

“Not only have they stoked hatred by inciting xenophobic and tribalistic violence, but they have also committed crimes of assault, intimidation, prevention of medical care, unlawful searches and unlawfully demanding documents of suspected migrants, in full view of the public eye,” read the letter.

The campaign also called for an end to the movement’s self-declared 30 June deadline and urged the government to take decisive action against what it described as unlawful anti-migrant vigilantism.

In addition, the campaigners demanded greater accountability from law enforcement bodies, arguing that SAPS officials should face scrutiny for failing to arrest alleged vigilante leaders, or for assisting their activities.

“The SAPS must be held accountable wherever they have failed to arrest the ringleaders of vigilante groups, or have aided and abetted them,” Siyafana Sonke wrote to Ramaphosa. DM

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