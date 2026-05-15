Farewell, Sisisi Tolashe, you will not be missed
By Rebecca Davis. The outgoing social development minister, who was finally axed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday after months of scandal, leaves behind an inglorious legacy. Read more.
Ramaphosa bets on legal review to stall Phala Phala impeachment proceedings
By Victoria O’Regan. President Cyril Ramaphosa will launch a review application of the Section 89 report which, as it stands, could lead to his impeachment. Read more.
Top cops in the dock — here’s the full list of Madlanga-related arrests
By Vincent Cruywagen. The Madlanga Commission has exposed the deep rot within SAPS, with the fallout reaching the highest ranks of law enforcement as senior officers have been arrested and hauled before court to answer to corruption allegations. Read more.
Another cocaine theft — cop confirms millions missing from siezed consignment
By Caryn Dolley. The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry last week heard how a cocaine consignment worth about R200m was stolen from a Hawks building in KwaZulu-Natal. Now it’s emerged that R55m worth of cocaine went missing from another shipment seized by police. Read more.
Educational publishers’ dirty textbook tricks revealed to Parliament
By Rebecca Davis. When the issues around the Department of Basic Education’s new Foundational Phase textbook catalogue were unpacked in Parliament on Tuesday, it became clear how cutthroat the industry competition really is. Read more.
Minister Creecy reaches into the past to plan for the Road Accident Fund’s future
By Lindsey Schutters. Of the many headaches Barbara Creecy inherited in the transport portfolio, the Road Accident Fund is probably the one that keeps her up at night. But now there’s a plan. Read more.
How KZN’s elephant ‘overpopulation’ is used to justify culling
By Adam Cruise. KwaZulu-Natal’s elephant “overpopulation crisis” is being presented as scientific inevitability. But official replies reveal contradictions, missing evidence and a regulatory process that has yet to catch up with the rhetoric. Read more.
Five hearty winter warmers
By Tony Jackman. TGIFood is going to be looking after you this winter. To kick off, here’s a quintet of ideas for fireside suppers. Read more.
Waking at 3am every night? Here’s what may be going on
By Talar Moukhtarian. If you often find yourself awake at 3am, you’re not alone. Here are some of the reasons that might be behind these awakenings as well as ways to enhance your sleep. Read more.
The hard-won livelihoods of subsistence fishermen at Bloemhof Dam
By Felix Dlangamandla. At Bloemhof Dam in North West, local fishermen Fanas Tshukudu, Anthony Duiker and Thabang Mofokeng depend on their daily catch as a crucial source of income, sustaining both their households and small-scale trade in the surrounding communities. Their work reflects a steady rhythm of survival and resilience, shaped by the waters of the dam and the livelihoods that depend on it. Read more. DM