Illustrative image: Axed social development minister Sisisi Tolashe. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo / Gallo Images) | BAIC Beijing X55s. (Photos: baic.co.za)



By Rebecca Davis. The outgoing social development minister, who was finally axed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday after months of scandal, leaves behind an inglorious legacy. Read more.

Illustrative image: President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Jaco Marais / Gallo Images) | US dollars. (Photo: iStock) | President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

By Victoria O’Regan. President Cyril Ramaphosa will launch a review application of the Section 89 report which, as it stands, could lead to his impeachment. Read more.

Illustrative image: (From left) Fannie Masemola. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images) | Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) | Anton Paulsen. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) | Brigadier Rachel Matjeng. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) | Brian Neville Cartwright. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

By Vincent Cruywagen. The Madlanga Commission has exposed the deep rot within SAPS, with the fallout reaching the highest ranks of law enforcement as senior officers have been arrested and hauled before court to answer to corruption allegations. Read more.

Colonel Francois Steyn of the Hawks in Gauteng testifies at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 11 May 2026. (Photo: Frennie Shivambu / Gallo Images)



By Caryn Dolley. The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry last week heard how a cocaine consignment worth about R200m was stolen from a Hawks building in KwaZulu-Natal. Now it’s emerged that R55m worth of cocaine went missing from another shipment seized by police. Read more.

Illustrative image: A warehouse full of textbooks ready for delivery in Limpopo. (Photo: Liza van Deventer / Gallo Images / Foto24) | Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube. (Photo: Luba Lesolle / Gallo Images)



By Rebecca Davis. When the issues around the Department of Basic Education’s new Foundational Phase textbook catalogue were unpacked in Parliament on Tuesday, it became clear how cutthroat the industry competition really is. Read more.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy. (Photo: Sharon Seretlo / Gallo Images)



By Lindsey Schutters. Of the many headaches Barbara Creecy inherited in the transport portfolio, the Road Accident Fund is probably the one that keeps her up at night. But now there’s a plan. Read more.

By Adam Cruise. KwaZulu-Natal’s elephant “overpopulation crisis” is being presented as scientific inevitability. But official replies reveal contradictions, missing evidence and a regulatory process that has yet to catch up with the rhetoric. Read more.

Drunken Irish Stew. (Photo: Tony Jackman)



By Tony Jackman. TGIFood is going to be looking after you this winter. To kick off, here’s a quintet of ideas for fireside suppers. Read more.

Creating a calm sleep environment can also reduce night awakenings. (Photo: Freepik)



By Talar Moukhtarian. If you often find yourself awake at 3am, you’re not alone. Here are some of the reasons that might be behind these awakenings as well as ways to enhance your sleep. Read more.

Fanas Tshukudu throws fish back into Bloemhof Dam to keep them fresh while waiting for customers as Thabang Mofokeng looks on. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)

By Felix Dlangamandla. At Bloemhof Dam in North West, local fishermen Fanas Tshukudu, Anthony Duiker and Thabang Mofokeng depend on their daily catch as a crucial source of income, sustaining both their households and small-scale trade in the surrounding communities. Their work reflects a steady rhythm of survival and resilience, shaped by the waters of the dam and the livelihoods that depend on it. Read more. DM