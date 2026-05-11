Daily catches and hard-won livelihoods of subsistence fishermen at Bloemhof Dam

Fanas Tshukudu, Anthony Duiker and Thabang Mofokeng ride their bicycles early in the morning toward Bloemhof Dam, determined to cast their lines and catch fish they will later sell to customers, sustaining their livelihoods through dedication and hard work. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Anthony Duiker and Thabang Mofokeng fish at Bloemhof Dam to sustain themselves and support their livelihoods. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Duiker and Mofokeng prepare for a day of fishing at Bloemhof Dam. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Duiker and Mofokeng prepare bait so the day’s fishing can get under way. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Thabang Mofokeng with a fishing net at Bloemhof Dam, where he catches fish to sell to passing travellers and local residents. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Anthony Duiker checks his phone while waiting for a bite. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Duiker shows off his first catch of the day. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Mofokeng is all smiles as he lands a fish. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Duiker hands over freshly caught fish to a customer at Bloemhof Dam. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) A customer pays for fish, supporting the local fishermen who make their living at the dam. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Fanas Tshukudu watches his fishing lines, keeping a close eye on them as he waits for a catch. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla) Duiker packs away fish after the day’s fishing, preparing them for sale to customers. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla). DM



