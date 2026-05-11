IN PICTURES
Daily catches and hard-won livelihoods of subsistence fishermen at Bloemhof Dam
At Bloemhof Dam in North West province, local fishermen Fanas Tshukudu, Anthony Duiker and Thabang Mofokeng depend on their daily catch as a crucial source of income, sustaining both their households and small-scale trade in the surrounding communities. Their work reflects a steady rhythm of survival and resilience, shaped by the waters of the dam and the livelihoods that depend on it.
Fanas Tshukudu throws fish back into Bloemhof Dam to keep them fresh while waiting for customers as Thabang Mofokeng looks on. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)