Many initially dismissed the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry as another costly talk shop destined to produce little more than political theatre. But a key provision in its terms of reference, allowing for the immediate referral of evidence for investigation and possible prosecution, has given the commission real teeth.

With arrests, prosecutions and senior law enforcement officials now appearing in court, the inquiry has rapidly become one of the country’s most closely watched proceedings.

On Wednesday, 13 May, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and 12 senior SAPS officials will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court over corruption allegations linked to the scandal-ridden R360-million Medicare24 contract awarded to alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The 13 accused, along with Matlala and his business associate James Murray, face charges of corruption, fraud and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). The State alleges that Matlala bribed senior police officers, including generals, to secure the contract, which was awarded in June 2024 before it was later cancelled. The group first appeared in court in March 2025.

These and other arrests have differentiated the Madlanga Commission from previous inquiries, where shocking revelations rarely led to arrests.

(Graphic: Kevin Momberg)

Masemola entered the frame after appearing in court on 21 April 2026 on a charge of contravening the PMFA. With Masemola now joining Matlala and the other accused in the matter, the charge sheet will be amended to reflect his alleged involvement, with a revised indictment set to be handed to the accused on Wednesday.

The dodgy R360-million tender was awarded to Medicare24 Tshwane District in June 2024 before being cancelled in April 2025. It dovetails with explosive testimony by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that the “Big Five” drug cartel had infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system, politics and private security industry. Before the contract was terminated, Medicare24 reportedly received more than R50-million.

The contract also sent shockwaves through law enforcement circles because Matlala’s alleged networks intersect with procurement corruption linked to Tembisa Hospital, the same web of payments flagged by whistleblower Babita Deokaran before her assassination in 2021.

In September 2025, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard evidence from Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo that the drug trafficking syndicate, believed to have international links, had penetrated South Africa’s political sphere and was allegedly involved in tender fraud, extortion, kidnappings and contract killings.

Adding to the gravity of the scandal, Matlala and his co-accused in another case, Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela, Tsakane Matlala and Zandile Nthabiseng Nzama, are separately facing 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder, linked to three shooting incidents allegedly committed between August 2022 and January 2024.

Another notable arrest was that of suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla, who appeared in the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court on 20 April 2026.

Still hanging over Julius Mkhwanazi are allegations before the commission linking him to robbery, murder, corruption and kidnapping, including claims he ordered the dumping of Emmanuel Mbense’s body in the Duduza Dam in Nigel in April 2022.

Witness D, later identified as Marius van der Merwe, was found dead in December 2025 after confessing before the commission that he had been instructed to dispose of the body. Former cop Matipandile Sotheni has been charged with Van der Merwe’s murder.

The arrest of suspended Gauteng Organised Crime Unit Sergeant Fannie Nkosi on 2 April 2026 came after mounting allegations. A raid on Nkosi’s Pretoria North home uncovered a stun grenade, more than 500 rounds of ammunition, SAPS equipment, stolen dockets and cash hidden under a mattress. He was denied bail and returned to court on 21 May 2026.

Before the commission, Nkosi admitted to having a relationship with Matlala and receiving R25,000 from him, allegedly for a wedding motorbike escort. The commission also heard police found R325,000 in a safe at his home in October 2025, money he claimed belonged to his brother.

Another arrest exposing the deepening rot within the police service was the arrest on Sunday, 10 May, of two high-ranking generals, Crime Intelligence’s Feroz Khan and Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, the Hawks’ Gauteng head, on charges linked to the alleged illegal and unlawful possession of precious metals and allegedly falsely claiming that a businessman was involved in an undercover operation.

The arrests continued this week. Taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, who has been mentioned multiple times at the Madlanga Commission, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly extorting R2-million from an Mpumalanga businessman. Matlala faces charges for allegedly trying to murder Sibanyoni in what has been reported as a succession battle for control of the “Big Five” cartel. DM