Long before his name surfaced in connection with the high-profile murder of Madlanga Commission witness Marius van der Merwe, who testified anonymously as “Witness D”, Matipandile Sotheni appeared in very different circumstances, not as an accused, but as a police officer fighting for recognition.

Between 2013 and 2014, he took his employer, the South African Police Service (SAPS), to court over a dispute about the backdated payment of a scarce skills allowance linked to his role in the Special Task Force (STF).

Sotheni argued that he was entitled to the allowance, a monthly benefit paid to the highly trained STF members, from the moment he joined the unit in 2010.

Matiphandile Sotheni, the man accused of murdering a witness who testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, has lashed out in court, strongly denying any involvement in the crime. (Photo: Alpha Ramushwana / EWN)

The police, however, disagreed, insisting that the allowance became payable only once an officer had completed the gruelling qualification process and received an official operator’s badge, something Sotheni achieved only in 2012.

An arbitrator initially ruled in Sotheni’s favour, awarding him just over R150,000 in back pay. But the SAPS challenged this and the labour court agreed, finding that there had been no unfair labour practice.

In doing so, the court drew a clear line, saying that earlier instances where other officers had been paid retrospectively were not proof of an established practice, but were rather administrative errors.

Ready to talk

On Wednesday, 25 March 2026, Sotheni (41) dressed in a black suit and shirt, made his second court appearance at the Brakpan Magistrates’ Court, where he faces at least six charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, murder and three counts of attempted murder, which relate to Van der Merwe’s family members.

Van der Merwe was gunned down on 5 December 2025, about three weeks after testifying at the Madlanga Commission. He was murdered outside his Brakpan home in Ekurhuleni, in full view of his wife and two minor children.

During Sotheni’s appearance on Wednesday, he took it upon himself to address the court during what was meant to be his bail application.

“The lawyer here, [it] is the first time I see him today. He has not been given instructions by me. He did not even take a statement. I am arrested here for something I did not commit and the instructions are coming left, right and centre, your worship.”

The magistrate, however, cautioned him against addressing the court directly, saying he ought to speak through his legal representative.

“I am being decided upon. I have not done anything here,” he insisted.

“I am on social media, I am everywhere. My name is painted, so your worship, for postponing this case is delaying the matter, and I wish to assist the court. I am ready with my statement. I am ready to say what had happened,” Sotheni said.

Sotheni, originally from the Eastern Cape, was highly trained by the police, with specialised skills comparable to those of a sniper. According to SAPS, the state spent at least R1-million on his training.

‘Big boy toys’

An Instagram account under the handle “Matipandile8” offers a glimpse into how he presents himself. The posts, from 2022 to 2026, are dominated by firearms, shooting range activity and tactical training. Captions like “maximum respect”, “big boy toys” and “hunt all year” appear repeatedly, alongside images of boxing and fitness, building a consistent picture of discipline, control and a strong association with gun culture.

A photograph from Matipandile Sotheni’s Instagram account. (Photo: Instagram)

But the account is not only about weapons. It also shows a different side, with posts about an egg and poultry business, captioned “black farmer, feeding the nation soon”, pointing to business ambitions.

There are also photos of his children, with captions such as “I work for you”, framing him as a provider and father. There are also glimpses of a more polished lifestyle, with posts taken or posted at restaurants, and in Johannesburg areas such as Sandton, Houghton and even overseas.

A photograph from Matipandile Sotheni’s Instagram account. (Photo: Instagram)

A photograph from Matipandile Sotheni’s Instagram account. (Photo: Instagram)

Asked by journalists if he was alright, Sotheni responded: “No, I am not ok. I must take my three children to school. I’ve got a lot to do. ”

Some posts suggest proximity to policing or security circles, including images with colleagues, presumably STF members, and references to the unit’s former leader, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, whose July 2025 allegations that law enforcement agencies had been captured sparked the Madlanga Commission and other inquiries.

There are also phrases about duty, rehabilitation and being “ready” that appear throughout.

Sotheni was employed for five years (from 2019 until October 2024) as a bodyguard by Mohammadh Sayed, co-founder of tobacco company Carlinilinx, but was later dismissed for insubordination, New24 reported.

A photograph from Matipandile Sotheni’s Instagram account. (Photo: Instagram)

Mastermind at large

Van der Merwe testified before the commission about the torture and interrogation of a suspect at an unofficial site in Brakpan. He alleged that a group of Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers, working with private security, had been involved in the suspect’s death, using methods that included tubing, regarded as torture.

He implicated now-suspended EMPD chief Julius Mkhwanazi, who has emerged as a key figure in giving alleged crime mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala access to the EMPD. Through the EMPD, Matlala built a web of influence within both national and sub-national policing structures.

The murdered Marius van der Merwe. (Photo: X)

Police investigations have revealed that the plan to eliminate Van der Merwe, the director of a private security company, appears to have been set in motion after his testimony, with surveillance of him dating back to about the end of November.

A charge sheet seen by Daily Maverick reveals that Sotheni did not personally know Van der Merwe. However, he allegedly procured an AK-47 for the purpose of carrying out the hit.

At the time of Van der Merwe’s shooting, Sotheni was employed as a bodyguard by a wealthy family in Houghton.

The police believe the family have no links to the murder, but rather that Sotheni carried out the hit as a “side hustle” under someone’s instructions.

“The investigation will tell us who ordered him, because we do believe that he was roped in because of his expertise. They knew he would do a clean job,” police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe previously said.

At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of dozens of live rounds, including 125 rounds of R5 rifle ammunition, 31 rounds of R1 rifle ammunition and 19 rounds of 9mm Parabellum pistol ammunition. He did not have any permit or licence to possess or use them.

Police have yet to identify the mastermind behind the murder or make further arrests. Sotheni is believed to have worked with the late Wiandre Pretorius, a police informant linked to the Madlanga Commission, who died by suicide in October 2025.

Pretorius is alleged to have driven the Suzuki Swift used in the commission of the crime. The vehicle was later traced to Sotheni’s girlfriend.

While Sotheni indicated that he had prepared a statement on what happened, the State would not say if it was open to engaging with him or entering into a deal of sorts.

The NPA’s regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana, said: “At this stage we are unable to comment on the things the accused was saying before the court.”

The matter has been postponed to 14 May for a formal bail application. DM