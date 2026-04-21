The future of National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, the country’s highest-ranking police officer, remains uncertain after he was formally charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

He is the third national commissioner to face criminal charges while in office, joining former police boss Jackie Selebi, who was convicted, and former acting commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, who has denied criminal accusations against him.

Masemola appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court after being served with a summons in March. He faced four counts under the Public Finance Management Act, charges that did not fall within the ambit of Schedule 5 offences, the NPA said.

The charges relate to the alleged irregular awarding of a contract worth R360-million to Medicare 24, a company owned by Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, according to Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

The State indicated that its investigation was at an advanced stage, and requested that Masemola be charged alongside Matlala and 15 others, as well as a postponement of the case in order to obtain more details relating to Masemola’s finances.

“The investigation against Mr Masemola is at an advanced stage, save for certain aspects of the financial investigation that has to be completed, and the delay therein is because we’re waiting for bank statements, etc.,” the State prosecutor said.

Masemola’s legal representative, Muzi Sikhakhane SC, agreed to the postponement.

Top brass implicated

With Masemola now joining Matlala and others in the matter, the prosecutor told the court that the charge sheet would need to be amended to reflect his alleged involvement, with a new charge sheet to be provided at the next court appearance.

The 12 police officers charged alongside him are Captain Brian Cartwright, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, Brigadier Alpheus Ngema, Brigadier Patrick Nthengwe, Colonel Tumisho Maleka, Major-General Busisiwe Temba, Brigadier Kirsty Jonker, Brigadier Onicca Ofentse Tlhoaele, Colonel Anton Paulsen, Colonel Natsengae Monyai, Colonel Nonjobulo Mngadi, and retired Brigadier Petunia Lenono.

These cops are said to have allegedly paved the way for Matlala to secure the lucrative contract that should never have been awarded.

Also facing charges is Matlala’s business associate, James Murray, and two of Matlala’s companies, including Medicare 24 Tshwane District (Pty) Ltd.

‘Leave it to Ramaphosa’

Speaking to journalists following his appearance, Masemola appeared calm and confirmed that he had spoken to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the charges and his future, but did not go into detail.

“I don’t want to discuss my discussion with the president in public, so leave it for him and me and we will take it from there,” he said. “The police service must continue doing their work. As I said, this is only the beginning. We have discovered a lot of organised crime in the country, and it is the beginning. We should continue.”

Asked by journalists what he had to say to his police colleagues amid the allegations hanging over his head, Masemola responded: “They must remain committed and do the work. Yes, I might be dragged closer to serious criminals which I don’t know, but they must stay positive, serve the people of SA, look forward. I know that I am not guilty, I am not wrong, but the time must still take its course.”

Without providing details, Masemola hinted that the police were now aware of the root causes and individuals behind organised crime in the country.

“Stay focused, continue doing the work. We have come to a close where we know what is the root cause and who is behind organised crime in SA,” Masemola said.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola speaks to the media at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 21 April 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

He could not be drawn into commenting on whether or not he would remain in his job amid the investigation.

News24 reported that the South African Police Service Act provides for the president to appoint an inquiry headed by an appellate court judge to make recommendations on the potential suspension of a national police commissioner.

Much like Masemola, Ramaphosa has not publicly commented on the matter. So far, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has issued a statement, saying: “President Ramaphosa will be addressing the matter concerning General Masemola in accordance with the law. The president, working together with the minister of police, is committed to ensuring that the SAPS remains stable and able to continue fulfilling its policing mandate.”

Daily Maverick’s Caryn Dolley previously reported that, for months, suspicions had been mounting that Masemola would find himself in a courtroom dock on corruption charges. When claims surfaced last year that Masemola would be arrested, he dismissed them as “a deliberate effort by certain politicians to discredit me and cast doubt on my integrity”.

While Masemola previously acknowledged “red flags” around the tender, he told Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee that he had not received money from Matlala in relation to the tender, which was for the provision of services dealing with ill-health-induced retirement, wellness screenings and medical assessments before employment.

The case returns to court on 13 May 2026. The State will have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Masemola was directly involved in the matter. DM