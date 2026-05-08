Ramaphosa’s future hangs in the balance, Tolashe’s continued SUV half-truths and the Woolies-Beyers Chocolates

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa resign?
By Ferial Haffajee. The shape-shifting Constitutional Court judgment raises fundamental political questions for South Africa’s future. The court ordered on 8 May 2026 that an impeachment committee into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conduct be established to interrogate the Section 89 impeachment inquiry panel finalised in 2022 and then voted against by an ANC majority later that year. The judgment raises five immediate big political questions. Read more.
Half-truths and questionable claims as Minister Tolashe appears before parliamentary committee
By Rebecca Davis. Appearing before Parliament on Wednesday, Minister Sisisi Tolashe told MPs that any arrangement that saw a state-funded nanny allegedly paying kickbacks to Tolashe’s daughter was between the two of them. Read more.
Ramaphosa didn’t know he was meeting wealthy Zimbabwean wanted in SA — spokesperson
By Peter Fabricius. Controversy has erupted over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with wealthy Zimbabwean Wicknell Chivayo, who is wanted in South Africa for alleged money laundering. Read more.
SIU report exposes sins of foreign pastors
By Estelle Ellis. A Special Investigating Unit report on the Department of Home Affairs details the criminality of “holy” men desperate to preach in South Africa, and how local officials and professionals helped them secure unlawful permits. Read more.
Another MV Hondius patient tests positive for hantavirus
By Estelle Ellis. A new case of hantavirus has emerged on the MV Hondius, raising concerns among health authorities regarding human-to-human transmission. Read more.
Woolworths’ battle for exclusivity is nothing to chuckle about
By Stephen Grootes. The Woolies-Beyers Chocolates saga demonstrates that the exclusivity of a Chuckle is incredibly valuable – but lingering questions about corporate ethics leave a bitter taste. Read more.
Wild Coast’s food heritage holds solution to ‘lifestyle’ diseases
By Leonie Joubert. At time when whole food farmers’ markets have been replaced by Whole Foods Market Inc, and glitzy packaged foods trump home-grown greens, research with farmers on the Wild Coast shows that sometimes progress means returning to our roots. Read more.
The great journey out of Africa may have begun at low tide
By Don Pinnock. Forget the old image of humans marching out from the savannah. A coastal origin story from the southern Cape places women, children, shellfish and the sea at the heart of human innovation and migration. Read more.
Forty years at the Mauritian table — a love story seasoned with spice
By Lydia Rolando. Daily Maverick’s caregiver, better known as our human resources boss, married into a Mauritian family many moons ago. She shares her passion for the island’s fabulous cuisine, of which she has become something of a guru. Read more.
Into the Black Mountains: A geological journey through time
By Julienne Du Toit. The spine of the Klein Karoo is made up of the lofty Swartberg Ranges, the once-impassable barrier to the Great Karoo in the north. Read more.
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