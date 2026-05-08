Ramaphosa’s future hangs in the balance, Tolashe’s continued SUV half-truths and the Woolies-Beyers Chocolates

EFF members during a picket before the the delivery of the judgment on Phala Phala at the Constitutional Court on 8 May 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. This follows allegations linked to the 2020 theft of foreign currency from the president’s Phala Phala farm, as well as questions over whether proper procedures were followed. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

By Ferial Haffajee. The shape-shifting Constitutional Court judgment raises fundamental political questions for South Africa’s future. The court ordered on 8 May 2026 that an impeachment committee into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conduct be established to interrogate the Section 89 impeachment inquiry panel finalised in 2022 and then voted against by an ANC majority later that year. The judgment raises five immediate big political questions. Read more.

Sisisi Tolashe, the Minister of Social Development, appears before the Portfolio Committee on Social Development. (Photo: Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament)

By Rebecca Davis. Appearing before Parliament on Wednesday, Minister Sisisi Tolashe told MPs that any arrangement that saw a state-funded nanny allegedly paying kickbacks to Tolashe’s daughter was between the two of them. Read more.

President Cyril Ramaphosa walks with Emmerson Mnangagwa, (left) and Wicknell Chivayo. (Photo: Supplied)

By Peter Fabricius. Controversy has erupted over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s meeting with wealthy Zimbabwean Wicknell Chivayo, who is wanted in South Africa for alleged money laundering. Read more.

Illustrative image | Hands. (Vecteezy); Money. (iStock); Shepherd Bushiri; Timothy Omotoso. (Photos: Gallo Images)

By Estelle Ellis. A Special Investigating Unit report on the Department of Home Affairs details the criminality of “holy” men desperate to preach in South Africa, and how local officials and professionals helped them secure unlawful permits. Read more.

Two crew members and a passenger from the MV Hondius were medically evacuated to the Netherlands on Wednesday via Cape Verde. (Pictures: Supplied by WHO)

By Estelle Ellis. A new case of hantavirus has emerged on the MV Hondius, raising concerns among health authorities regarding human-to-human transmission. Read more.

Illustrative Image: Beyers Chocolates. (Photo: Beyers) | A Woolworths outlet in the suburb of Durbanville, Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images/ Jacques Stander) | (By Daniella Lee Ming Yesca)

By Stephen Grootes. The Woolies-Beyers Chocolates saga demonstrates that the exclusivity of a Chuckle is incredibly valuable – but lingering questions about corporate ethics leave a bitter taste. Read more.

Farmer, tour guide and community organiser Siyabonga Ndovela takes visitors to a popular lookout point above the Mtentu River mouth. Light-touch tourism, low-impact farming, and wild harvesting certain plants and ocean species keeps this local economy ticking over. (Photo: Leonie Joubert)

By Leonie Joubert. At time when whole food farmers’ markets have been replaced by Whole Foods Market Inc, and glitzy packaged foods trump home-grown greens, research with farmers on the Wild Coast shows that sometimes progress means returning to our roots. Read more.

The evolution of modern humans in the southern Cape was probably facilitated by a combination of environmental factors and the increasingly close association by these hunter-gatherers with marine resources in the intertidal zone. (Image: Maggie Newman)

By Don Pinnock. Forget the old image of humans marching out from the savannah. A coastal origin story from the southern Cape places women, children, shellfish and the sea at the heart of human innovation and migration. Read more.

A rainy day, my perfect weather, at Trou aux Biches. (Photo: Leah Rolando)

By Lydia Rolando. Daily Maverick’s caregiver, better known as our human resources boss, married into a Mauritian family many moons ago. She shares her passion for the island’s fabulous cuisine, of which she has become something of a guru. Read more.

The entrance to the Swartberg Pass, with the original stonework and the spectacular rock formations. (Photo: Chris Marais)

By Julienne Du Toit. The spine of the Klein Karoo is made up of the lofty Swartberg Ranges, the once-impassable barrier to the Great Karoo in the north. Read more.

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