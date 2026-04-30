Minister Tolashe ‘returns’ different Chinese SUV to ANC Women’s League
By Rebecca Davis. Minister Sisisi Tolashe had two Chinese SUVs delivered to Luthuli House ahead of the ANC Women’s League weekend meeting. One was not the same car that she originally accepted as a donation. Read more.
How high will petrol prices soar this time?
By Lindsey Schutters. With crude oil prices potentially reaching historical highs due to unprecedented market shocks, analysts forecast demand destruction as a response to soaring costs and dwindling supplies. Read more.
The party that can’t decide — but could hand KZN to Zuma
By Greg Ardé. NFP councillors in different towns are in a host of different coalitions, some with the IFP, others with the ANC, and one cohort rules a municipality with the Economic Freedom Fighters. Read more.
Marching against migration: The rise of a new populist player
By Ferial Haffajee. Draped in civic language and national symbols, March and March is reshaping anti-foreigner politics – with carefully staged activism and a leader-centric movement at its core. Read more.
Inequality crisis ‘no longer just a social issue but a systemic threat to democracy’
By Takudzwa Pongweni. President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the International Panel on Inequality as the most consequential outcome of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, warning that systemic disparity is no longer just a hardship, but a structural brake on human progress. Read more.
New data centres set to swallow 34% of Cape Town’s current electricity supply
By Tony Carnie. Four new major data centres are set to gobble up the equivalent of 34% of current electricity supply in Cape Town, and unknown volumes of cooling water, raising questions about the sustainability of power and water to other sectors in the city. Read more.
Watch — Is your money really safe?
By Rebecca Davis. South Africa’s latest crime statistics suggest a country getting safer, but that’s only part of the story. Commercial crime – fraud, scams, and financial exploitation – is rising, with cases doubling over the past decade. It’s a quieter crime, but one that targets ordinary South Africans directly, often through the very systems they rely on. Why has this surge escaped national attention? And what happens when victims try to fight back? Rebecca Davis, senior journalist at Daily Maverick, reports. Read more.
Rabbi Goldstein’s attack on Pope Leo is theologically confused and inaccurate
By Russell Pollitt. To suggest that a call for peace makes one complicit in bloodshed must be denounced by any person of faith who values the truth, and while Goldstein is entitled to disagree with the pope’s approach, he should be cautious not to misrepresent it. Read more.
SA runner sets record in brutal last-man-standing race
By Annemieke Thomaidis. Johannesburg ultra-runner Donovan Shirley recently set a new South African soil backyard ultra record after completing 43 laps. He now has his sights set on an ambitious double Comrades attempt in June. Read more.
A hip night out in the heart of the revitalised inner city of Joburg
By Bridget Hilton-Barber. The centre of Johannesburg is coming alive and a night in Marshalltown – with rooftop cocktails, pavement cafés and a growing arts scene – reveals a district becoming a vibey place to hang out. Read more.