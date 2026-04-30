Illustrative image: Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo) | BAIC Beijing X55s (Photos: baic.co.za)



By Rebecca Davis. Minister Sisisi Tolashe had two Chinese SUVs delivered to Luthuli House ahead of the ANC Women’s League weekend meeting. One was not the same car that she originally accepted as a donation. Read more.

The World Bank forecasts two possible scenarios for Brent oil prices in 2026, ranging from $86 to $115 per barrel. (Image: Dado Ruvic / Reuters)



By Lindsey Schutters. With crude oil prices potentially reaching historical highs due to unprecedented market shocks, analysts forecast demand destruction as a response to soaring costs and dwindling supplies. Read more.

Illustrative Image: MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal Cynthia Mbali Shinga has been sacked by the NFP. (Photo: Facebook / @Hon. Cynthia Mbali Shinga) | Building with flags at the oficial opening of the 7th KwaZulu-Natal legislature (KZN) on 30 July 2024. (Photo by Gallo Images / Darren Stewart) | (By Daniella Lee Ming Yesca)



By Greg Ardé. NFP councillors in different towns are in a host of different coalitions, some with the IFP, others with the ANC, and one cohort rules a municipality with the Economic Freedom Fighters. Read more.

March and March protesters against illegal immigration at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on 29 April 2026. (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle)

By Ferial Haffajee. Draped in civic language and national symbols, March and March is reshaping anti-foreigner politics – with carefully staged activism and a leader-centric movement at its core. Read more.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa inspects the Brazilian presidential guard of honour during a welcome ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on 9 March 2026, while on a two-day state visit. (Photo: EPA / Andre Borges)



By Takudzwa Pongweni. President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the International Panel on Inequality as the most consequential outcome of South Africa’s G20 Presidency, warning that systemic disparity is no longer just a hardship, but a structural brake on human progress. Read more.

By Tony Carnie. Four new major data centres are set to gobble up the equivalent of 34% of current electricity supply in Cape Town, and unknown volumes of cooling water, raising questions about the sustainability of power and water to other sectors in the city. Read more.

Illustrative image: Daily Maverick/ Multimedia



By Rebecca Davis. South Africa’s latest crime statistics suggest a country getting safer, but that’s only part of the story. Commercial crime – fraud, scams, and financial exploitation – is rising, with cases doubling over the past decade. It’s a quieter crime, but one that targets ordinary South Africans directly, often through the very systems they rely on. Why has this surge escaped national attention? And what happens when victims try to fight back? Rebecca Davis, senior journalist at Daily Maverick, reports. Read more.

By Russell Pollitt. To suggest that a call for peace makes one complicit in bloodshed must be denounced by any person of faith who values the truth, and while Goldstein is entitled to disagree with the pope’s approach, he should be cautious not to misrepresent it. Read more.

Early on 27 April, Donovan Shirley completed 43 laps (288km) at the Potchefstroom Backyard Ultra to set a new South African soil record. (Photo: Nashreen Arnachellam)



By Annemieke Thomaidis. Johannesburg ultra-runner Donovan Shirley recently set a new South African soil backyard ultra record after completing 43 laps. He now has his sights set on an ambitious double Comrades attempt in June. Read more.

By Bridget Hilton-Barber. The centre of Johannesburg is coming alive and a night in Marshalltown – with rooftop cocktails, pavement cafés and a growing arts scene – reveals a district becoming a vibey place to hang out. Read more.