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Watch – Is your money really safe? South Africa’s invisible crime wave

South Africa’s latest crime statistics suggest a country getting safer, but that’s only part of the story. Commercial crime - fraud, scams, and financial exploitation - is rising, with cases doubling over the past decade. It’s a quieter crime, but one that targets ordinary South Africans directly, often through the very systems they rely on. Why has this surge escaped national attention? And what happens when victims try to fight back? Rebecca Davis, senior journalist at Daily Maverick, reports.

Rebecca Davis
By Rebecca Davis
29 Apr
Illustrative image: Daily Maverick/ Multimedia Illustrative image: Daily Maverick/ Multimedia

Reporting by: Rebecca Davis
Filmed by: Joel Seboa
Edited by: Joel Seboa
Produced by: Emilie Gambade
Creative lead by: Malibongwe Tyilo
Sub-edited by: Ian Wolstenholme

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