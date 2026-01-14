IDT CEO, spokesperson resign ahead of disciplinary hearings over Daily Maverick’s ‘bribe sting'

Tebogo Malaka, the embattled CEO of the Independent Development Trust (IDT), has officially resigned from her position.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the IDT confirmed that Malaka has resigned from her job as CEO, with effect from 31 January 2026. She resigned without any exit compensation, according to the IDT’s statement.

The development comes ahead of Malaka’s expected appearance at a disciplinary hearing stemming from Daily Maverick’s widely-publicised video “sting” project.

Our explosive video, published last year, showed how Malaka and IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane offered this journalist an alleged bribe of R60,000. The cash had been stuffed into a Dior shopping bag and was offered to this journalist at a meeting held at a restaurant in the Cape Winelands in August 2025.

Malaka, who later denied that she had attempted to bribe this journalist, would no doubt have faced some tough questions from the IDT’s counsel. As a result of her resignation, however, the disciplinary hearing will no longer go ahead.

The news of Malaka’s resignation comes as Makgolane, on Wednesday, was due to face a disciplinary hearing of his own. However, Daily Maverick learned that Makgolane’s hearing did not go ahead as planned. The IDT later confirmed that Makgolane has also resigned.

IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane hands over a white Dior shopping bag stuffed with R200 notes. (Screengrabs of video: Daily Maverick)

As for Malaka, the IDT’s board of trustees stated that it accepted her resignation. The board confirmed that Sfiso Nsibande, who had been seconded from the Construction Industry Development Board, would continue in his role as the IDT’s acting CEO.

“In line with standard governance and employment practice, the terms of Ms Malaka’s departure remain confidential. The Board will now commence a formal process to appoint a permanent Chief Executive Officer,” read the IDT’s statement.

What’s more, the IDT’s board of trustees stated that the IDT would continue to cooperate with ongoing investigations that may result in criminal or civil proceedings against any of its current or former employees.

“No further comment will be made at this stage,” concluded the statement.

Malaka had also been under fire for her alleged role in an R836-million oxygen plants project, first revealed by Daily Maverick in 2024.

It is our understanding that the oxygen plants matter was also due to feature at her disciplinary hearing.

Dean Macpherson, the minister of public works and infrastructure, said he welcomed the news of Malaka’s resignation. The IDT falls under Macpherson’s department.

Macpherson said he welcomed the fact that Malaka would not receive any exit compensation and that her resignation would not preclude or bring to an end any criminal investigations related to her conduct as IDT CEO.

“Since the IDT board’s appointment last year, great strides have been made to bring governance stability to the entity. However, the resignation does not end the problems at the IDT, but is a welcome step in our continued reform agenda in the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure, which is anchored on ethical governance which puts the South African public first,” read Macpherson’s statement. DM