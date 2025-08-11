On 8 November 2024, a Friday, the IDT paid R1.23-million into the Collen Mashawana Foundation’s account. The following Wednesday, more funds from Two Putswa reflected in the container company’s account.

Two Putswa’s payment in December is especially interesting.

The company had fallen behind on settling that month’s invoice for the lease.

On 20 December, the Collen Mashawana Foundation received R1.1-million from the IDT. The next day, Two Putswa settled the outstanding rental fee and also made an advance payment for January’s lease.

When the time came to settle the bill for February, Two Putswa again made the payment only one day after the IDT had transferred funds to the Collen Mashawana Foundation. The foundation received another R1.23-million from the IDT on the 12th of that month. The following day, Two Putswa paid nearly R1,000 for the lease.

One of Two Putswa’s more substantial payments towards Malaka’s project also caught our eye.

February’s R1.23-million transfer was among four payments the Collen Mashawana Foundation received from the IDT towards the end of that month, totalling R2.3-million.

In the week the payments were made, Two Putswa’s director, Joshua Maseko, began working on quotes for large drainage pipes and related materials. The following week, Maseko’s company paid roughly R11,000 to source the materials.

Time will tell whether or not these goods were bankrolled with IDT-linked funds.

The same goes for Mashawana’s own payments towards the Waterfall property.

In the meantime, Malaka’s close dealings with an IDT contractor is scandal enough to cast a deep shadow over her tenure as the entity’s CEO.

As for the EPWP workers’ unpaid salaries: any law enforcement body worth its salt would immediately set out to probe this most woeful saga. DM