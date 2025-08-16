The Weekend Wrap
The story Tebogo Malaka didn’t want the public to see, and SA’s counter to Trump’s tariffs. All in the weekend wrap.
On 6 August 2025, Daily Maverick released a shocking video showing how suspended IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka tried to buy this journalist’s silence with a wad of cash. Here is the story Malaka didn’t want the public to see.
By Pieter-Louis Myburgh
SA dangles blueberries and pork in a bid to avert the US tariff blow.
By Ferial Haffajee
Charity founder Imtiaz Sooliman and fellow Eminent Persons Group members urge South Africans to look beyond cynicism, saying the talks could be a turning point.
By Nonkululeko Njilo and Victoria O’Regan
In the wake of the targeted killing of six journalists in Gaza on Sunday, 10 August 2025, media workers around the world have held protests and vigils condemning the attacks on their colleagues in the occupied territory.
By Lerato Mutsila and Tamsin Metelerkamp
In this episode, The Readiness Report’s host, Redi Tlhabi, takes apart the Army Chief’s eyebrow-raising trip to Iran, in the very week South Africa is scrambling to ease US tariffs. She calls it an own goal of epic proportions, a foreign-policy free-for-all, and a masterclass in how not to win friends or influence markets.
By Redi Tlhabi
Unlike his two prior title defences, the build-up to Dricus du Plessis’ third title defence, against Khamzat Chimaev, has been strictly focused on the action inside the octagon.
By Keanan Hemmonsbey
Sporadic clean-ups in her hometown would not solve the problem of degradation of both people and the environment, so she came up with a plan.
By Julia Evans
There are serious implications for ignoring a letter of demand from SA’s revenue service.
By Neesa Moodley
Moving, tragic, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking… This is a selection of images from our planet, over the past seven days.
By Maverick Life Editors
It’s how newcomers often rise to the sport of fly fishing: a stocked dam where the casting does not have to be far and the trout, unlike their wild kin, are not as wary. At the end of the day, it’s about escaping the endless grind of Joburg for a nearby outdoor experience in the countryside.
By Ed Stoddard
Let chicken feet lead the way to budget-friendly, environmentally sustainable, healthy and delectable dining.
By Anna Trapido
