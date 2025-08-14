The World’s Ugliest Dog contest, and more from around the world

Poppy, a Chinese Crested/Gremlin mix and her owner Allison Green awarded Third Place in the 2025 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California, USA, 08 August 2025. The World's Ugliest Dog Contest has been going strong for over 31 years and is a testament that the pedigree does not define the pet. This world-renowned annual event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO Jinny Lu, a pug with her owner, Michelle Grady after winning Second Place in the 2025 World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California, USA, 08 August 2025. The World's Ugliest Dog Contest has been going strong for over 31 years and is a testament that the pedigree does not define the pet. This world-renowned annual event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Nezumi, a chihuahua with her owner Pam Abare during the 2025 World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California, USA, 08 August 2025. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Little Prince with his owner, Christopher Wonder during the 2025 World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California, USA, 08 August 2025. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A stray dog barks at people riding a motorcycle in Mira Road area, on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 13 August 2025. On 11 August, the Supreme Court had ordered that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR be picked up within eight weeks and housed in animal shelters to be created by appropriate authorities. EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI A participant races in a donkey-drawn cart in Karachi, Pakistan, 10 August 2025, as part of Independence Day celebrations organized by the Sindh government. Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day on 14 August, commemorating the end of British rule in 1947. EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER A demonstrator dressed as 'the ghost of due process' protests the increase in immigrant detainments during a 'Rage Against The Regime March Against Immigration Cruelty' outside 26 Federal Plaza, which houses a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing center, in New York, New York, USA, 11 August 2025. The US Department of Homeland Security is increasing recruitment and detainments to meet the Trump administration's goal of hiring 10,000 new ICE agents and deporting a million people a year. EPA/SARAH YENESEL A bride and her friends in traditional dress at the town of Chefchaouen, Morocco, 13 August 2025. Chefchaouen, also known as the 'Blue City' for its colorful walls and alleyways, is a tourist destination in northern Morocco. EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI Iranians take part in an Arbaeen Day ceremony marking the end of the 40th day after the Shiite holy day of Ashura, in Tehran, Iran, 14 August 2025. The march was part of the ceremonies commemorating the 40th day after the death of Imam Hussein at the battle of Karbala. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH Members of the Rahjanstani Hindu Troupe perform during the 59th edition of the International Festival of Carthage at the Roman Theater of Carthage in Tunis, Tunisia, 11 August 2025. The festival runs from 19 July to 21 August 2025. EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA Philippine police in camouflage in a parade during a ceremony marking the 124th Police Service Anniversary at Camp Crame police camp in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 12 August 2025. The anniversary was highlighted by a parade and a presentation of a quick-response police assistance system monitored through a command center. EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA Political satire artist Kaya Mar poses with his artwork depicting US President Trump, Ukraine's President Zelensky and Russian President Putin outside at Downing Street in London, Britain, 13 August 2025. British Prime Minister Starmer co-chaired a Coalition of the Willing meeting at Downing Street ahead of a Trump/Putin summit on 15 August 2025. EPA/ANDY RAIN An Al Jazera cameraman films at the vigil in solidarity with journalists killed in Gaza at the St George's Cathedral on August 13, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that reporter Anas al-Sharif, correspondent Mohammed Qreiqeh and camera operators Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa were killed in a targeted Israeli attack on a tent housing journalists near al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on August 10th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A homeless man breaks down his tent and gathers his belongings at an encampment August 14, 2025 in in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of Washington, DC. D.C. city officials put notices at the camp that they would be breaking down the homeless encampment. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) Dr Pieter Groenewald, SA minister of Correctional Services at the opening of the newly established bakery at the Durban Management Area on August 14, 2025 in Durban, South Africa. The bakery will enable offenders to bake bread for their own consumption, thereby lowering operational costs and contributing to significant savings for the department. The initiative will also equip offenders with baking and entrepreneurial skills that can assist them in securing employment or starting small businesses upon reintegration intosociety. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart) Pakistani Navy cadets at the mausoleum of the father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, during celebrations of the Independence Day in Karachi, Pakistan, 14 August 2025. Pakistan is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on 14 August since it became a sovereign state in 1947. EPA/REHAN KHAN A mud-covered house after the cloudburst at Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand state, northern India, 11 August 2025. Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority confirmed that over 1000 people have been rescued since a powerful cloudburst struck the Dharali area in the Uttarkashi district on 05 August, triggering flash floods that swept away a village and left several people dead. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA A jockey celebrates his victory on the first day of the traditional race Correguda de Joies, which takes place during the Patron Saint Festivities, on the Creu de la Conca beach in the Valencian district of Pinedo, Spain, 12 August 2025. EPA/Manuel Bruque Vietnamese soldiers march during a rehearsal for the military parade in preparation for the upcoming 80th anniversary of National Day, at Mieu Mon national training centre in Hanoi, Vietnam 13 August 2025. Vietnam will celebrate the 80th anniversary of its National Day on 02 September 2025. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH Humanoid robots compete in the 5v5 soccer preliminaries for the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games at the National Speed Skating Oval on August 13, 2025 in Beijing, China. The 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games (WHRG) will be held from August 14 to 17 in Beijing's National Speed Skating Oval, bringing together 280 teams from 16 countries across five continents. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) Multidisciplinary artist Thierno Gueye performs during a happening in support of Palestinian children in Gaza, on a beach in Yoff, Dakar, Senegal, 10 August 2025. EPA/JEROME FAVRE Puerto Rico's Robert Garcia celebrates winning a bronze medal in the men's individual foil fencing category, at the 2nd ASU 2025 Junior Pan American Games in Luque, Paraguay 12 August 2025. EPA/RODRIGO SEPULVEDA A person participates in the ‘Megacalenda’ celebration as part of International Day of Indigenous Peoples in Mexico City, Mexico, 09 August 2025. EPA/JOSE MENDEZ The image of the Esperanza Macarena of Seville is seen in its basilica in Seville, Spain, 12 August 2025. The image will undergo its most extensive restoration to date. EPA/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL People shelter from the sun at a Paris-Plages area during a heatwave in Paris, France, 13 August 2025. The heatwave peak is expected to continue into the weekend with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius, according to French national weather service Meteo-France. EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA A woman visits the annual flower show to celebrate the 79th India's Independence Day at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens in Bangalore, India, 13 August 2024. India will celebrate its Independence Day on 15 August, to commemorate its independence from British rule and its birth as a sovereign nation in 1947. EPA/JAGADEESH NV A Kenyan model gets prepared to walk the catwalk during the Mr. and Mrs. Kibera leadership contest, held to mark International Youth Day, in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya, 12 August 2025. International Youth Day is an awareness day designated by the United Nations that takes place on 12 August. The purpose of the day is to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth. The theme of this year's IYD, is 'Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond', highlights the unique role of youth in translating global ambitions into community-driven realities. EPA/DANIEL IRUNGU A person skates at an ice rink in Maracaibo, Venezuela, 13 August 2025. In what is considered one of the hottest cities in the country, with an average annual temperature of 30 °C, an ice rink that had been out of operation for more than 15 years is back in business. EPA/HENRY CHIRINOS People attend the Water Park Day, the main event of the 16th Circuit Festival, one of the largest LGBTQ+ festivals in the world, held at the Illa Fantasia water park in Vilassar de Dalt, Barcelona province, eastern Spain, 12 August 2025. EPA/QUIQUE GARCIA Dennis Lyxzen, vocalist of the Swedish punk band Refused, performs during their concert on the main stage at the 31st Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island, Budapest, Hungary, 11 August 2025 (issued 12 August 2025). EPA/Tamas Vasvari The cast of Club NVRLND, an immersive nightclub musical during a photocall ahead of a performance at the Fringe Festival on August 07, 2025 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Billed as the world's greatest platform for creative freedom, for three weeks each August, Edinburgh welcomes an explosion of creative energy from around the globe as artists and performers take part in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, presenting shows that span many genres including cabaret, children's shows, comedy, dance, physical theatre, circus, music, musicals, opera and theatre. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Team USA gymnasts compete in the five-ring rhythmic gymnastics category at the 2025 ASU Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, 13 August 2025. EPA/Juan Pablo Pino. DM