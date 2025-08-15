Daily Maverick
Eminent Persons Group — National Dialogue could deliver the SA that we deserve

Charity founder Imtiaz Sooliman and fellow Eminent Persons Group members urge South Africans to look beyond cynicism, saying the talks could be a turning point.
Eminent Persons Group — National Dialogue could deliver the SA that we deserve Illustrative image, from left: Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Roelf Meyer, Nomboniso Gasa and Professor Tinyiko Maluleke. (Photos: Gallo Images/globalsouth/Instagram/TUT)
By Nonkululeko Njilo and Victoria O’Regan
15 Aug 2025
Gift of the Givers founder and Eminent Persons Group (EPG) member Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says he is optimistic about the National Dialogue. 

He told Daily Maverick that although there was “lots of negativity and pessimism” about the proliferation of dialogues, discussions and committees set up to address the country’s concerns, he was “very encouraged” because he knows “there’s a willingness to help fix the system”.

He noted that the legacy foundations that withdrew from the process did not pull out of the National Dialogue itself, but rather from the Preparatory Task Team (PTT) and the National Convention.

“To me that’s a damn good sign,” Sooliman said, adding that a difference of opinion and ideas is often a “great thing”.

“When you have disagreement, when you have some ‘conflict’, when you have a difference of ideas, it means there’s a willingness for dialogue to find a solution. So if these things didn’t happen, I would’ve got worried,” he said. 

“To me, it is an excellent thing that this has happened, and now there should be a willingness to find each other again.”

Most South Africans know what the country’s problems are, according to Sooliman. But he views his role in the National Dialogue as part of “challenging the government on what they’re not doing right, and asking the citizens what’s wrong”.

“This National Dialogue, or the Eminent Persons Group, must have the power to tell the government: ‘You need to go and ask that municipal manager why this was not done and how soon can we implement it?’ 

“But, if we listen to people’s problems and do nothing about it, we might as well go home and sleep – we’re wasting our time. 

“There’s a lot of things citizens can fix themselves. When I say this, what I’m calling for is patriotism. We have to understand that the only way this country can work is if we make it work together. There’s no other way of doing this. But this is not [letting] the government off the hook.”

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman of Gift of the Givers. (Photo: Supplied)

Change through conflict

Sooliman is one of the members of the Eminent Persons Group, including Professor Tinyiko Maluleke and Roelf Meyer, who told Daily Maverick that they understand the cynicism towards the National Dialogue announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, but that they regard it as a powerful and necessary step towards real change.

Ramaphosa called in June for an inclusive National Dialogue – a people-led, society-wide process to reflect, reset and reimagine South Africa’s future, saying that it was “a chance for all South Africans, from all walks of life, to come together and help shape the next chapter of our democracy”.

As the National Convention begins on Friday, leaders of the EPG say it is a potential turning point for the country, but only if citizens move beyond cynicism and reclaim their role in shaping the nation’s future.  

The convention, a precursor to the National Dialogue, will take place in Pretoria over the weekend. It comes while unemployment and crime rates remain high, and public trust in institutions and democratic processes is rapidly declining.  

Maluleke, co-chair of the EPG appointed by Ramaphosa to guide the National Dialogue, said growing cynicism among citizens was entirely justified given how often people had been failed over the past 30 years. 

“The cynicism that is emerging is quite understandable. There are deep, deep levels of frustration across the board. But I would like to suggest that precisely because of these frustrations and the cynicism, we need a National Dialogue… 

“It’s like job-hunting for years – giving up isn’t an option,” he said.

“We must keep pushing. We deserve the country promised in the National Development Plan, the country Mandela spoke of in his inaugural address.” 

Prof Tinyiko Maluleke is the deputy chair of the National Planning Commission. (Photo: Supplied)

Pushback

The dialogue has already faced pushback, with some organisations pulling out of the convention just days before it starts. They have raised concerns about “cutting corners” and rushing to host the convention on 15 August.

The National Convention will “set a broad agenda and fine-tune the process for public engagements”, according to the PTT. Hundreds of community meetings are due to take place all over the country during the dialogue process. 

Groups such as the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation cited a long list of issues, from the tight timeline and lack of preparation to internal disagreements in the PTT and what they see as too much government control. 

There has also been growing resistance from political parties, including the DA, the second-largest party in the government of national unity, which has withdrawn from the process.

Despite concerns that the government rather than the people are driving the process, former politician and Codesa negotiator Roelf Meyer has insisted that everyone must be allowed to speak freely, even if it means criticising politicians or government.

“There will be no holy cows. What we are saying as the EPG is that people must be free, must be allowed to speak their minds, and must not be prevented from expressing whatever they feel,” said Meyer, who, with Maluleke, is co-chair of the EPG.

The initiative, intended to address some of South Africa’s most urgent problems, from poor governance to gender-based violence, faced swift criticism, largely because of its reported R740-million cost. The Presidency has since disputed the figure, saying the budget has not been finalised. 

Roelf Meyer of the Eminent Persons Group. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla / Netwerk24)

Although the EPG is not involved in the administration of the process, it has raised concerns about the figure and the lack of transparency surrounding it. 

In a statement on Thursday, 14 August, the Presidency said the convention would be funded by Nedlac and the Presidency. It reiterated that all procurement and public funds used would adhere to the Public Finance Management Act.

Meyer said: “If that figure is accurate, I am deeply worried. There is no justification for such a high amount. It sounds highly speculative to me.”

He said the process could be carried out far more affordably. “If South Africans come together, this can be done at a much lower cost. Our work as the EPG is voluntary. It is a service to the country.” 

Maluleke said that although the EPG was concerned about the cost of the convention, nothing appeared insurmountable for the dialogue to continue. 

From talk to action

Another EPG member, activist Professor Nomboniso Gasa, highlighted the state’s failure to tackle many pressing problems. “Over time, we have seen the inability of the state to deal with some of the issues on the table. Part of this national effort to come together is to share what we think are possible solutions.”

Using unemployment as an example, she said: “We know the figures, but there are many related challenges that come from the lived experience of being unemployed. Some of these may be addressed even without new jobs being created. 

“For instance, when you are poor and unemployed, everyday life costs a lot, so we need to look at those issues and find intermediate solutions while job creation remains a goal.”  

Gasa maintained that the process would not just be talk: “This process is not just about reiterating the problems or assessing the situation, it’s about figuring out together where we are as a nation and what we need to address moving forward.” 

The beginning, not the end

Maluleke cautioned against thinking of the dialogue as something with a complete product at the end. 

“It is a journey that is being started on Friday. That journey, in and of itself, is part of what we want to achieve, because we want to enable South Africans to be heard, to speak out, to unburden and to talk from their own perspective.

“For too long, we’ve had organisations, parliamentarians and politicians and people who speak good English speaking on their behalf, and we have now reached a stage where the vast majority of South Africans don’t feel represented by any of the above,” Maluleke said.  

During his February 2022 State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa promised that a new social compact would be completed within 100 days, which has not yet happened.

At least two frameworks of the social compact have been drafted since 2022. They include priority actions to boost investment and growth, increase employment, allow increased private sector participation in the economy and expand welfare support for the unemployed. However, some draft frameworks have been rejected by organised business and labour.  

Big business has argued that there are too many priorities in the framework and they are too fragmented. Labour representatives believed that the draft social compact framework did not go far enough in protecting workers’ rights, removing unfair labour practices and protecting workers’ wages from the rising cost of living. 

Maluleke was critical of the National Development Plan and what it has not been able to achieve.

“Of course, the social compact is important because the notion of a social compact is one where the stakeholders and the participants will hold one another to account about what they have come to agree about, and so one hopes the social compact will feed into the next major plan of the country. 

“This is at a time when the plans that we have on the table either do not seem to have worked or we have not been able to implement them as rigorously, as consistently and as coherently as we were supposed to,” Maluleke added.  

Meyer expressed similar views, emphasising that a social compact is essential to improve the lives of ordinary South Africans. He expressed support for establishing a monitoring system to ensure that the dialogue is not another talk show. 

What DM readers say they want from the talks 

Economy and jobs:

“Heal the economy, or we all sink!”
“We need an economic Codesa – we need economic growth and jobs for millions of people.”
“It’s all about jobs. Getting people to work, bringing money into the economy and growing the country.”
“Unemployment – how to create a favourable environment for investors.”

End corruption and hold leaders accountable:

“Get rid of corruption, crime and Cyril.”
“Corruption and organised crime are killing this country.”
“Clean government. Prosecute all the thieves.”
“Accountability from bureaucrats.”

Scrap race-based policies:

“Scrap BEE, employment equity and all that goes with it.”|
“BBBEE, cadre deployment and corruption have all contributed to our failing economy.”
“Get rid of racialism and treat everyone as a person in their own right.”

Crime and law enforcement:

“Treat farm murders as a priority crime.”
“Educate our police force and justice department to ensure that criminal activities have serious consequences.”
“Prosecute Julius Malema for hate speech.”

Governance and service delivery:

“Address the absolute chaos in most municipalities.”
“Employ fewer soft-skilled officials and more engineers, town planners, technical staff and bookkeepers.”
“All tender documents must be open and transparent.”

Education and skills:

“School inspectors must be reinstated.”
“Technical colleges must be brought back to train artisans.”
“Career guidance must start at primary school.”

Practical policy changes:

“The cost of electricity for prepaid meter users must be fair.”
“Jobs must be created in rural towns to curb the influx into cities.”

This is a selection of comments from ­readers on the Daily Maverick website, summarised with the aid of ChatGPT.

Reader results: have you heard about the National Dialogue?

34% Yes, I’m following it
61% Yes, but not interested
1% No, haven’t heard
4% Not sure/need more info. DM

Comments (10)

Ivan van Heerden Aug 15, 2025, 08:52 AM

If Roelf Meyer is involved it will be another sell out to his masters, the ANC. That man singlehandedly sold South Africa and our future down the river when he got played like a fiddle by Cyril back when he had a spine. How much tax payer money is being funnelled to Comrades in event management for this clown show?

Vincent Bester Aug 15, 2025, 09:20 AM

How on earth is more talk going to save us?

Timothy Van Blerck Aug 15, 2025, 10:05 AM

Why dont you dust off and update the National Planning Commission on Diagnostic Report from 2010? I guess setting up another talk shop is far more easier than concrete steps to improve SA.

Roodepoort Rocker Aug 15, 2025, 12:30 PM

So that the ANC can boast of their achievements before the next elections? NEVER! After 30 years of corruption they thoroughly DESERVE to be fired - AT THE POLLS!

Gazeley Walker Aug 15, 2025, 10:29 AM

Just a few observations from watching the TV broadcast this morning. (1) How well dressed and well fed all the arriving eminent persons and politicians looked. Eminently well versed to represent the vast number of unemployed and starving South Africans - ???? (2) Actor John Kane's response to why he accepted to attend - " I am here to help the president" - to do what exactly - not mentioned, and forgetting this is a forum to address every day citizens' challenges, not promote the president.

Cobble Dickery Aug 15, 2025, 11:57 AM

A dialogue can achieve nothing. That's why we have parliament. If it is to happen then the only discussion point should be how to get rid of the ANC. This can only be done via parliament and certainly not in a dialogue. The ANC have broken the country, and therefore they cannot fix it. This they have demonstrated time and time again through incompetence, sloth and corruption. They will want to keep at this. This is why they have the NDR, which does just this. No dialogue will get rid of this.

Rod MacLeod Aug 15, 2025, 01:42 PM

Imtiaz Sir, it's not about looking beyond cynicism - it's about giving bankrupt talk show hosts and their cronies more time &amp; space to draw up another working document that MAYBE, in the next few years, will see the light of day as ANOTHER 5 year plan and new deal that will be IGNORED in its entirety..

BJ Smalberger Aug 15, 2025, 01:51 PM

What has brought SA to this point, you may ask? Well, the ANC of course. What to do about it? Voting the ANC out of power is a prerequisite. No amount of talking is going to save SA as long as the ANC is entrenched in goverment. That's my take on this whole problem.

Concerned Enough Aug 15, 2025, 04:02 PM

Exactly. Just last week Cyril recommitted to the National Democratic Revolution. The broken, outdated 1950's Marxist ideology that has shaped all the destruction of the ANC. And no dialogue will persuade them of the error of this stupid ideological thinking, nor move them from their victim mentality that causes them to have no shame, no accountability and always someone else to blame, while they loot and destroy. The only way for South Africa to move forward is to vote out the ANC

Alan Hunter Aug 16, 2025, 07:03 AM

What is the EPG eating/drinking/smoking? Yes, this "is a journey that is being started" that, like all previous talk shops, never ends. Not "something with a complete product at the end. " Silly anyone who thought otherwise. Tsk, tsk. Look at the "crowds" in attendance. ANC parliament goofing off here, as usual. Can't solve problems in parliament? And this "Dialogue", in just a few days, will? Tsk, tsk.

Johan Buys Aug 16, 2025, 10:32 AM

A vote is pure dialogue by the nation. How many times have we voted? Yet we still sit with grossly incompetent and corrupt cadres that fail to deliver. And the nation will vote them in again next time. There is no point to further dialogue, not even a R700m one.

Richard Holden Aug 18, 2025, 10:26 AM

Do the EPG understand the issues facing the majority of people in South Africa or even maybe wonder if their own lifestyle contributes to the issues? In the EPG we need people who ensure that the voice of the people on the ground is heard and represented. Once at a presentation to the Portfolio Committee, I actually said nothing and allowed to the communities to present. The Chair, Buyelwa Sonjica stated it was the first time that communities had every been allowed to represent themselves.