Mcebisi Jonas takes on critical role as South Africa's special envoy to the United States

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas as special envoy to the United States (US).

Ramaphosa announced Jonas’ appointment as his special envoy to America in a statement on Monday morning, 14 April 2025.

“In this capacity, Mr Jonas is entrusted with the responsibility to advance South Africa’s diplomatic, trade and bilateral priorities. He will lead negotiations, foster strategic partnerships and engage with US government officials and private-sector leaders to promote our nation’s interests,” read the statement.

Jonas’ appointment comes as Pretoria continues to consider its options of a replacement for former South African ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, who was abruptly expelled from the US in March this year.

Rasool was expelled barely two months after he arrived in Washington, as diplomatic ties continued to deteriorate between South Africa and the US, following US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House in January.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had declared Rasool “persona non grata” and gave him a week to leave the country. He called Rasool a “race-baiting politician who hates Trump and hates America” because of remarks Rasool made in a webinar, suggesting Trump was pursuing a supremacist agenda at home and abroad.

Ramaphosa announced in his State of the Nation Address in February that he would send a mission of special envoys to the US to repair relations with the Trump administration.

"I hereby announce the appointment of Mr Mcebisi Jonas as my Special Envoy to the USA, serving as the official representative of the President and the Government of South Africa."

‘Extensive governmental experience’

In his statement, Ramaphosa said he wanted to rebuild the relationship between South Africa and the US.

“For decades, South Africa and the United States of America have maintained a historical and strategic relationship. In the interest of our country, our region and the rest of our continent, I remain committed to rebuilding and maintaining this relationship for more decades on the basis of mutual respect, recognition of each other’s sovereignty and benefit for our respective peoples,” he said.

Jonas served as South Africa’s deputy finance minister between May 2014 and March 2017, under former president Jacob Zuma. He also previously served as one of four presidential investment envoys appointed by Ramaphosa in 2018, to facilitate investment into South Africa.

Jonas currently holds the position of MTN Group board chairperson, a role that Ramaphosa said he would maintain alongside his responsibilities as special envoy.

As one of the early State Capture whistle-blowers, in 2016 — while Zuma was still president — Jonas publicly claimed that the Gupta family had offered him the position of finance minister in exchange for boosting the family’s State Capture loot, a claim that he later detailed during a testimony before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

He was fired by Zuma in March 2017, alongside former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, and he subsequently resigned from Parliament.

As former deputy finance minister, Ramaphosa said Jonas “brings extensive governmental experience to his new diplomatic role”.

“This appointment underscores his distinguished career and continued commitment to advancing South Africa’s national and economic interests.”

In a separate statement following Ramaphosa’s announcement, Jonas thanked the president for entrusting him with what he called an “important but challenging role”.

“I am fully cognisant of the difficulties that lie ahead, considering recent global developments. However, I believe that areas of commonality and mutual interest could be embraced to reaffirm the longstanding ties between our two countries.

“There are no quick fixes in such a complex situation. I appeal that, in the national interest, South Africans exercise patience and allow us time and space to engage fully with different stakeholders in the United States and South Africa,” he said. DM

