As tensions rise, President Ramaphosa cautiously weighs options for new US ambassador

The formal process to replace South Africa’s ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, has yet to commence as President Cyril Ramaphosa intends to “carefully apply his mind” given the strained diplomatic relations with Washington.

This is according to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, who briefed members of the media on Thursday, 20 March 2025, regarding the president’s programme and recent political developments.

“The president is not going to rush the process. He is applying his mind; in fact, the president appreciates the numerous messages that he has received. He has been inundated by messages from people volunteering themselves to be posted in Washington and people making suggestions of individuals to be considered for Washington. However, the president is going to take his time in considering his options with regard to this appointment.”

Read more: ‘Persona non grata’ – US expels SA ambassador Ebrahim Rasool from Washington

Magwenya said that the absence of an ambassador in Washington did not mean that there would be no engagements with US President Donald Trump’s administration on various levels. This is especially since relations between the two countries have been strained over issues including the Expropriation Act and South Africa’s legal actions against Israel.

Asked about Ramaphosa’s posture amid the rising tensions, Magwenya said Ramaphosa was keen to resolve the issues.

“Of course, the president is concerned about the current state of relations with the United States. The president is on record saying he will lead the intensification of engagements between ourselves and the various levels of the Trump administration…”

Ramaphosa is eager to reset the US-South Africa relationship, especially in terms of trade, where there are many opportunities to strengthen trade ties, according to his spokesperson.

Rassol is due to return from the US this week after being expelled by Trump’s administration, with several homecoming celebrations set to take place.

Read more: Ramaphosa assures SA shouldn’t have sleepless nights over US envoy expulsion

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Rasool as a “race-baiting politician” with hostile views toward both America and Trump. He declared Rasool “persona non grata”, effectively removing him from the US.

His expulsion came after he made comments during a webinar hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection, where he accused Trump of pushing policies aimed at addressing the changing demographics of the US, which he argued were part of a wider supremacist agenda.

Earlier this week, Ramaphosa was asked if he thought Rasool had erred in publicly criticising Trump. He said Rasool would return to South Africa and give him a full report.

“So I will wait for a full report from him, but at the same time we have noted this displeasure that has been expressed by the United States, particularly about the remarks he made… and we will engage with them as we are already engaging with them,” Ramaphosa said.

While several homecoming events have been scheduled to welcome Rasool, including one organised by the ANC in the Dullar Omar region in the Western Cape, it seems Ramaphosa is concerned about them. The presidency fears there might be statements that could further fuel tensions.

“What we are urging is some kind of restraint, recognising the prevailing conditions,” Magwenya said.

Read more: How SA can avoid stepping on diplomatic toes while dancing the Rasool rumba

Although the prerogative to appoint ambassadors rests with the president, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for a review of foreign policy at the Cabinet level in light of the growing tensions between Pretoria and Washington. The second-largest party in the Government of National Unity has suggested adopting a consensus-based approach for the appointment of ambassadors.

“The ANC, a 39% party, no longer enjoy an outright majority and are no longer at liberty to single-handedly determine South Africa’s foreign policy agenda without consulting their partners in government.

“Section 231 (1) of the Constitution is clear that the negotiation and signing of all international agreements is the responsibility of the National Executive, in other words — the multiparty Cabinet, established and regulated in terms of the Government of National Unity’s founding Statement of Intent,” said the DA.

Leila Khaled Drive

Another contentious issue that came up during Magwenya’s briefing is the proposal to rename Sandton Drive in Johannesburg after Palestinian activist and former militant Leila Khaled, which could further strain relations between the US and South Africa.

Last year, the ANC in the City of Johannesburg Council, with support from the EFF, proposed renaming the street to honour Khaled. The ANC is a strong ally of Palestine.

The US warned that this name change could have serious consequences, including the closure of its consulate in Johannesburg, located at 1 Sandton Drive in Sandhurst.

Read more: Conflict over renaming Joburg’s Sandton Drive after Palestinian activist Leila Khaled

Magwenya said Ramaphosa, who engaged city leaders two weeks ago, urged Johannesburg officials to handle the matter carefully to avoid escalating tensions, as it could undermine efforts to improve relations between the two countries.

“We have a major diplomatic situation that we are managing,” said Magwenya, who added that Joburg officials had been asked to engage in a manner that would not further inflame the situation.

In a statement, Magwenya said: “The renaming of streets remains one of our democratic society’s redress of the past injustices of colonialism and apartheid. However, we recognise the diplomatic sensitivities around the renaming of Sandton Drive, particularly with the United States of America. It is for this reason that the National Government through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation is in talks with the City.” DM

If you wish to comment on this issue, please send an email to letters@dailymaverick.co.za

Letters will be edited.