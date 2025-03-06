Daily Maverick
‘Not a pleasing environment’ — Ramaphosa says Joburg must fix its many problems, and fast

Despite having a home in Johannesburg and regularly attending meetings at his political party’s headquarters in Luthuli House, President Cyril Ramaphosa is not ‘pleased’ with the state of the City of Gold and wants it fixed urgently.
President-Murders President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the provincial executive committee in the Johannesburg council chambers on 6 March 2025. He is meeting the Gauteng government leadership as part of a government intervention to arrest service delivery decline. (Photo: Fani Mahunts / Gallo Images)
Nonkululeko Njilo
By Nonkululeko Njilo
6 Mar 2025
President Cyril Ramaphosa is not pleased with the state of the City of Johannesburg, hosting the important G20 summit this year, which takes place on African soil for the first time.  

“One or two of the G20 meetings that I attended here was not very pleasing. The environment that one observed was not a pleasing environment. I say this so that we can improve immensely,” Ramaphosa said. 

He made the comments on Thursday, 6 March 2025 after he and his entourage descended on the Johannesburg council chambers as part of government intervention to assess plans to arrest service delivery decline.

The chambers are just 3km from the ANC’s headquarters in Luthuli House, where Ramaphosa regularly attends party meetings.   

Driving around the city on Thursday, the roads were noticeably clean, with Pikitup workers spread across the area, cleaning up illegal dumping sites. Traffic lights were also working – a rare sight for most Joburgers. 

The city faces many challenges, including water shortages, long outages due to old infrastructure and a large housing backlog. It also struggles with crime, unemployment and service delivery problems such as potholes and frequent power cuts, making life difficult for residents. 

These challenges, coupled with governance failures, financial mismanagement, crumbling infrastructure, crime and lawlessness and unreliable service delivery, are recurring problems which must be faced head-on, Ramaphosa said. 

The meeting with the provincial government comes just two weeks after the first meetings of the G20 summit at Nasrec where massive clean-up operations took place, including fixing lights and potholes and painting roads. 

Ramaphosa said it was important for the state of the City to improve the state of Joburg, to create a good impression with the global leaders but also align with the vision South Africa would present during its G20 presidency. 

“As South Africans we are proud people. Let us get that self- pride that we have lift us up, so that we do present a G20 that will wow people, so that when people look at what we offer and present they must just say, ‘wow, this is how South Africans do it,” he said. 

This week, Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero came under fire for announcing plans to prioritise the routes G20 representatives would use during their stay. 

“We are doing our best. We’ve prioritised certain routes within Johannesburg which are G20 routes to ensure we make them the standard they should be: no potholes, no traffic signals that aren’t working,” Morero said. 

He said later the municipality was “focusing on the entire city”. 

‘If Gauteng fails, SA fails’

Ramaphosa will spend two days engaging with business, labour and civil society leaders, along with Morero and his team, to discuss the challenges facing the country’s economic hub and explore possible solutions.  

Gauteng contributes the largest share of any province to the country’s gross domestic product – 33%. 

“It is the single most critical economic hub in the country, serving as a powerhouse of finance, governance, industry and innovation. If Gauteng fails, South Africa cannot succeed,” Ramaphosa said. 

Daily Maverick’s Ferial Haffajee reported that the latest Gauteng Quality of Life Survey by the Gauteng City Region Observatory – the largest longitudinal survey of life in the province – reveals that people are not happy.   

Only 42% of people said they were satisfied with energy supply, a percentage close to the former ruling party’s waning electoral fortunes. All the municipal grids in Gauteng remain in crisis, with some of the smaller municipalities in even deeper crisis than the Johannesburg grid.

Only 23% of those surveyed said they were satisfied with the safety and security provided by the government. 

Ramaphosa said these problems must be addressed with speed or the government risks undermining the progress it has made so far. 

“The outcomes of this meeting must be transformed into practical, measurable interventions that directly benefit the people of Gauteng,” he said.  

The President said he welcomed commitments made by premier Panyaza Lesufi during his State of the Province Address a week ago. He believes they are aligned with the strategic priorities of the Medium Term Development Plan. 

“Firstly, driving inclusive growth and job creation; secondly, reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living; and thirdly, building a capable, ethical and developmental state,” Ramaphosa said.

Cabinet has also held big meetings in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape as part of the cycle of accountability checks. DM

Comments

Fernando Moreira Mar 6, 2025, 01:51 PM

This President is a rocket scienctist , he is only observing this now , just like his train ride !! Truley out of touch and no urgency to do what is right. Stop crime, GBV , corruption , gansterism , service delivery .... enough already !!

Scotty84 Mar 6, 2025, 01:55 PM

How on earth can we make a 3rd World city into a 1st world city, a shambles in the centre of the city ; poor electricity and water problems, not to mention the degradation and collapse in the city centre? 30 years of corruption under the ANC with Zuma etc, all enjoying the high life, tragedy !!

Gary Kimber Mar 6, 2025, 02:00 PM

Just stop corruption, stop BEE, employ competent people and things will vastly improve. If you do not do this, the ANC will slide even further in the next election. Your call Mr Pres

Peter Binge Mar 6, 2025, 03:02 PM

Right Gary, and to achieve this we need to restrict votes in municipal elections to ratepayers only. After all, if you are not a shareholder in a public company you don't get a vote in that company. Public companies work. Municipalities are failing.

megapode Mar 6, 2025, 04:08 PM

So I can vote (the municipal acct is in my name) but my wife can't? I'm generally not in favour of these qualified franchise schemes. They require very solid definitions &amp; they require solid enforcement. And do we want to say that people living in shacks can't vote? That's a troubling thought.

Scotty84 Mar 6, 2025, 03:32 PM

You're soright on the button !!

Rick Parry Mar 6, 2025, 02:26 PM

It is insulting to the average citizen that it takes the hosting of the G20 for our President to sit up and take notice. It is similarly insulting of both the Gauteng Premier and the J'Burg Mayor. All they care about is the "party" and the 2026 elections - not the people of Gauteng.

Anthony Craig Mar 6, 2025, 04:40 PM

100% agree Rick Parry!

Grumpy Old Man Mar 6, 2025, 03:17 PM

Not a pleasing environment? Perhaps what our President should have done is hold up a particular example of a 'pleasing' environment to which our erstwhile Premier might inspire! I can think of one with a flat mountain top, but that's apparently run by people who want to bring back apartheid!

Joe Soap Mar 6, 2025, 03:42 PM

Cyril only realizes this now? Has the G20 leadership improved his eyesight? I bought my CBD flat in 2017 for R1.1 million. Now, in 2025, I can't even get people to look at it when it's priced at R500,000. Joburg CBD is like a pit, just dirtier. Cyril, where have you been

Nkunku S Mar 6, 2025, 03:49 PM

Did he just find out now how bad things are? Is he living under a rock? How can he be so out of touch? He is so worried what the G20 delegates might think. What about the people who live here??

Indeed Jhb Mar 6, 2025, 03:54 PM

Prioritise roads used during the G20 - window dressing thus. An old Soviet trick to pretend life in the USSR was happy and good, no poverty! Is the ANC always going to be the Russian mini me? And Lesufi, promises, promises after 30 years of broken ones - hahaha Prioritise the whole city? Joker!

D'Esprit Dan Mar 7, 2025, 11:01 AM

It's exactly what Mugabe's lackeys did in Harare. The roads he used to and from the airport and his office were pristine, whilst a block away raw sewage was running down potholed streets with no traffic signs. Ramaphosa is an out of touch dreamer with no idea how to run SA. What a scam!

John P Mar 6, 2025, 04:10 PM

Cyril lives in a mansion at Bryntirion Estate, the luxury residence of many government officials. He travels in a blue light convoy at high speed with no need to look at the world outside his luxury BMW bubble. Like most SA politicians he is completely out of touch.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 6, 2025, 04:36 PM

High speed trains, smart cities is what Cyril in His New Clothes promised - what Lesufi and his mafia have delivered is dodgy water and power, massive potholes, crime, traffic lights not working: a broken, corrupt city. it's shameless and pathetic. It's quintessentially ANC.

Sheila Vrahimis Mar 6, 2025, 04:48 PM

Ramasofa! On which planet were you the past 30 years? Planet Blind, Deaf and Dumb? Blind to the destruction you and your anc visited on SA. Dumb enough to be surprised at the state of Johannesburg? Deaf to the calls of the opposition and citizens of SA. Pointing fingers, WHAT A CHEECK!

stalker Mar 6, 2025, 04:50 PM

A World Class African Sh1thouse !!!!!!

Andrew R Mar 6, 2025, 05:33 PM

Its simple: stop allowing your party to team up with useless smaller parties to oust the DA from running the place! They try to get things work, and just as they show some success, the cANCer fools have a vote of no confidence and put some idiot puppet in charge!

keith.ciorovich Mar 6, 2025, 05:52 PM

So you are shocked. Oh please, very few people believe you.

Hidden Name Mar 6, 2025, 06:33 PM

Bet of a late wake up call, dont you think? You turkeys have had many, many, many years to fix this. And when a capable party and mayor are in, you made very sure to block and frustrate them at every turn. Useless is the most gentle, politest description for ANC governance anywhere.

Mike Lawrie Mar 6, 2025, 10:33 PM

"As South Africans we are proud people"??? Wrong, Mr President, we are an annoyed people, just read the comments for starters.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 7, 2025, 07:35 AM

Surprised no one has pointed out the heinous lack of embarrassment shown by Ramaphosa, as he calls for Jhb to be fixed to put on a good show for G20 visitors. How about fixing it for the thousands of residents who pay their taxes while suffering depressing and dangerous lack of service delivery?

Rod MacLeod Mar 7, 2025, 07:38 AM

It's time for federalisation.

Wilhelm van Rooyen Mar 7, 2025, 08:53 AM

The proposal to upgrade and clean the city for the G20, is sooo demeaning. Why would we do this for visitors, when we don't do it for ourselves? Do you have no pride, Cyril? Our politicians are happy to let our own people live in a cesspit, but then want to clean up to maintain pretences.

Hilary Morris Mar 7, 2025, 09:31 AM

I don't think he need worry. People already say "wow, this is how South Africans do it!" And if he is reassured by Lesufi, he's even more naive than he appears. Which he isn't. Why so polite when the situation calls for outrage?