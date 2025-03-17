Daily Maverick
Ramaphosa assures SA shouldn’t have sleepless nights over US envoy expulsion

He insists relations with the US will be ‘put on an even keel’, and that South Africa had not been ‘blue-ticked’ when Ebrahim Rasool’s expulsion was announced on X.
peterfab-US- relations will normalize Illustrative image | US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty Images) | Former ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Shawn Thew) | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Maja Hitij / Getty Images)
By Peter Fabricius
17 Mar 2025
President Cyril Ramaphosa is putting a brave face on the Trump administration’s abrupt expulsion of South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool.  

“Our relations with the United States are going to be put on even keel, so I would like the people of South Africa not to have sleepless nights,” he told journalists at an early childhood development event in Braamfontein on Monday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Rasool “persona non grata” in a post on X on Friday, expelling him from the country. He called Rasool a “race-baiting politician who hates Trump and hates America” because of remarks Rasool made in a webinar earlier in the day, suggesting Trump was pursuing a white supremacist agenda at home and abroad.

The US State Department has given Rasool until Friday to leave the country. 

Ramaphosa was asked if he thought Rasool had erred in publicly criticising Trump. He said Rasool would return to South Africa and give him a full report. 

“So I will wait for a full report from him, but at the same time we have noted this displeasure that has been expressed by the United States, particularly about the remarks he made… and we will engage with them as we are already engaging with them.”

The President said the engagement would take a variety of forms, including through the special envoys he announced last month, but also through the business community, labour and many others, including from the government.

“Improving our relationship with the United States of America is a priority for us. They are our second-largest trading partner after China, and we will therefore seek, as we must, to ensure that our relations are on a good footing, which is one thing that we do with all countries in the world.”

Ramaphosa was asked if he thought South Africa had been “blue-ticked” (ignored) because Rubio had announced Rasool’s expulsion on X rather than through a formal diplomatic note to the South African government.

Ramaphosa said he did not think South Africa had been blue-ticked: “We are being recognised, much as it first came out in a tweet, but it did finally come out in a formal communication.

“And we will engage with the United States of America in a formal way. We will do so with deep respect for them and for President Trump as well.

“We will deal with the US as an important global player, as we are also an important player.

“So, our relations to the United States are going to be put on even keel, so I would like the people of South Africa not to have sleepless nights, have peaceful nights knowing that we are working on ensuring that this relationship is put on a good footing going forward, because we trade together, we play together in various sports, and we are political interlocutors in a number of forums, and so we have to deal with each other without any doubt.

“We are not being blue-ticked, we are engaging,” Ramaphosa added, noting that he understood blue-ticking to mean being ignored.

“We are not being ignored. We are continuing to engage with them,” he said, adding that Rasool had done a great deal of work to ensure meaningful diplomatic engagement. Rasool had barely been in his post for two months. 

“So this is a hiccup, a hiccup that we are working on straightening out.

“So we are not being blue-ticked, we cannot be blue-ticked, because we are such an important player to the United States of America, as they are an important player to South Africa.

“From a political point of view, from a trade point of view, and from a whole number of other important points of view. So we are not blue-tickable… We cannot be ignored.”

Asked how South Africa intended to engage with the US, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said there were engagements at various levels and the Department of Trade and Industry was looking at a trade deal proposal that South Africa could put to the Trump administration. 

“We have areas of alignment and convergence between ourselves and the United States, and we would like to focus on those areas and build on them in terms of taking the relationship forward. So all is not lost.”

There is already speculation about who will replace Rasool, who was a political appointee though he had served as ambassador to the US once before, between 2010 and 2015 during the Barack Obama administration.

Sources in the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said Rasool would probably be replaced with a career diplomat who would be unlikely to make any controversial statements. DM

Comments

mally2 Mar 17, 2025, 02:13 PM

Does the ANC have any competent "career diplomats".

Richard Kennard Mar 17, 2025, 02:36 PM

Tony Leon was quite a handy diplomat in South America ...on behalf of the ANC

annefelgate Mar 17, 2025, 07:31 PM

On behalf of South Africa

annefelgate Mar 17, 2025, 07:31 PM

Mar 17, 2025, 02:32 PM

Ramaphosa is now pussyfooting. He does this well and ever in backtrack mode. He ignored warnings about Rasool being unsuitable for repeat US posting. Will he and the the ANC never learn? Listen to the DA dammit! They will never land you in crap like this. They understand protocol.

Beyond Fedup Mar 17, 2025, 02:39 PM

Suddenly the duplicitous Cyril &amp; his vile party wake up to the fact that SA needs to have a great relationship with the US as a super power &amp; our 2nd biggest trading partner. You/those idiots at DIRCO wilfully ignored everyone who told you so years ago - amazing what being under the kosh does!

Jeremy Gabriel Mar 17, 2025, 03:25 PM

We enjoy a wonderful trade deficit of $9 billion with China and a trade surplus of ZAR36 billion with the USA. The days when SA punched above its weight are long gone. Sadly we do not have career diplomats and the art of lobbying is non existent within the ANC.

jcf.7140 Mar 17, 2025, 02:54 PM

I don't believe you Mr President. I don't believe you or any of your cadres are in control. I don't believe you when you say that the US relationship is important to you. And I do have sleepless nights about this, your hollow words will not soothe me.

Ludovici DIVES Mar 17, 2025, 03:42 PM

Have peaceful nights knowing that we are working on ensuring that the ANC fall below 30% at the next election.

Jane Crankshaw Mar 19, 2025, 07:48 AM

For me…what gives me sleepless nights is who picks up those 30% votes!

Hilary Morris Mar 19, 2025, 01:36 PM

Excellent point!

Rod MacLeod Mar 17, 2025, 04:10 PM

"[USA] are our second largest trading partner after China". Sleight of hand, Cyril - we have a persistent trade deficit with China [U$ 9,7 billion] but a trade surplus with the USA [U$ 8.9 billion]. So, the real question is - who sells stuff to us and who buys stuff from us? Who is our friend?

Graeme Mar 18, 2025, 06:32 PM

Spot on! But then our president isn't particularly strong in either macro or micro economics. However, he is very strong on "the couch".

T'Plana Hath Mar 17, 2025, 05:45 PM

EITHER there is a massive 'digital divide' where half the country can't access the internet ... OR social media is the best way to communicate with your people. Which is it, Mr P?

MG L Mar 17, 2025, 07:06 PM

Our politicians are deluded, the days of “being an important player to the USA” went long ago! Reality? We are a third world, far away, almost failed state that continually insults the USA. They have no need to care about us, so we need to act accordingly by treating them with respect.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 17, 2025, 08:55 PM

1) We're a global non-entity 2) We're not on a level footing with the USA 3) How dare you lie to SA about relaxing - your abysmal party is destroying what's left of SA 4) Your spin doctors need to be fired for lying to you 5) Open your eyes, stop believing your party lies

Carol Green Mar 17, 2025, 09:22 PM

Ramaphosa is such an accomplished spin doctor that I'm sure he must keep spinning even when he's sleeping. If the reporting in this article is accurate then he referred to "not being ignored" so many times it can only mean he's terrified that SA is being ignored.

Laurence Erasmus Mar 18, 2025, 07:56 AM

Cyril has lost control of his ANC cadres, from the Cabinet to Premiers to Mayors to the NWC and NEC! There is no coherent strategy being driven from the top. Inflammatory criticism of the USA President and inflammatory road name changes are not the product of a strong strategic leadership!

Jane Crankshaw Mar 19, 2025, 07:51 AM

CR appointed the wrong people for the jobs from the start - keep your friends close but your enemies closer and look where that’s got him! And us!

Patterson Alan John Mar 18, 2025, 03:46 AM

The orator on his soapbox. Ramaphosa is always making noises, but no ability to do anything constructive. All talk - no action. An exceptional ability to be commenting on what happened, or what will happen, but nothing happens. I judge people on what they do, not what they say they will do

Hidden Name Mar 18, 2025, 10:23 AM

Riiight. Another fine example of the Emperor playing the fiddle while the country burns. Ostracising the US is on the top 20 dumbest moves ever made by the ANC. Another fine job, lads. None of us need luxuries like food....and we can all do well without a job while you suck up to the Chinese.

Peter Oosthuizen Mar 19, 2025, 07:24 AM

Ramaphosa is quite right - we have much more important ANC inspired reasons to lie awake.

Jane Crankshaw Mar 19, 2025, 07:45 AM

CR doesn't seem to realise this isn't the only thing giving us sleepless nights! Wish it was as simple as that! A diminishing tax base thanks to internal policies inhibiting growth and jobs is a far bigger problem. Start solving it by ridding this country of BEE policies…