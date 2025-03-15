Daily Maverick
TRUMP 2.0

‘Persona non grata’ – US expels SA ambassador Ebrahim Rasool from Washington

The South African Presidency says it notes ‘the regrettable expulsion’ of SA’s ambassador to the US.
Former SA Ambassador to the USA Ebrahim Rasool. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Peter Fabricius and Victoria O'Regan
By Peter Fabricius and Victoria O’Regan
15 Mar 2025
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on Friday, 14 March, that South Africa’s ambassador to the US Ebrahim Rasool was “no longer welcome” in the US, accusing him of being a “race-bating politician who hates America”. 

Rasool was expelled barely two months after he arrived in Washington. It was the latest incident in the deterioration of diplomatic ties between Pretoria and Washington after US President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January. 

It comes days after President Cyril Ramaphosa, responding to questions from MPs in the National Assembly, said Rasool was “on the ground” in Washington, engaging with stakeholders to “underscore the importance” of deepening economic, cultural and political relations between the US and SA.

Rubio posted on X on Friday night: “South Africa’s ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country. Ebrahim Rasool is a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates [the President of the United States].

“We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA,” he wrote. 

In his X post, Rubio linked to a report from the right-wing news site Breitbart News, about a lecture Rasool gave in an

online webinar hosted by the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (Mistra) on the Trump administration's foreign policy and the implications of changes in the administration for South Africa and Africa. 

 

[embed]

The report was written by Breitbart News’ “senior editor at large” Joel Pollak  who was born in South Africa but lives in the US. He is a zealous Trump supporter and critic of SA and has been tipped by some to be Trump’s pick to be US ambassador to SA.

Pollak’s article said Rasool had told the webinar that Trump “is leading a white supremacist movement in America and around the world”. Pollak added that Rasool had said that “white supremacism” was motivating Trump’s “disrespect” for the “current hegemonic order” of the world, including institutions like the United Nations and the G20.  

“He also said that the Make America Great Again movement was a white supremacist response to growing demographic diversity in the United States, and suggested that South African farmers who had presented Afrikaner grievances within the US were part of that global effort,” Pollak wrote.

The Mistra webinar

At the Mistra webinar, Rasool did say that Trump was showing “a disrespect for the institutional base of the current hegemonic order. We see that in the way in which the Russian negotiations are being conducted that has very little or has a healthy disrespect for NATO”. He also said Trump was bypassing institutions like the United Nations, World Bank and International Monetary Fund. 

Rasool did not use the phrase “white supremacist” but did use the word “supremacist” a few times and arguably implied that he meant white supremacist.

“I think what Donald Trump is launching is an assault on incumbency – those who are in power – by mobilising a supremacism against the incumbency, at home, and, I think I’ve illustrated, abroad as well,” Rasool said.

So in terms of that – the supremacist assault on incumbency, we see it in the domestic politics of the USA, the MAGA movement – the Make America Great Again movement – as a response not simply to a supremacist instinct, but to very clear data that shows great demographic shifts in the USA in which the voting electorate in the USA is projected to become 48% white, and that the possibility of a majority of minorities is looming on the horizon,” said Rasool.

“And so that needs to be factored in, so that we understand some of the things that we think are instinctive, nativist, racist things, I think that there’s data that, for example, would support… this wall being built, the deportation movement etc.”

Rasool also cited the missions to the Trump administration by Afriforum and Solidarity to complain that the passing of the Expropriation Act was intended to seize the land of Afrikaners.

He said the aim of these organisations was “very clearly… to project white victimhood as a dog whistle that there is a global protective movement that is beginning to envelop embattled white communities or, apparently, embattled white communities. It may not be true, it may not make sense, but that is not the dog whistle that is being heard in a global white base…. they are pitting a supremacist insurgency against the incumbency.”

Rasool noted that the attacks on SA because of its foreign policy positions had begun under President Joe Biden. But he said there were “significant discontinuities” from the Trump administration, including “a disrespect for the institutional base of the current hegemonic order”.

“I think it’s also in our interest to watch whether that disrespect will persist and be sustained on the issue of the G20 – especially because we need to hand over from South Africa to the US, the presidency of the US.”

He suggested that SA was under attack because “we are the historical antidote to supremacism”, citing SA’s transition to democracy and “the success story” of the Government of National Unity. 

Rubio snubbed G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in SA

Last month, Rubio cocked a snook at South Africa’s G20 presidency when he announced that he would skip a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in Johannesburg, after accusing this country of “doing very bad things”. He dismissed SA’s G20 themes as diversity, equity and inclusion and climate change, both of which the Trump administration has set its face against. 

Ironically, the gist of Rasool’s speech was devoted to advising that South Africa would have to exercise great caution and diplomacy in dealing with Trump.  

His advice included “stay calm and don’t panic” and suggested that SA should hold back on sending envoys to see if  Americans themselves succeeded in pushing back against Trump. 

That could do “half the work that we think some of our envoys can be doing”, he said, referring to the special envoy that President Ramaphosa had announced would be going to the US but has not been deployed. 

He advised that SA should hold back its “impact” players until all the posts dealing with SA and Africa in the Trump administration had been filled to avoid “knocking on empty doors”.

Rasool said the Afrikaner issue had a plus side because it had consolidated SA’s African base and had helped to rally support from Europe

He also advised, “Don’t come here empty handed, come ready to deal… be transactional.”

He said SA should not repeat Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s mistake of coming to the White House and arguing policy with Trump and Vice President JD Vance. 

Rasool also stressed the great importance of the US to SA, noting that while exports to China were 80% commodities, exports to US were 70% manufactured goods, which created "an enormous number of jobs".

He also suggested that Trump’s “healthy disrespect for global institutions” might help SA’s ambition to reform those institutions.

“And so let us hope that in the idea of a broken clock being right twice a day, that we are able to manage how we do that.”

Rasool was criticised on the webinar for not doing enough to fight SA’s cause and for lacking access to the power brokers in Washington. But he insisted that he had been extremely busy behind the scenes and had many meetings with Congress, officials and think tanks.

“When you get access, you shut up because … you don’t conduct the kind of faith of 60 million people on television, on video, on social media. That would be absolutely irresponsible and then you have a reason to recall me because I’m playing silly buggers with the fortunes of our nation.” 

‘Regrettable expulsion’

In response to Rubio’s X post, Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said the department had “noted” Rubio’s post. 

“We will engage through the diplomatic channel,” wrote Phiri. 

In a statement from the South African presidency on Saturday morning, spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the presidency had also “noted the regrettable expulsion” of SA’s ambassador to the US. 

“The presidency urges all relevant and impacted stakeholders to maintain the established diplomatic decorum in their engagement with the matter.

“South Africa remains committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America,” said Magwenya. 

Meanwhile in the US, Republican Senator Jim Risch, the powerful chair of the Senate foreign relations committee and a frequent critic of SA, posted on X: “I applaud [Marco Rubio] for calling out the South African ambassador’s disgraceful, anti-American hate speech. Suffice it to say he is not cut out for diplomacy.” 

In an interview with Daily Maverick, before taking up his position in December 2024, Rasool said he believed Pretoria and Trump were “in alignment” on Russia’s war against Ukraine. He also suggested SA should put away its “megaphone” on Gaza. DM

Martin Neethling Mar 15, 2025, 11:54 AM

This is bone deep stupid of Rasool. Utter inability to tune in, to moderate his tone, to act in SA (not ANC) interests. The crassness with which he tried to make the most inappropriate comments might have been more at home at a Communist Party conference. Just when you think it can’t get worse..

kanu sukha Mar 15, 2025, 01:08 PM

Dis you forget that the US recently voted WITH China, Russia, and North Korea at the UN ? "Can't get worse " .. it can apparently ! "bone deep stupid" .. ?

Martin Neethling Mar 15, 2025, 03:21 PM

I don’t know of any instance when voting went like that. But the ‘can’t get worse’ comment relates to the poor state of the SA-US relationship, and these events definitely worsen things. Hopefully you followed that.

superjase Mar 15, 2025, 03:54 PM

&gt; I don’t know of any instance when voting went like that one of many articles on the subject: h t t p s : / / w w w . b b c . com /news / a r t i c l e s / c 7 4 3 5 p n l e 0 g o

Martin Neethling Mar 15, 2025, 05:40 PM

This reference is about Ukraine. We’re talking SA and US.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 16, 2025, 01:28 PM

Diplomacy: telling someone to go to Hell in such a way that they enjoy the trip. No-one can argue that IR failed dismally.

Sheila Vrahimis Mar 16, 2025, 09:19 PM

remember until the vote at the un anc sa was the so deep into russia i don't have a polite way of stating just how deep. furthermore, sa is almost, not yet though, a province of china. it begs the question why SUDDENLY anc sa votes against russia.... might it be that trump voted against russia...?

Sheila Vrahimis Mar 16, 2025, 09:31 PM

correction to my previous comment: did anc sa vote against russia because usa voted FOR russia? makes one think. why suddenly turn coat?

Vincent L Mar 15, 2025, 04:24 PM

Ah. I’m sorry. I didn’t understand that only Americans have the right to free speech and they can trash Africans as they please. Got it.

Martin Neethling Mar 15, 2025, 05:40 PM

No, not my point at all.

Yousuf Vadachia Mar 16, 2025, 03:08 PM

I agree with you. Everyone is a 'free speech absolutist' until they don't like what the free speech is about. Absolute hypocrisy on the part of the spineless Rubio.

Gavin Hillyard Mar 17, 2025, 12:33 PM

Please. A diplomat is supposed to be diplomatic when a guest in another country. He shouldn't rubbish the country he has been posted to. Trump and Vance also have no idea about diplomacy if we look at Zalensky's ambush in the White House. Amateurs, the whole bunch I feel. Where are we headed?

Jan Smith Mar 18, 2025, 11:29 AM

His speech wasn't prevented. There is just consequences for what is said. Preventing free speech is wrong, reacting to it is not.

Hidden Name Mar 15, 2025, 12:16 PM

I would like to say its a surprise, but it really isn't. ANC foreign policy over the last 3 years has irrevocably soured relations with the USA. Smart thing to would be to send a politician who isn't a senior ANC member, and us not painted with the identity politics stigma...like all of the ANC.

D'Esprit Dan Mar 15, 2025, 02:30 PM

South Africa's wild shift to the extreme Left coincides with Alvin Botes being appointed Deputy Minister at Dirco. And the ANC doesn't give a damn about ordinary South Africans when they head down this road.

Carol Green Mar 15, 2025, 01:00 PM

It beggar's belief. If what is quoted here is correct then Rasool did exactly what he said he shouldn't be doing. It reinforces the question of why he was chosen as ambassador in the first place as he was clearly a poor choice in the current context.

Gavin Hillyard Mar 17, 2025, 12:35 PM

A poor choice, period.

Karl Sittlinger Mar 15, 2025, 01:13 PM

As much as he may be right, it is his job to be diplomatic. Why are they trying to mess up this country even quicker than it already is? How can R be so stupid.

Rod MacLeod Mar 15, 2025, 01:15 PM

MISTRA is an organ of the ANC propaganda machine. Joel Netshitenzhe was at one stage head of the ANC's information and propaganda arm. Rassool must have thought he was addressing his SACP comrades, didn't realise this would escape into the real world.

Heinrich Holt Mar 15, 2025, 01:22 PM

The not so smart thing to do is to blame any South African, whether it is Mr Rasool, Afriforum, or the ANC. I suggest to look at Canada and the EU for examples of leadership and states(wo)menship and to be very measured in our unified response.

Robert Pegg Mar 15, 2025, 01:40 PM

Many years ago Britain joined the Common Market, Australia and New Zealand were left high and dry by their biggest trading partner, Britain. They soon found other countries to trade with and have never looked back. South Africa should treat America the same way and forge better ties with Europe.

Gavin Hillyard Mar 17, 2025, 12:50 PM

We should diversify and increase our markets but why antagonize our second biggest trading partner? Another example of political ideology before economic pragmatism. SA Inc. is in the dwang and the ANC incumbants just make things worse. If they just got out of the way SA Inc. would take off.

Beyond Fedup Mar 15, 2025, 01:41 PM

Sending such a compromised nonentity to such a critical post after deliberately poking the US many times with such drivel as SA being non-aligned etc. will be exposed for the gross lie that it is. Send someone like Tony Leon-intelligent, patriotic &amp; without the baggage that anc stooges carry.

Jubilee 1516 Mar 15, 2025, 01:45 PM

Race and racism card expired Rasool. Long ago, especially when abused in personal attacks. Why the ANC employed a premier guilty of bribing journalists using State money in the first place is beyond me.

Slightly Irritated Mar 15, 2025, 03:09 PM

His turn again on the cadre merry go round, unbelievable he was given that post in the first place.

T'Plana Hath Mar 17, 2025, 02:02 PM

Aye. Round, like a circle in a spiral, like a wheel within a wheel, never ending or beginning on an ever-spinning reel. Like a snowball down a mountain, like a carnival balloon, like a carousel that's spinning running rings around the Moon. Like the circles that you find ...

D'Esprit Dan Mar 15, 2025, 02:34 PM

Lamola must resign if Rasool is departing from the script of DIRCO. He clearly doesn't have the gravitas. If this is his position, he must be fired for gross negligence. Alvin Botes too - absolutely toxic Cold War luddite.

Sandra Goldberg Mar 15, 2025, 03:47 PM

Who is surprised? Seems like only the ANC and its acolytes, including the now former ambassador. Years of taunts and veiled attacks on the US , (even while accepting its largesse) finally leads to this humiliating result.

Gavin Hillyard Mar 17, 2025, 12:54 PM

Totally unsuited in this post and all others I feel. The facts speak for themselves. It is almost impossible to set the bar any lower but that doesn't stop the ANC from trying. So sad. So stupid.

Ian Gwilt Mar 15, 2025, 04:51 PM

Rasool. "The Fool on the Hill" Capital hill.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 15, 2025, 05:12 PM

The expulsion is thoroughly deserved...how dare he speak like that, as an ambassador! Nothing to do with free speech....just plain lack of diplomacy and good manners which is not how an ambassador should behave. Did I read somewhere that he sympathizes with Hamas?? Is that the root of it?

William Kelly Mar 15, 2025, 05:20 PM

Deploy cadres. Reap the whirlwind.

Richard Bryant Mar 15, 2025, 06:03 PM

While R was clearly idiotic to make such statements at this time with the US, and Mistra just as idiotic in inviting him to speak, it must have touched a sensitive little place to say things as they are. White supremacy = maga. We all know that! But trump can call us $ithole and that’s ok?

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 16, 2025, 01:19 PM

America is putting America first and we have no cards - just like Ukraine. This is not about fair. Understand it. Accept it. And play the hand or fold.

Jubilee 1516 Mar 16, 2025, 01:27 PM

Please try to speak for yourself and not say "we all know that". I for one cannot see how MAGA=White Supremacy? How? Or are you saying white supremacy is the cause for mass immigration and the growing diversity to and in the USA?

D Dog Mar 16, 2025, 08:00 AM

Now google "brown envelope scandal" for more context. Seems Mr Rasool's racial bias extends even as far as the stationary he uses to pay bribes with public money.

Richard Bryant Mar 16, 2025, 08:33 AM

Funny, I just listened to Tom Clarke, Canadian consul general in New York having a full go at trump on a TV interview. So what’s different? I don’t agree with Rasool but this does seem to be trump looking for reasons to punish SA. Based on what Clarke said, he should also be expelled.

Pete Farlam Mar 16, 2025, 10:09 AM

Exactly. They should expel every diplomat who calls them out for their racism.

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 16, 2025, 01:25 PM

Sorry I don't understand this. What racism?

T'Plana Hath Mar 17, 2025, 02:08 PM

"They", being the duplicitous, hypocritical USA; I suspect sarcasm on behalf of the commentator (in the interest of mitigation and general harmony) and a possible play on, '‘If you want to know who rules over you, just look for who you are not allowed to criticise.’ Yea, that's Voltaire.

MG L Mar 16, 2025, 12:55 PM

Maybe Trump doesn’t mind criticism about his foreign trade policies, but perhaps he too is sick and tired of the critical race theory and ongoing bleating about perceived white supremacy by quasi intellectuals who wish to appear relevant?

Sheila Vrahimis Mar 17, 2025, 05:21 PM

do you know about " azanian critical theory" ACT, our very own CRT, by those who call themselves "constitutional abolitionists", inter alia modiri, lecturer (nogal) law faculty UP and a dladla. ACT apparently gaining foothold at sa universities. read willem gravit "the perils of ACT"

Fanie Rajesh Ngabiso Mar 16, 2025, 01:23 PM

This is business and America first. It is obvious which country's business is more important to the US. Our world is not the fairyland where everyone gets a participation medal.

Gavin Hillyard Mar 17, 2025, 12:59 PM

Rasool, the diplomat was not being diplomatic. So he should have been recalled before he was expelled. A loose cannon I feel.

Pete Farlam Mar 16, 2025, 10:06 AM

DM readers very quick to jump in and call Rasool 'bone-deep stupid" etc. But he is not stupid at all, and maybe this was a calculated decision, realising that quiet diplomacy not getting us anywhere. Let's face it, the Trump administration was never going to warm to him. And they are bullies.

André Pelser Mar 16, 2025, 02:14 PM

Nonsense Peter - he broke a golden rule of diplomacy, never criticise your host government in public - your role is to find, and expand common ground. Rasool is arrogant and dog whistle for the anti-Trump establishment, unprofessional. Politicians should not be appointed as diplomats.

Michele Rivarola Mar 16, 2025, 04:22 PM

And when Ford and US companies invested in SA (the automotive sector) close because of no AGOA as a result of stupid utterances are those making the utterances going to buy meals for the unemployed. SA is not Canada we are a gnat in the bigger schemes of US trade but US trade matters to SA.

André Pelser Mar 16, 2025, 11:12 AM

Arrogance and diplomacy = oil and water. ANC government's house built on corruption, enrichment of cadres, morally bankrupt. Posturing a champion of the "oppressed" increasingly untenable, the tide is running out fast.

Anna P Craig Mar 16, 2025, 12:42 PM

How quickly Rasool turned into the target! Its indeed a pity that the USA is a big trading partner of SA but Trump and his sidekick Musk are creating havoc within America and globally and it seems very much like a supremacist agenda (I will even add white and male to this). Bullies must be opposed

Barry Stuart Mar 16, 2025, 02:30 PM

The US desperately trying to create a safe space for itself where it’s right to protection against things that could make them feel bad needs to be protected at all costs.

mally2 Mar 16, 2025, 02:38 PM

He obviously has little knowledge of how an Ambassador does his job. Mich like many other ANC deployment.I see this everyday in my profession, engineering where infrastructure is inadequately managed.

Sheila Vrahimis Mar 16, 2025, 09:27 PM

frightening

John Cawood Mar 16, 2025, 03:48 PM

I watched the news story which featured ER's deployment to Washington where he gave a short chat on his mission. I recall hoping that he would perhaps take a milder playbook with him if he was going to chat to the Ginger Giant or get booted back. Alas, Rasool by name, Rashfool by nature.

Lawrence Sisitka Mar 16, 2025, 04:53 PM

Put this together with the countries they are tying to ban from entering the US and you get the perfect opportunity for SA, together with the rest of Africa, and Europe, Canada, Mexico and most of South America and Asia, to wave goodbye to the US and leave it to sink in its own Trump(cess)pit:)!

Mar 17, 2025, 03:53 PM

It will take a while for the largest and richest economy in the world to sink in its own cesspit, no matter how many irrational decisions Trump makes in the next 4 years. It took the Romans about 400 years. Can we wait that long?

Stef Rigotti Mar 16, 2025, 05:51 PM

Bit of the pot (more like cauldron, full of nasty stuff) calling the kettle black when it comes to Rubio/Trump in terms of diplomacy

peterdncn Mar 17, 2025, 07:46 AM

Not the best choice for Ambassador even though much of what he y about the Trump/Musk regime on the USA is true. What Rubio says about him is also true. I'm also not sure that Rubio as a good choice either. Certainly Rubio is a Homophobe.

Andrew Mckenzie Mar 17, 2025, 08:50 AM

Clearly he does not understand the meaning of ambassador!