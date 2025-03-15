A contested budget; BEE on borrowed time; and why visiting emigrant children isn’t so simple

The Weekend Wrap

What happens next for a contested Budget? Is this the end of the BEE era? And why visiting emigrant children isn’t so simple.

Some political brinkmanship is probably about to be played out, despite all the seemingly high-minded objections to the VAT hike.

By Rebecca Davis

The Trump administration withdrew more than $1bn pledged to help South Africa move to a low-carbon economy. A panel of experts on Thursday agreed that the country would largely manage without it.

By Ethan van Diemen

The policy of black economic empowerment has always been intensely controversial. Now, for the first time in 30 years, the political forces that oppose it may be gathering enough strength to overturn it.

By Stephen Grootes

Just when South Africa finally has a chance of getting back to a decent economic growth run rate, factors far beyond its control may again scupper its chances.Treason is the topic du jour. But what is treason and who has been found guilty of it in South Africa?

By Natale Labia

The stand-off over the budget may mark a significant moment in an important and sometimes under-appreciated dynamic in our society. It is now clear that the government is providing less to citizens and yet demanding more from many of them. This will have huge implications for our politics going forward.

By Stephen Grootes

For the first time in over a decade, a backline player — Bok wing Cheslin Kolbe — has won the SA Rugby Men's Player of the Year award.

By Keanan Hemmonsbey

Your joy is unique to you and you have to listen to yourself keenly to truly understand it.

By Alison Bishop

Belle Gibson built a ‘wellness’ empire on a lie about cancer. Scammers often use psychology and widely-held beliefs to exploit vulnerable people.

By Jesse Ruse

Emigration has become an undeniable reality for many South African families, extending its impact far beyond those who leave to include the loved ones left behind.

By Sulette Ferreira

Imagine a world where elephants roam freely across vast, interconnected landscapes, their ancient wisdom anchoring the health of the African savanna. This is the future envisioned in Rudi van Aarde’s Let Elephants Roam, a powerful call to give elephants a chance of survival in a fragmented landscape.

By Don Pinnock





My month-long challenge to go vegetarian has turned into a lasting lifestyle change, bringing unexpected benefits such as improved digestion, clearer skin, and more energy.

By Ray Mahlaka

