What happens next for a contested Budget?

Some political brinkmanship is probably about to be played out, despite all the seemingly high-minded objections to the VAT hike.
Rebecca Davis
By Rebecca Davis
12 Mar 2025
The process of passing South Africa’s Budget has never had a year like this one. The first attempt at a Budget, scheduled for 19 February, didn’t even make it to the National Assembly, after it collapsed in last-minute talks within the Government of National Unity (GNU) Cabinet following opposition to its proposed two percentage point VAT increase.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s second attempt at tabling a Budget, on 12 March, seemed destined to go ahead more smoothly — before DA leader and GNU minister John Steenhuisen tweeted, moments before the start of the speech: “Good afternoon, South Africa. The DA will not support the budget in its current form”.

That’s potentially a headache for the ANC, since the Budget has to be passed by majority vote and the DA is the ANC’s biggest GNU partner.

But that didn’t stop a seemingly fairly relaxed Godongwana from going ahead with a speech in which he insisted that the Budget was one which reflected the will of the GNU with only “minor disagreements”.

How does the Budget process normally work? 

The Budget gets tabled in the National Assembly by the minister of finance, as happened on Wednesday.

Thereafter, it moves to the parliamentary committees, where each committee discusses the elements relevant to each portfolio. Then it returns to the National Assembly for a vote.

For the past 30 years, this process has gone off without a hitch because the ANC held the majority in every committee and the majority in the National Assembly, meaning it could push through anything it wanted.

But because the ANC lost a whopping 71 seats in the 2024 general elections, that is no longer a privilege it enjoys. To pass any legislation, it needs to enlist at least 42 other MPs to vote with it.

Without the DA’s support, this is extremely difficult without the buy-in of either the EFF or MK.

What was the general response to the Budget? 

The proposed VAT hike of 0.5 percentage point was a compromise from the initial offering of 2%, offset by extending the basket of VAT-exempt basic goods, but it was still widely rejected.

The ANC’s alliance partners, Cosatu and the South African Communist Party (SACP), were adamant that the Budget was anti-poor, with the SACP stating that VAT increases had a “disproportionate impact on workers and the poor”. Cosatu termed it an “ill-considered pickpocketing of workers”.

This sentiment was shared by political parties across the political spectrum.

Of the four next-biggest parties in Parliament — the DA, MK, EFF and IFP — only the IFP looked as if it might be prepared to back the Budget at the time of writing on Wednesday evening.

The DA’s statement on the matter predicted that the ANC would not be able to reach a parliamentary majority on the matter: “The ANC VAT Budget doesn’t have a majority, and the DA won’t give it one.”

Does the ANC have a path to pass this Budget as it stands? 

There are two considerations here: the number of parliamentary votes involved, and the future of the GNU.

The former is more clearcut. As mentioned, the ANC needs 42 MPs to vote it through.

Daily Maverick’s back-of-an-envelope calculations on Wednesday suggested that even with the support of the IFP, the Patriotic Alliance and the majority of smaller parties in the National Assembly, the ANC would fall short by about five MPs.

If it could persuade MK or the EFF to vote with it, the job would be simple — with MK, no further parties are needed. But both parties have come out swinging against the VAT hikes.

ActionSA also says it will not support the Budget in its current form — but if it could be somehow persuaded, its six MPs would be sufficient to carry the ANC over the line alongside other smaller parties.

This is not impossible, though unlikely.

The question is, however, what this would mean in terms of the future of the GNU — if both the DA and the FF Plus remained opposed to arguably the most important piece of legislation put forward by what is supposed to be their own government. For the two parties to remain in the GNU in the face of such humiliation would surely be untenable.

What would happen if Parliament cannot pass the Budget? 

The phrase “uncharted territory” has been thrown around a lot lately, but never with more force than in this context.

A Parliament brochure on the Budget process from 2016, which is now mysteriously unavailable but can be accessed through internet archive the Wayback Machine, states: “The Budget is so important that if Parliament rejects the Budget, the government will usually resign and an election will be held to elect a new government”.

It would, in other words, be a massive political crisis.

It’s unlikely that the government would resign voluntarily, but a motion of no confidence could be passed in Parliament against President Cyril Ramaphosa. This would, however, probably require the DA and MK to vote together, which is a truly outlandish scenario.

None of this has ever happened before, so it’s difficult to predict outcomes with any certainty. But what is sure is that there’s quite a way to go before we start the real political catastrophising.

What’s the more likely scenario? 

Parliament can, thankfully, still amend the Budget in terms of the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act, and has many weeks to do so.

This is the most likely scenario, given what is at stake.

It is also probable that some political brinkmanship is about to be played out, despite all the seemingly high-minded objections to the VAT hike.

GNU parties implacably opposed to this Budget, for instance, could use their ultimate sign-off as leverage to press an advantage when it comes to the other contentious pieces of legislation currently stirring up the GNU: the Expropriation Act, the Bela Act and the National Health Insurance Bill.

Since it’s unlikely that the ANC’s own constituencies are in favour of the VAT hike, a climbdown on that matter would not cost the party much political capital.

But the deeper problem is what this fracas suggests about the GNU. The DA has a deputy minister of finance post, so the party was obviously privy to all the discussions about the Budget, and has said it made its position on VAT clear.

Similarly, the Cabinet was briefed on the Budget before its tabling on Wednesday afternoon, and a number of the GNU ministers in that body would also have voiced strenuous opposition — but seemingly impotently.

If positions in the GNU do not offer a chance to meaningfully shape policy, these politicians — and, more importantly, their voters — will start to ask serious questions about the utility of remaining within it. DM

Karl Sittlinger Mar 12, 2025, 11:03 PM

"The proposed VAT hike of 0.5 percentage point was a compromise from the initial offering of 2%" Wrong. Its 1% just over two years. Typical ANC tactic, ask for alot and after the outrage offer the lower requirement that was actually required as some kind of fake compromise. Stand firm DA.

Martin Neethling Mar 13, 2025, 06:01 AM

Godongwana seemed more circumspect. He’s adopted many DA talking points, including Growth, expenditure reviews, why taxing businesses and individuals won’t work. He’s under huge socialist-minded Spend pressure.

Cobuswelgemoed Mar 13, 2025, 07:25 AM

Why can’t government employees forego a pay rise for one year? The rest of us has to contend with this reality. And their general performance is shocking. The gravy train needs to stop.

Jennifer Hughes Mar 13, 2025, 07:35 AM

What dystopian reality are you suggesting?!! Far too much logic for our government in your suggestion.

Martin Neethling Mar 13, 2025, 07:53 AM

They are Protected Game. The government is terrified of their ability to ransom the State. And remember that they were literally unaffected by the Covid disaster - sat at home and got full pay. They are a major reason why spend cuts are so sensitive.

Gary Kimber Mar 13, 2025, 09:06 AM

ALL public servants should forego medical aid, from the Pres to the sweeper. Use public hospitals in line with the proposed NHI. That will save on the Labor bill.

kate.posthumus Mar 13, 2025, 10:24 AM

I would be interested to see how govt employee salaries compare with the open market. Recent job adverts suggested I would be better off leaving my management position in an SMME to be a clerk at the local municipal office. Much less stress, guaranteed package, and medical aid contributions. Nice!

M J Mar 13, 2025, 03:52 PM

For many years now govt salary increases have been substantially above inflation, the gap between public and private salaries keeps getting wider. Govt positions often pay 50% or more above the same private sector position. There surely has to be a point where this can no longer be tolerated?

megapode Mar 13, 2025, 04:34 PM

I'm keen to see where everybody is getting their comprehensive remuneration package data.

Nkunku S Mar 13, 2025, 08:38 AM

Government should be finding ways to eliminate wastage and corruption , rather than just trying to solve shortfalls by raising taxes. People lambaste Trump for aggressively eliminating waste in a country that is hugely wealthy. Better than the ANC simply punishing the public for its failures

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 13, 2025, 09:06 AM

We need DOGE here. I find it strange that so many DM commentators are passionately advocating to cut waste, fraud and abuse here, but when Trump and Musk do exactly that they are vilified as the epitome of evil. They are firing useless lazy federal workers who refuse to come to work. Shouldn't we?

Kb1066 . Mar 13, 2025, 09:26 AM

You are comparing apples with rocks. Dodge is a strange organization, it has not been appointed by congress, just a dictorial presidential declaration. They actually have no legal authority, only political coverage. Imagine Rhamaposa appointed his brother in law Motsepe to do this in SA.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 13, 2025, 11:50 AM

Of course they have legal authority as evidenced by the courts allowing them to continue what they are doing, after the scared, corrupt Dems brought so many cases against them. A president has every right to appoint someone to help like this...as have many before him

kate.posthumus Mar 13, 2025, 10:22 AM

"useless lazy federal workers who refuse to come to work" ?? Which echo chamber are you in? They fired folks who look after nuclear weapons, manage school feeding schemes, run their national parks... Musk's toxic DOGE approach is absolutely not something to copy.

Knowledgeispower RSA Mar 13, 2025, 11:53 AM

No echo chamber...please comment without being rude. There are plenty of all those people left to do what's necessary...those doing a good job were retained if possible. 40 000 fed workers were "working" from home since covid, and didn't want to return to the office...and Biden encouraged it.

John P Mar 13, 2025, 12:12 PM

As always statements made with zero evidence. Can you some sort of proof re Federal workers that refuse to come to work? Proof, not Fox news commentary or Trump's Truth Social posts.

megapode Mar 13, 2025, 12:13 PM

The problem with DOGE, &amp; there's a court case about this, is whether or not Musk or even Trump has the authority to hold some purge of federal workers without prior approval from Congress. That includes methods, compensation etc. Musk's position and behaviour are unprecedented and possibly illegal

megapode Mar 13, 2025, 09:12 AM

Votes of no confidence are simple binary issues, yes or no. These can seem to throw up unlikely bedfellows - but it's an illusion. Remember the tricameral parliament? The Progs and the KP were both opposed - for different reasons. Both parties managed to not get accused of siding with each other.

Confucious Says Mar 13, 2025, 10:07 AM

Remember, government employee performance is mutually exclusive to pay rises! In actual fact, they are inversely proportional in one direction only!

Dragon Slayer Mar 13, 2025, 10:13 AM

Any proposed increase in tax direct or otherwise will be parasitic and intolerable for the minority that pays tax for as long as utter waste, corruption, incompetence and sheltered employment is the norm in a country in a race to the bottom in all socio-economic indicators.

John P Mar 13, 2025, 12:16 PM

Where are the efforts from government to cut costs, reduce excess staffing in particular the size of government, control theft and corruption, all the things a business treats as their first priority?

megapode Mar 13, 2025, 04:28 PM

Yes. That needn't be part of the budget, and they don't even have to announce it and alert the miscreants. They just have to apply the law and allow some leaks so that we can see it's going on.

megapode Mar 13, 2025, 04:25 PM

Is there any precedent? Did we previously have a government that could not get a budget passed and so resigned, or is this an expectation/convention in some other house?