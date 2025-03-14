Bok wing Cheslin Kolbe wins SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year award

Electric Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe scooped the big prize at the SA Rugby Awards on Thursday evening, as he (virtually) walked away with the Men’s Player of the Year award for 2024.

Kolbe, who plays in Japan for the ​​Suntory Sungoliath, was not in attendance at the glitzy event at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). His father, Andrew Kolbe, accepted the award on his behalf.

The hot-stepping winger had tough competition for the award, beating outstanding forwards Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ox Nche, as well as hard-running inside centre Damian de Allende.

For the past 12 years, the SA Men’s Rugby Player of the Year award has been dominated by forwards. Etzebeth and Duane Vermeulen have won the award twice and Du Toit a record three times.

The last time a backline player won it was in 2013 when former Bok captain Jean de Villiers, who was in attendance at the CTICC on Thursday evening, claimed the award.

“Cheslin’s recognition is a testament to his skill, dedication and impact on the field,” said Mark Alexander, the president of SA Rugby.

“It’s amazing to think that the last backline player to win the top award was former Springbok captain Jean de Villiers in 2013, and to have Cheslin take the top prize this year is a just reward for the amazing things he’s done for the Springboks in the last six years.

“He truly embodies the spirit of excellence that defines South African rugby.”

Andrew Kolbe receives the SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year award on behalf of Cheslin Kolbe from Mark Alexander (SA Rugby president) and Gayton McKenzie (Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture of South Africa) during the SA Rugby Awards 2024 at Hall 7, Cape Town International Convention Centre, 13 March 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi of the Springboks receives the Team of the Year award from Charles Molapisi (MTN CEO) and Mark Alexander (SA Rugby president). (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu receives the SA Rugby Young Player of the Year award from SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer and Betway CEO Laurence Michael. (Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images)

Springbok domination

It was little surprise that the Springboks took home most of the awards on the evening. They had an 84.6% win record in 2024, with 11 victories in 13 matches, which included winning the Rugby Championship and the Freedom Cup.

The Springboks and their coach, Rassie Erasmus, were named Team and Coach of the Year, respectively.

Flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu won SA Rugby’s Young Player of the Year award.

Sharks centre Jurenzo Julius was named Junior Springbok Player of the Year for his impressive performances with the SA Under-20s before his rapid rise in senior rugby.

Blitzboks captain Selvyn Davids, who was included in World Rugby’s Dream Team, won the Springbok Sevens Men’s Player of the Year award. He played a key role for the side when they won bronze at the Olympic Games in Paris last year.

On the women’s side, star playmaker Nadine Roos won the Women’s Player of the Year award for the second time (the first was in 2023).

Jakkie Cilliers, who topped the scoring charts and helped the Bulls Daisies to a second successive Women’s Premier Division title, won the Provincial Women’s Player of the Year award.

In domestic rugby, Renzo du Plessis (Lions) and Ashlon Davids (Boland Cavaliers) were named the Currie Cup Players of the Year for the Premier and First Divisions, respectively.

“We are blessed with incredible talent in South African rugby, as evidenced by the accomplishments of national players such as Nadine, Sacha, Jurenzo and Selvyn,” said SA Rugby’s Alexander.

“Cheslin may have led the charge, but everyone involved with the Springboks deserves recognition for one of our best seasons ever, and Rassie’s role in this resurgence from where we were under a decade ago has to be applauded.” DM