ANC summons 4 senior State Capture-accused members to appear before disciplinary committee

The ANC is slowly moving forward with its renewal project as four of its senior members implicated in State Capture are set to face long-overdue disciplinary hearings.

Last week, the office of the secretary-general served Zizi Kodwa, Cedric Frolick, Malusi Gigaba and David Mahlobo with letters to appear before party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) to explain why they did not attend the hearing when they were initially summoned, as well as their involvement in State Capture.

Party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed that they were facing charges during the party’s annual NEC Lekgotla at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park at the weekend.

A date has not yet been set for their appearance.

“They are charged because they did not appear before the Integrity Commission. We told them even before the elections, we said they could go to Parliament, and all of that,” Mbalula said.

“This NEC took a decision that the following comrades must be charged. And that’s what is happening right now. And that has been implemented.

“When people are charged, it’s not a decision of the NEC. They are charged because they have crossed a line that the organisation has clearly defined. We’ve said, ‘Here’s the line – cross it, and the organisation must act’.

“We don’t charge people for having different opinions. Even within the NEC there are diverse views being expressed. If you attend our commissions you’ll hear many differing perspectives. That’s how we operate as an organisation.”

Mahlobo, now the deputy minister of water and sanitation, was accused of bribing judges during his tenure as state security minister under “Project Justice”. The operation allegedly had a R1.8-million monthly budget and was aimed at influencing the judiciary. Mahlobo has denied the allegations.

Gigaba was implicated at the Zondo Commission for allegedly conspiring with former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family. The most damning testimony heard by the commission against Gigaba came from his ex-wife, Norma, who testified that he would come home with bags of cash from the Guptas.

Gigaba said the allegations were “patently untrue”.

Frolick, the chair of the House committee in the National Assembly, was implicated in the commission’s State Capture report. He was accused of having dodgy dealings with Bosasa.

He is said to have played a critical role in “winning over Mr Vincent Smith, the [former] Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services and Justice” to the benefit of Bosasa. In 2020, Smith was criminally charged with corruption related to Bosasa.

Frolick was later cleared of wrongdoing, alongside three MPs, by the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests after being implicated in the State Capture report.

Kodwa, the former sports, arts and culture minister, allegedly received direct payments and luxury accommodation amounting to more than R1.6-million, facilitated by former EOH executive Jehan Mackay. This was believed to be gratification for his interventions in government procurement processes to advance the interests of EOH and its subsidiary, TSS Managed Services.

Kodwa stepped aside from his ANC role to allow investigations into his alleged involvement in the scandal. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) later withdrew charges against him.

It remains to be seen whether the Integrity Commission will investigate Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, whom Zondo referred to the NPA for investigation after he allegedly received security installations from Bosasa at no charge.

At the time, Mantashe was the ANC’s secretary-general and did not hold any position in government. He is now the party’s national chairperson.

Asked whether Mantashe had received a letter and whether he would face charges, Mbalula said this wouldn’t happen, since Mantashe had responded to the call to appear before the committee and explain himself. Mbalula added that he had received a report on the matter.

The party has also sent a letter to Obed Bapela, who will face different charges of misconduct.

In October 2024, Bapela was removed from his role after reportedly misrepresenting both himself and the ANC’s stance on Western Sahara during a trip to Morocco. He allegedly advocated for stronger economic ties between South Africa and Morocco and supported the latter’s reintegration into the African Union.

ANC Veterans’ League president Snuki Zikalala has long championed disciplinary processes against implicated members after the ANC declined to take action in the run-up to the 2024 elections. Speaking to Daily Maverick, Zikalala said that, although he had not seen the letters, he welcomed the move as it was crucial for the ANC’s renewal, but lamented the slow pace at which law enforcement agencies, such as the police, the NPA and the Hawks, were doing their work.

“As the veterans we are really disappointed at the law enforcement agencies because they are taking too long to do their work.

“The organisation must ensure it deals with wrongdoers. If the people see that the people who were involved in State Capture have been taken to task by the ANC then society will regain confidence in the ANC,” Zikalala said.

It’s unclear whether the disciplinary hearings will lead to any real consequences, as the implicated officials still hold senior positions and remain involved in the party’s daily operations. DM