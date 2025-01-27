Daily Maverick
This article is more than a year old

AGE OF ACCOUNTABILITY

ANC summons 4 senior State Capture-accused members to appear before disciplinary committee

At this stage it appears that only four ANC National Executive Committee members implicated in State Capture will come under scrutiny, with heavyweights, including Gwede Mantashe, seemingly off the hook.
By Nonkululeko Njilo
27 Jan
Nonku-ANCMembers ANC MP Cedrick Frolick testifies before the Zondo Commission in Johannesburg on 2 October 2020. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake) | Zizi Kodwa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu) | Malusi Gigaba. (Photo: Gallo Images / Fani Mahuntsi) | David Mahlobo at the ANC’s 54th national conference at Nasrec. (Photo: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

The ANC is slowly moving forward with its renewal project as four of its senior members implicated in State Capture are set to face long-overdue disciplinary hearings.     

Last week, the office of the secretary-general served Zizi Kodwa, Cedric Frolick, Malusi Gigaba and David Mahlobo with letters to appear before party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) to explain why they did not attend the hearing when they were initially summoned, as well as their involvement in State Capture. 

Party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula confirmed that they were facing charges during the party’s annual NEC Lekgotla at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park at the weekend. 

A date has not yet been set for their appearance.  

“They are charged because they did not appear before the Integrity Commission. We told them even before the elections, we said they could go to Parliament, and all of that,” Mbalula said.

“This NEC took a decision that the following comrades must be charged. And that’s what is happening right now. And that has been implemented.

“When people are charged, it’s not a decision of the NEC. They are charged because they have crossed a line that the organisation has clearly defined. We’ve said, ‘Here’s the line – cross it, and the organisation must act’.

“We don’t charge people for having different opinions. Even within the NEC there are diverse views being expressed. If you attend our commissions you’ll hear many differing perspectives. That’s how we operate as an organisation.”  

Mahlobo, now the deputy minister of water and sanitation, was accused of bribing judges during his tenure as state security minister under “Project Justice”. The operation allegedly had a R1.8-million monthly budget and was aimed at influencing the judiciary. Mahlobo has denied the allegations.       

Gigaba was implicated at the Zondo Commission for allegedly conspiring with former president Jacob Zuma and the Gupta family. The most damning testimony heard by the commission against Gigaba came from his ex-wife, Norma, who testified that he would come home with bags of cash from the Guptas

Gigaba said the allegations were “patently untrue”. 

Frolick, the chair of the House committee in the National Assembly, was implicated in the commission’s State Capture report. He was accused of having dodgy dealings with Bosasa.

He is said to have played a critical role in “winning over Mr Vincent Smith, the [former] Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services and Justice” to the benefit of Bosasa. In 2020, Smith was criminally charged with corruption related to Bosasa.  

Frolick was later cleared of wrongdoing, alongside three MPs, by the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests after being implicated in the State Capture report. 

Kodwa, the former sports, arts and culture minister, allegedly received direct payments and luxury accommodation amounting to more than R1.6-million, facilitated by former EOH executive Jehan Mackay. This was believed to be gratification for his interventions in government procurement processes to advance the interests of EOH and its subsidiary, TSS Managed Services.  

Kodwa stepped aside from his ANC role to allow investigations into his alleged involvement in the scandal. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) later withdrew charges against him. 

It remains to be seen whether the Integrity Commission will investigate Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, whom Zondo referred to the NPA for investigation after he allegedly received security installations from Bosasa at no charge.  

At the time, Mantashe was the ANC’s secretary-general and did not hold any position in government. He is now the party’s national chairperson. 

Asked whether Mantashe had received a letter and whether he would face charges, Mbalula said this wouldn’t happen, since Mantashe had responded to the call to appear before the committee and explain himself. Mbalula added that he had received a report on the matter.

The party has also sent a letter to Obed Bapela, who will face different charges of misconduct.   

In October 2024, Bapela was removed from his role after reportedly misrepresenting both himself and the ANC’s stance on Western Sahara during a trip to Morocco. He allegedly advocated for stronger economic ties between South Africa and Morocco and supported the latter’s reintegration into the African Union.   

ANC Veterans’ League president Snuki Zikalala has long championed disciplinary processes against implicated members after the ANC declined to take action in the run-up to the 2024 elections.  Speaking to Daily Maverick, Zikalala said that, although he had not seen the letters, he welcomed the move as it was crucial for the ANC’s renewal, but lamented the slow pace at which law enforcement agencies, such as the police, the NPA and the Hawks, were doing their work. 

“As the veterans we are really disappointed at the law enforcement agencies because they are taking too long to do their work. 

“The organisation must ensure it deals with wrongdoers. If the people see that the people who were involved in State Capture have been taken to task by the ANC then society will regain confidence in the ANC,” Zikalala said.    

It’s unclear whether the disciplinary hearings will lead to any real consequences, as the implicated officials still hold senior positions and remain involved in the party’s daily operations. DM

Wing Nut Jan 27, 2025, 04:00 PM

Is this how it is done ; ANC summons 4 senior State Capture-accused members to appear before disciplinary committee. And then.... A date has not yet been set for their appearance. Summons.... without a date?

jsiebrits Jan 27, 2025, 04:38 PM

Lightning fast action by the ANC!

Fanie Rajesh Jan 27, 2025, 05:55 PM

Wow. A summons. Yawn. Let's see some court cases and convictions and then maybe it will be newsworthy.

Philemon Solomon Jan 27, 2025, 06:17 PM

Smoke and mirrors

jackt bloek Jan 27, 2025, 06:28 PM

What is incredible is that ANC politicians are paid by the govenment of South Africa salaries that put them in the top 1% of the population of Africa and they still engaged in questionable practices In rest of the world , the political leadership is paid nowhere as good as ANC politicians

lesley.young1945 Jan 28, 2025, 04:31 PM

No. They are paid by the taxpayers.

Mark Hammick Jan 27, 2025, 07:45 PM

And when will the cANCer corrupt cadres appear in court?

Relentless One Jan 28, 2025, 11:10 AM

NEVER!!

V***z@y***.com Jan 27, 2025, 08:17 PM

Lol?. That's just funny, as everyone knows nothing is going to happen to them.

p***l@v***.co.za Jan 27, 2025, 08:53 PM

Has the ANC Disciplinary Committee ever found against an NEC member other than members who deserted to MK?

kathleen3olivier Jan 27, 2025, 09:28 PM

Don't hold your breath, they will probably get a slap on the wrist. The cadres look out for each other, the same elderly characters keep getting recycled in Parliamentary positions. It would be good to see younger capable people with integrity serving in Parliament.

Andre Swart Jan 28, 2025, 04:10 AM

The 9nly reason this 4 have been charged is because they are defectors? Jumping the ANC ship to join Zuma? Or being FORCED to jump ship?

Y3mmxiii Mnguni Jan 28, 2025, 06:32 AM

The ANC should simply face its demise. Talk of integrity is nonexistent.

BOB Rernard Jan 28, 2025, 06:53 AM

If this ever actually happens, if these politicians are ever held to account, they are merely patsies. The anc will say "look we are seriass about corruption...". Unlikely though, nothing more than smoke and mirrors.

Jane Crankshaw Jan 28, 2025, 07:00 AM

Whilst there is one Constitution that binds us, there seems to be double standards that apply when it comes to the Law and Justice! BEE policies continue to divide us, the biggest criminals get away with their crimes whilst minor infringements are heavily penalised and so it goes on ….

Earl Jan 28, 2025, 08:15 AM

There are too many buddies looking after buddies in the ANC for this to go anywhere. An 'Old Boys Club' supreme with the motto "Don't rock the boat gents".

Mfana Dyasi Jan 28, 2025, 08:44 AM

Ours is to mete out a collective punishment to ALL of them. This can only be done at the polls, and here is 2026 and 2029 around the corner. People need to be conscientized on time.

p***2@g***.com Jan 28, 2025, 01:59 PM

I fully agree. We need to propagate the facts.

Hilary Morris Jan 28, 2025, 09:49 AM

Oh please! "The ANC is slowly moving forward with its renewal project" ??? Lost me at that sentence. More accurate would be ANC has new strategy to fool public. There is no intention to renew. For as long as dodgy characters are appointed ministers (or kept), it's all smoke and mirrors.

Relentless One Jan 28, 2025, 11:09 AM

Blah blah blah....NOTHING will happen as usual with the ANC criminals...they will just be sheltered and protected by their 'dons' at the top of ANC....how many times hasn't it happened!

Tony Reilly Jan 28, 2025, 04:15 PM

A committee of chums..............we all know nothing will come of it.

Notfor Sissies Jan 28, 2025, 04:30 PM

Please! For 'Slowly moving forward', read 'We have to be seen to be doing something, or we won't get the votes. Guys, get your acts together so by the time we actually get to you, you'll look clean. But if you don't, no worries, just remember... WE ARE ALL TOGETHER IN THIS! We gonna help'

cracklin62 Jan 28, 2025, 10:04 PM

Too much Viagra to the wrong head For one of the 4 anyway...

Rodney Weidemann Jan 29, 2025, 10:38 AM

"If the people see that the people who were involved in State Capture have been taken to task by the ANC then society will regain confidence in the ANC." No, only when we see some of the biggest offenders in orange overalls will we regain even the slightest smidge of confidence in the ANC...