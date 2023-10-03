Defend Truth

NEWSFLASH

Nothing to see here — Parliament’s ethics committee absolves four ANC MPs implicated in State Capture

Nothing to see here — Parliament’s ethics committee absolves four ANC MPs implicated in State Capture
ANC MPs from left: Thulas Nxesi. (Photo: Leila Dougan) | Cedric Frolick. (Photo: Gallo Images / Papi Morake) | Winnie Ngwenya. (Photo: Supplied) | Mosebenzi Zwane. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw)
By Nonkululeko Njilo
03 Oct 2023
0

Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests has cleared four ANC MPs — Thulas Nxesi, Cedric Frolick, Mosebenzi Zwane and Winnie Ngwenya — after they were implicated in the State Capture report.

Fifteen months after the release of the fifth and final instalment of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture Inquiry report, which implicated several high-ranking politicians, Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests has cleared four senior ANC MPs.  

Among them is Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi, who was fingered in Part 4 of the commission’s report. He was accused of being among the “perceived politically connected people” who received payments from controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.  

Sodi and his late business partner Ignatius “Igo” Mpambani formed a joint venture that scored the R255-million asbestos removal project in the Free State in 2014.

Sodi’s business, Blackhead Consulting, was also among several companies involved in a similar asbestos project in Gauteng, both of which were a sham.

Read more in Daily Maverick: ‘I like my holy waters,’ boasts Edwin Sodi, winner of R255-million Free State asbestos contract 

In his defence, Nxesi provided the committee with an affidavit stating that the payments were not for his gain but for fundraising purposes, which tallied with Sodi’s explanation of the payments, as he had not provided any goods or services to Blackhead. 

“The member clarified that his name appeared as a reference for the payment but that the payment was not made to him. Rather, the payment was the result of a fund-raising initiative he undertook to raise money to assist two families in financial need,” said the parliamentary committee in a statement released on Tuesday.

“The committee considered the proof of the payments and found that it confirms the version of events as explained by the member. The committee found that the member did not breach the code.” 

The committee also cleared ANC MP Cedric Frolick, who was implicated in Part 3 of Zondo’s report. Frolic was accused of having dodgy dealings with Bosasa.

He is said to have played a critical role in “winning over Mr Vincent Smith, the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services and Justice” for Bosasa’s benefit. In 2020, Smith was criminally charged in relation to corruption allegations related to Bosasa. The case is ongoing. 

Frolick allegedly received from Bosasa a R40,000 monthly payment as well as accommodation at City Lodge OR Tambo from 21 to 22 August 2021, costing R2,744.28.  

Regarding these allegations, the committee said that Frolick’s alleged actions predated its adoption of the Code of Ethical Conduct and Disclosure of Members’ Interests, which could not be applied retrospectively.

The committee also cleared former mineral resources minister and current MP Mosebenzi Zwane. Activist Zackie Achmat submitted a complaint against the MP for an alleged breach of the Code of Conduct relating to Zwane’s involvement with the controversial Gupta family’s Vrede dairy farm matter and called for him to be disqualified from Parliament. 

However, the committee found that the matter fell out of its jurisdiction as Zwane was an MEC in the Free State at the time and not a member of Parliament. 

Another MP who was referred to the committee is Winnie Ngwenya, who was accused of taking money from Bosasa while she was a member of the portfolio committee on correctional services.

At the State Capture Inquiry, the former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and former correctional services committee chairperson Dennis Bloem testified about Ngwenya. She allegedly took money from Bosasa to act on its behalf in the correctional services committee.

In her defence, Ngwenya, who appeared before the ethics committee on two occasions, denied the allegations against her, which the committee found satisfactory. 

“She indicated that she does not know why Mr Bloem implicated her in the Bosasa matter. She also indicated that she never met Mr Smith at a hotel in Rivonia Road. She also indicated that she does not reside close to the Bosasa offices. The committee accepted the explanation by the Member and found that the Member did not breach the Code,” the committee said.

The findings come a day after the committee found EFF MP and chief whip Floyd Shivambu had breached the code of conduct after failing to declare that he received R180,000 in 2017 from his brother’s company, Sgameka Projects, which was implicated in the VBS bank scandal. DM

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world
Maverick Life

Zimbabwean president gives State of the Nation address, and more from around the world
How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
In photos - Red Beret protesters feel the heat during long walk to the Ndabeni taxi impound in Cape Town
Maverick News

In photos – Red Beret protesters feel the heat during long walk to the Ndabeni taxi impound in Cape Town
Lost in translation — Koko Kusile corruption case delayed by lack of interpreter
Maverick News

Lost in translation — Koko Kusile corruption case delayed by lack of interpreter
Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

Almost a decade after initial arrest, gun crime suspicions continue haunting Ralph Stanfield

TOP READS IN SECTION

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Newsletters

How to steal a game reserve: poach animals, sell plots and threaten those in your way
Eskom’s broken heart — inside the leaking procurement systems that keep South Africa in the dark
Maverick News

Eskom’s broken heart — inside the leaking procurement systems that keep South Africa in the dark
Blow to EFF’s Western Cape ‘shutdown’ after ANC and two other bodies pull out
Maverick News

Blow to EFF’s Western Cape ‘shutdown’ after ANC and two other bodies pull out
Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
Maverick News

Oceans Umhlanga complex makes waves – with space for supercars but not taxis
SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield
Maverick News

SAPS big guns descend on Cape Town court for case involving alleged 28s boss Ralph Stanfield

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.


FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us:

Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you’ve forgotten

Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R2.50 a day to you? Join our Maverick Insider membership programme from R75p/m.

If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

Rugby World Cup breaking news, analysis and updates from Maverick Sports Editor, Craig Ray, reporting from France.

Direct to your inbox, free.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options