This article is more than a year old

Today is Daily Maverick’s 15th birthday. Rebecca Davis said it best: ‘This will not come as a shock to anyone who’s seen how haggard we Maverick old-timers look these days, but it feels like a milestone worth noting: 15 years of free, fact-based, independent journalism, and whatever we call what Richard Poplak does.’
30 Oct 2024
Today, we thought it would be a good time to bring out Daily Maverick’s greatest hits over the years.

Thanks for reading us for 15 years, stay tuned. DM

Comments (1)

Richard Kennard Oct 30, 2024, 12:59 PM

A mighty impressive report card. The country owes a huge thanks to all concerned. The tragedy is that in 12 years of expose's there's barely a prosecution.