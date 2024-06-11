GNUs in, GNUs out? Your guide and key need-to-knows about how our country will be governed

But first, a talks update.

1.This graphic is our guide to the talks to form a coalition government.

We will update it regularly until a government of national unity is formed. It shows you at a glance who is “in” and who is “out” of talks. Things will progress and we will keep you updated this way.

Right now, there are enough parties “in” to form a government. For it to work well, it probably needs a few more parties to join, for maximum consensus and stability.

2. On Day 7 of the important post-election period, it appeared that the centre was holding.

Three institutions of democracy held the line against efforts to torpedo the election timetable, and the formation of a government. (I am running a daily Opinionista column until Friday, 14 June, to navigate the political talks. Ed.)

3. Houston, we have lift-off.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made short shrift of a threatened interdict by the MK party of the first sitting of the National Assembly when he called it for Friday, 14 June. Marianne Merten reports.

4. How should we rebuild our country?

Ann Bernstein, of the Centre for Development and Enterprise, a business think-tank, is running a series in Daily Maverick on crucial policy steps. Here is the first part of her series.

5. We now have an opportunity to look carefully at the kind of government South Africa needs.

The message from the electorate is that the “same-old, same-old” just doesn’t cut the mustard any longer. Spotlight’s Ufrieda Ho did a straw poll of big thinkers in health on the kind of minister that this vital field really needs.

6. Lastly, some coalition questions you may also be thinking about.

Rebecca Davis asked what “progressive” or “left” means in the context of the MK party and the Patriotic Alliance, when many of their policies are actually far right?

While our newsletter team heard an entertaining legal chat between CapeTalk’s John Maytham and UCT associate professor in Public Law Dr Cathy Powell, about MK party’s threatened legal action against Parliament. Have a listen here.

