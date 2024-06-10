Defend Truth

Opinionista

Democracy 2024 (Day Seven) — 12 days to reshape a country*

mm
By Ferial Haffajee
10 Jun 2024
0

Ferial Haffajee is Daily Maverick Associate Editor. In her long and storied career, she has been editor-in-chief of both City Press and Mail & Guardian.

The centre holds as enough parties give a national unity government the thumbs-up.

You can breathe a little easier. Since South Africa’s shape-shifting election result was officially declared last week, our democratic quotient has been remarkably normal. That shows some resilience in our institutions and systems, which should temper the national anxiety.

For one, three institutions have held firm in the face of former president and uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) leader Jacob Zuma’s efforts to turn things upside down. The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) calmly went ahead with the results announcement on 9 June. Then, on Monday, Parliament wrote to MK saying the sitting of Parliament to swear in new MPs would go ahead without them.

Parliament’s spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, told the new party’s MPs that if they didn’t plan to attend the sitting, Parliament would cancel their flights and accommodation as it didn’t have money to waste. “We remain dedicated to ensuring that the established democratic processes and procedures are upheld in accordance with the laws and Constitution of our country,” he said.

On Monday, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo announced the date of the first sitting of the National Assembly. It will be on June 14 (rather than June 16). He also wouldn’t let any bloviating cause a vacuum in our democracy. The Constitution sets down strict time limits between an election and the first parliamentary sitting.

Zondo will preside over the sitting when it elects a Speaker and South Africa’s President.

Those three institutions — the IEC, Parliament and the Constitutional Court — have proven stronger than the wild rhetoric of MK, which also announced that it would urgently petition the Constitutional Court to interdict the sitting. I don’t think it will succeed.

Talks to form what my colleague Marianne Merten says here will be formally called a national unity government (rather than a government of national unity) are going ahead. This graphic shows who’s in and out and where parties stood on Monday, June 10. We will update it every day if things move.

What you can read from the graphic is that the five parties which are in have a sufficient majority to form a government. The EFF and Al Jama-ah won’t be part of a unity government that includes the DA. MK is out of the National Assembly and the government, but its axed leader, Jabulani Khumalo, has said he will take up his seat.

Six smaller parties led by the UDM’s Bantu Holomisa wrote to Zondo requesting he postpone the first sitting. They have failed.

South Africa urgently needs a centre to hold it together so things don’t fall apart. This doesn’t mean being “centrist” on the political spectrum or conservative. A country of such yawning inequality and with our history could never afford a conservative polity. However, our country needs a Constitutionalist Centre where institutions practise their independence and do their work and where politicians work together in a government that puts people first (above outdated ideologies and petty grievances).

Monday, June 10, was a day of the centre. It’s early days. Things can move substantially, but the past week should give you some comfort about our country’s resilience. DM

*The column’s title has been amended to reflect that the first sitting of the National Assembly will be on Friday, June 14.  

Gallery

Comments - Please in order to comment.

Top Reads This Hour

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
DM168

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
World

William Anders, the man who shot iconic Earthrise pic and changed the way we look at Earth
Zondo announces National Assembly first sitting set for Friday
Maverick News

Zondo announces National Assembly first sitting set for Friday
Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
South Africa

Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m

TOP READS IN SECTION

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
Maverick News

Historic rewilding of 120 rhinos into the Greater Kruger National Park area
As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
Maverick News

As ANC opens door to GNU talks, KZN on tenterhooks after Zuma's MK party sweeps polls
Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
South Africa

Court gives Eastern Cape municipality green light to sue former municipal manager for R7.5m
‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Maverick News

‘It is the best day of my life’ — Gerda Steyn after breaking another Comrades Marathon record
Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches
DM168

Venomous sea snakes suffering from ‘cold shock’ wash up on SA beaches

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A long-term reader of Daily Maverick recently said to us: "Why should I pay for something you’re giving away for free?"

The simple answer is: because our Maverick Insider members’ contributions pay our salaries. We like to think of our Maverick Insider membership as an honesty box.

We believe that the majority of our readers want to see us survive turbulent financial times. We believe that the majority of our readers are honest.

If you appreciate our work, then please consider joining Maverick Insider and contributing to our honesty box. We will never force our readers to pay but for those who can afford it, we need your help.

You choose the amount and you can cancel at any time.

Join The Cause
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ribbonimageSetuphonestybox_Mobile-4.png
MavericKids vol 3

How can a child learn to read if they don't have a book?

81% of South African children aged 10 can't read for meaning. You can help by pre-ordering a copy of MavericKids.

For every copy sold we will donate a copy to Gift of The Givers for children in need of reading support.