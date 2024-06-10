NEWSFLASH
Zondo announces National Assembly first sitting set for Friday
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has announced Friday 14 June as the date for the first sitting of the National Assembly.
That announcement ended weeks of speculation when MPs elected in the 29 May poll would be sworn in — and ultimately elect South Africa’s next president.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s announcement of Friday as the first sitting of the National Assembly comes as political parties are still in full swing in the search for what’s been called a national unity government.
The ANC dropped to 40% of the vote, unable to form a government on its own. The DA with 21% of the vote and the IFP with 3.9% of the vote have been meeting with the ANC as have other parties like the EFF, Patriotic Alliance and MK Party. While some broad agreed principles have emerged, no details have yet emerged publicly.
Meanwhile, preparations have been underway to ensure 400 MPs are in Cape Town for the swearing in. That means flights, accommodation, airport transfers and more on the logistics front. However, the venue for the first sitting has been confirmed as the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
“The Secretary to Parliament has received formal correspondence in this regard and will henceforth make the necessary arrangements for the first sitting of the National Assembly to take place in accordance with the determination made by the Chief Justice,” said Zondo in a statement.
Once MPs are sworn in by the chief justice, they elect a speaker. This will be a first indication of any cooperation agreement political parties may have reached. The speaker then presides over the election of the deputy speaker.
Then the chief justice takes the presiding chair again for the election of the President. If more than one person is nominated, it will go to an election by secret ballot.
The National Council of Provinces (Ncop) will be sworn in on Saturday 15 June, according to the chief justice’s statement. This means the provincial legislatures must be sworn in on Friday at the latest also. That’s because provincial legislatures after electing their speaker and premier must determine who from among them will be a permanent NCOP delegate. DM
