Supporters of the African National Congress (ANC) wave party flags during the final rally ahead of the upcoming election, FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, 25 May 2024. (Photo: Reuters / Alaister Russell)

The ANC held its final rally at the 94,000-seater FNB Stadium in Soweto, the EFF hosted its Tshela Thupa Rally at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, while the DA painted Willowmoore Park in Benoni blue on Sunday.

The national and provincial elections are being dubbed as important as South Africa’s first democratic polls in 1994. These elections are highly contested and will test the vigour of the ANC, which has been at the helm of the country for the past 30 years. DM