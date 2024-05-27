The ANC held its final rally at the 94,000-seater FNB Stadium in Soweto, the EFF hosted its Tshela Thupa Rally at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, while the DA painted Willowmoore Park in Benoni blue on Sunday.
The national and provincial elections are being dubbed as important as South Africa’s first democratic polls in 1994. These elections are highly contested and will test the vigour of the ANC, which has been at the helm of the country for the past 30 years. DM
African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa waves at the supporters at the party’s Siyanqoba Rally at FNB Stadium on 25 May 2024 ahead of the upcoming national and provincial election on 29 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
African National Congress supporters arrive in buses for the party’s Siyanqoba Rally at FNB Stadium on 25 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
African National Congress supporter Khodani Rambiyana attends the political party’s final rally at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, 25 May 2024. (Photo: Reuters /Alaister Russell)
John Steenhuisen, leader of the Democratic Alliance, waves at the Rescue SA Rally at Willowmoore Park stadium on 26 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Supporters at the Democratic Alliance Western Cape Final Rally at Erica Park Sports Ground in Belhar on 24 May 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
John Steenhuisen and members of the federal council of the Democratic Alliance wave at supporters at their Rescue SA Rally at Willowmoore Park stadium on 26 May 2024. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Supporters at the Democratic Alliance Western Cape Final Rally at Erica Park Sports Ground in Belhar on 24 May 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
Supporters of the Democratic Alliance at their Rescue SA Rally at Willowmoore Park stadium on 26 May 2024.(Photo: Felix Dlangamandla)
Julius Malema, president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, during the Tshela Thupa Rally at Peter Mokaba Stadium on 25 May 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)
EFF supporters during the Tshela Thupa Rally at Peter Mokaba Stadium on 25 May 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)
Supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters place a mock coffin with the face of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the Tshela Thupa final rally at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in the Limpopo 25 May 2024. (Photo: Reuters / Siphiwe Sibeko)
EFF supporters during the Tshela Thupa Rally at Peter Mokaba Stadium on 25 May 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa. The South African general elections will be held on 29 May 2024. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)
EFF supporters during the Tshela Thupa Rally at Peter Mokaba Stadium on 25 May 2024 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo)
